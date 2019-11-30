Books of the year 2019: The ultimate Christmas gift guide for bookworms

From huge releases from the likes of Margaret Atwood to Salman Rushdie, it's been a huge year in the literary world. Our critics have picked their favourites across 16 categories. We start with Literary Fiction as Hilary A White and Henrietta McKervey give their top 10.

1 The Narrow Land by Christine Dwyer Hickey (Atlantic)

Cape Cod, 1950. Michael, a 10-year-old orphaned survivor of a concentration camp is packed off for the summer as companion to Richie, whose father died in the war. Failing to get along with Richie, Michael instead strikes up a friendship with artist Josephine Hopper, who lives nearby. Volatile and difficult, Jo believes her career has been sacrificed to that of her husband, and hates her identity as 'Mrs Edward Hopper'. While she rages and destroys, Edward withdraws, and Michael struggles with the trauma of his early years. Dwyer Hickey moves from one character to another with empathy and care, showing each person for the lonely, frightened human they are. A brilliant exploration of love, relationships and creativity from one of Ireland's finest contemporary writers. HMK

2 This Is Happiness by Niall Williams (Bloomsbury)

This Is Happiness by Niall Williams

It might have been pipped to the Irish Books Awards post by Shadowplay, but this 10th novel from Clare-based Niall Williams had a major case to argue. Picking up from 2014's Booker-longlisted History of the Rain, it plonks us in the fictional 1950s village of Faha, switches off the precipitation, and watches with a gently bemused eye as electrification arrives. Sharp as a tack, bright as a button, and engorged with rich humour, this is a love letter to the sleepy, unhurried and delightfully odd Ireland that is all but gone. Williams conjures these characters to life through sublime use of language, and proceeds to make them dance off the page without ever resorting to ugliness or violence. Plenty of both in the world, God knows. HAW

3 Shadowplay by Joseph O'Connor (Harvill Secker)

Shadowplay by Joseph O'Connor

Voted Novel of the Year at the An Post Irish Book Awards, Shadowplay provides a beguiling backstory to Dracula, Bram Stoker's Gothic masterpiece which has been continuously in print since 1897. O'Connor's cast of actor and impresario Sir Henry Irving, legendary actress Ellen Terry, and theatre manager Stoker play out a compelling triangular relationship on and off stage at London's Lyceum Theatre. Tender, imaginative, and often laugh-out-loud funny, O'Connor's beautifully lyrical writing will leave you calling for an encore. HMK

4 The River Capture by Mary Costello (Canongate)

The River Capture by Mary Costello

Costello confirmed her place as a writer of extraordinary vision with this strange, beautiful and elliptical character portal that felt like a natural heir to Mike McCormack's Solar Bones. As a modernist take on the Irish country novel - see how it emulsifies with Ulysses the longer it continues - The River Capture moved in elliptical patterns that made it deeply absorbing as it propelled itself along. Few writers produce second novels as bold and unorthodox. Fewer still succeed. HAW

5 Quichotte by Salman Rushdie (Jonathan Cape)

Quichotte by Salman Rushdie

A Booker shortlisting for Quichotte was a reminder that the great migrant writer is not a member of literary aristocracy for nothing. Rushdie's 14th novel also showed what he is capable of when he allows himself to go off-piste and follow flights of fancy. This rewriting of Cervantes' monument undulates its way from unruly ebullience into razor-edged satire and even warped sci-fi, as Rushdie prances through the bizarre times we live in. HAW

6 The Man in the Red Coat by Julian Barnes (Jonathan Cape)

The Man in the Red Coat by Julian Barnes

"We could begin with a bullet and the gun which fired it..." A slight cheat here, as Julian Barnes takes his novelist's scalpel to the (real) life of 19th-century society doctor, pioneer gynaecologist and bon viveur Samuel Pozzi, but the book's structure and style mean it can be enjoyed as historical fiction. Erudite and playful, with a light-handed disregard for questions of fact, Barnes' trademark elegant prose makes delightful work of this Belle Époque drama. HMK

7 You Will Be Safe Here by Damian Barr (Bloomsbury)

You Will Be Safe Here by Damian Barr

In the same year the rainbow nation wins the Rugby World Cup, it is only right and proper that the Great South African Novel is also published. Damian Barr's debut planted its feet in the Boer Wars and used their haunting legacy to tell of the changing shape of South African society across generations. A deep and calcified darkness is exposed in starkly human language through Barr's thematic weave and excellent character voicing. HAW

8 Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout (Viking)

Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout

Readers who first encountered Olive Kitteridge and her recurring cast of characters in 2008 were overjoyed at the publication of Olive, Again. Just as its predecessor did, it takes the form of short interrelated stories, set in provincial Maine as endearing, exasperating Olive moves from her 70s to the age of 86. As always with Pulitzer Prize-winning Strout, simple language masks complicated ideas, laying bare the complexities and confusions of life with compassion and affection. HMK

