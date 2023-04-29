Books round-up: The IRA in New York, #MeToo in the kitchen and John Banville’s latest thriller

What to read in the Irish Independent Review’s books coverage this weekend

The highlights of this week’sIrish Independent Review book coverage include reviews of Mark Bulik’s account of the IRA’s only attack on US soil and Aoife Barry’s exploration of Ireland’s big tech boom. There are reviews of John Banville’s latest thriller and Majella Kelly’s poetry collection partly inspired by the Tuam babies, as well as interviews with writers Sarah Gilmartin and Eimear Ryan. New Irish Writing features a story by Rachel Hynes and a poem by Breda Spaight.