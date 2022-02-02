Breaking Point: Journalist-turned author sees debut novel top bestseller list

Irish journalist Edel Coffey says she is over the moon after her debut novel ‘Breaking Point’ topped the Eason best-selling list this week.

The former books editor for the Irish Independent and editor of the Irish Independent Weekend Magazine, as well as a veteran arts reporter and broadcaster, was listed in the number one spot in the Eason top 20 fiction best-seller list this week.

She announced the good news on her Twitter account last night, stating:

“My dream was to write a book and get it published. I never dreamed that THIS would happen. Thank you for every single person who bought a copy.”

Read More

Her good news was preceded by an earlier post on Twitter in which she announced that the novel was also on the AppleBooks Best Book of the Month.

In an interview with the Irish Independent last month, the Galway-based mother-of-four said she snatched time during the school run to write her novel, never expecting that it would fetch a six-figure sum when it was published by Sphere following a multi-publisher auction.

She is represented by the prestigious Marianne Gunne O’Connor literary agent and has garnered rave reviews for the novel, which tells the harrowing story of a successful New York doctor and mother whose life unravels when she inadvertently leaves her baby in the car on the hottest day of the year.

The plot was inspired by the tragic real life story of a father who forgot to take his child to the creche and left the baby in the car, who subsequently died.

Video of the Day

In her forward to the book, Ms Coffey said: “Breaking Point became a novel that examines now we live now. It’s about burnout. It’s about pressure. It’s about how having it all is a damaging myth.”