9 The Lammisters by Declan Burke (No Alibis Press)

The Lammisters by Declan Burke

A versatile and musical crime writer (as well as an anthologist of note during the great emerald noir boom of recent years), Burke was always possessed of a wit that was as sharp as it was nimble. This bourbon-smooth riot of jazz-age excess, high satire and Wodehouse flamboyance is a pitch-perfect bullseye of comic brilliance. A career high for a writer who, as Eoin McNamee put it, is his own genre at this stage. HAW

10 Things in Jars by Jess Kidd (Canongate)

Things in Jars by Jess Kidd

From the first line, Things in Jars is a rollercoaster of imagination and wit. Bridie Devine is a pipe-smoking Victorian lady detective and "captain of herself", challenged to take on the roughest, toughest of cases: a kidnapped child, who supposedly doesn't exist. Traipsing behind her is amorous ghost Ruby Doyle, dressed only in a top hat, unlaced boots and white drawers. Showmen and surgeons, mermaids and merrows… Kidd's writing is never less than surprising and original. HMK

Popular fiction top 10

1 Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams (Trapeze)

Queenie

We meet our titular heroine during a gynaecological exam, an early indicator of Carty-Williams’s unflinching frankness about everything from sexuality to mental health to racism. Queenie is flailing following a break (really a break-up) from Tom, her nice, normal, white boyfriend, which sets her on a darkly comic, often painful quest for a new man. Carty-Williams handles her complex character with striking nuance, balancing riotous humour with quietly devastating insights on loneliness, self-worth and family, as Queenie struggles to forgive her mother for the nightmare that was her childhood. Carty-Williams effortlessly weaves in vivid commentary on everyday racism, gentrification and stereotypes about black women’s bodies in a way that feels essential yet never preachy. A superb debut, and a truly fresh voice in fiction. MMG

2 Fleishman Is In Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Wildfire Books)

Fleishman Is In Trouble

This book, about a narcissistic divorcee in modern-day Manhattan, was one of the most hyped books of the year. And with good reason: Brodesser-Akner, a New York Times journalist, offered a book that was low on lovable characters but high on insight into the human condition. Here, Toby Fleishman is a hepatologist, divorcing from his super-agent wife, Rachel. Freshly introduced to the embarrassment of riches that Tinder dating promises, Fleishman is intoxicated and cowed by what’s on offer. The only thing in his way of enjoying the sexual bounty full-throttle is that he has custody of his two kids, Solly and Libby. And when Rachel fails to pick them up at the designated time, and then refuses to answer her phone, Fleishman is plunged into a whole new world of peril. TS

3 Once, Twice, Three Times an Aisling by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen (Gill Books)

Once, Twice, Three Times an Aisling

A tribute to the warmth, charm and resilience of modern Irish women, Aisling is well on her way to becoming one of the most beloved characters in Irish literature. The third instalment centres around Aisling’s bridesmaid duties for best friend Majella, and as well as the spectacular set pieces — including a rip-roaring hen party in Tenerife — McLysaght and Breen touch on anxiety and mental health issues, with an intriguing love triangle to boot. MMG

4 So Lucky by Dawn O’Porter (HarperCollins)

So Lucky by Dawn O'Porter

After giving female friendship and online shaming a going-over in her previous novel, former journalist/broadcaster O’Porter turns her attention to the complexities of Insta-artifice. Our two heroines, Beth and Ruby, seem for all intents and purposes like they are living dream lives on their own terms, but their social media output, and everything else they put out to the outside world, only tells half the story. TS

5 Rules Of The Road by Ciara Geraghty (HarperCollins)

Rules of the Road

Much like Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Ciara Geraghty’s debut is a genuine feel-good hit, albeit with sobering and poignant hints of darkness. Iris Armstrong is setting out on a journey that she plans to make her last. Her close friendship with Terry has been honed over many years to near perfection. When Iris goes missing, Terry needs to take leave of her carefully manicured and orderly life and, with her dementia-addled father-in-law, Eugene, accidentally in tow, sets out to find her friend. Reunited with Iris, the three embark on a road trip that none of them are likely to forget. TS

6 Sweet Sorrow by David Nicholls (Hodder & Stoughton)

Nicholls re-energises the coming-of-age story with this gorgeously tender summer romance. It’s nostalgic without tipping into sentimentality: set in 1997, it’s got Britpop, Lynx deodorant applied in “a coat as thick as the icing on a wedding cake”, and no smartphones. Charlie meets Fran at that most hellish of settings: an amateur theatre group, staging a student production of Romeo and Juliet. Nicholls hilariously recounts the trust exercises and pre-show rituals, yet there are poignant reflections on young love and family conflict, too. MMG

