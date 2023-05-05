Books round-up: Tom Hanks’ debut, Sara Baume’s fluid identity and a private school murder mystery

What to read in the Irish Independent Review’s books coverage this weekend

The highlights of this week’sIrish Independent Review book coverage include reviews of the long-awaited and extremely long debut novel by Tom Hanks, Sam Blake’s young adult murder mystery set in a private school and new novels from Claire Kilroy and Sophie White. Also reviewed are books by Jacob Mikanowski and Milan Kundera giving an alternative view of Eastern Europe. In an interview, novelist Sara Baume talks to Aoife Barry about being “born a blow-in”.