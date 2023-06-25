Caroline O’Donoghue: ‘I went from having no money to 100 grand on the table for a book I wrote in my spare bedroom’

The Cork writer talks about her literary career and how she managed to shake off the lockdown blues to write a funny, joyful, coming-of-age novel

In February 2021, in the depths of the Covid pandemic, writer Caroline O’Donoghue was staring down the barrel of a deadline she couldn’t meet. She had been working on a novel she describes as a “feminist Black Mirror” but there was no ending. “I barely even had a middle,” she says. “It was one of these novels where you just keep on adding detail and characters and feelings, but it’s not going anywhere.”