7 Expectation by Anna Hope (Doubleday)

Anna Hope is already being touted as the next Sally Rooney, and Expectation has already been breathlessly described as a generation-defining book. Instead of young love, it’s female friendship that ends up under the microscope. Hannah, Cate and Lisa live in an East London energised by art, activism and the ideals of the young. Life crushes each of the friends underfoot to varying degrees, and the three of them can’t help but look at each other to see where they went wrong, or right, in life. TS

8 When All Is Said by Anne Griffin (Sceptre)

When All is Said by Anne Griffin

By all accounts, Griffin’s debut was inspired by a chance encounter with an elderly man in a bar, who told her that he’d expected the night to be his last. Here, eight-year-old Maurice Griffin lines up five drinks in a hotel bar, toasting the five individuals who have been most influential in his life. Absolutely riveting, full of humanity and the sort of confident debut that shows Griffin as one to keep an eye out for. TS

9 Ann Devine, ready for her close-up by Colm O’Regan (Transworld Ireland)

Ready for Her Close-Up by Ann Devine

O’Regan brings the uproarious humour of his Irish Mammies Twitter account to his first novel. Facing an empty nest, Ann throws herself into a new role on the Tidy Towns committee, but her plans to lead Kilsudgeon to greatness are thwarted by the arrival of a Hollywood TV crew

Ann is a terrific creation — a loving ode to the Irish matriarch that never strays into mockery or meanness — making for a brilliantly funny read. MMG

10 Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Arrow)

Daisy Jones & The Six

The gripping oral history of a Fleetwood Mac-style band from the 1970s features plenty of sex, drugs, and rock ’n’ roll, in the form of an album of lyrics at the back of the book. Even with its transcript format, the characters feel like real people and the will-they-won’t-they tension is almost palpable. It’s set to become a TV series, produced by Reese Witherspoon with Elvis’s granddaughter Riley Keough in the title role. But can they get the music right? MMG

Biographies Top 5

Eilis O'Hanlon

1 Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud And The Last Trial Of Harper Lee by Casey Cep (Heinemann)

Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud And The Last Trial Of Harper Lee by Casey Cep

The days when new literary biographies were huge publishing events, with blanket coverage in the media and sales figures more fitting to the season's big thrillers, are sadly long gone. That doesn't mean there isn't still plenty of material to mine from the lives of great writers. It's just that now the subjects must be approached from more oblique angles.

Furious Hours is an original mix of biography and true crime, which chronicles the obsession of the celebrated author of To Kill a Mockingbird with a notorious 1970s mass murder. She tried for years to write about it, but no book ever appeared. Cep ingeniously weaves together the fiercely private Lee's little-known life post- Mockingbird with an investigation into the unsolved murders that so fascinated her.

2 The Five: The Untold Lives Of The Women Killed By Jack The Ripper by Hallie Rubenhold (Doubleday)

The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper by Hallie Rubenhold

This is the book that beat Furious Hours to this year's Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction (formerly the Samuel Johnson Prize). The victims of the Victorian serial killer have tended to be seen as faceless prostitutes, but social historian Rubenhold sets out to reclaim them as real women.

3 Untitled: The Real Wallis Simpson, Duchess Of Windsor by Anna Pasternak (HarperCollins)

Untitled: The Real Wallis Simpson, Duchess of Windsor by Anna Pasternak

Another author with a passion for "writing books that rehabilitate women whom history has treated unfairly", this is Pasternak's follow-up to 2017's Lara, a portrait of the woman who inspired her grand-uncle's great Russian novel Doctor Zhivago. So much has been written about Mrs Simpson that readers may wonder if another biography was really needed. It turns out that one was. The intimate loyalty Pasternak feels for her subjects is admirably infectious.

4 Herself Alone by Charles Moore (Allen Lane)

Herself Alone by Charles Moore

It won't be to every Irish reader's taste, but the third and final volume of the authorised biography of Margaret Thatcher, written by a former Daily Telegraph editor, is genuinely compelling. It finds the Iron Lady under fire from all sides as her years in power come to an end. Thatcher's life in retirement is dashed off rather too quickly - those years would make a fascinating study - but it's sad, beautifully written, and very funny in places.

5 The Day That Changed My Life by Caitlin McBride (Black and White Publishing)

The Day That Changed My Life by Caitlin McBride

In this inspiring read, 31 prominent Irish women relate moments that changed the course of their lives. Featuring women from diverse backgrounds - Minister Katherine Zappone is here, as are Amy Huberman and Oscar-nominated writer Emma Donoghue - these are stories of grief and great love, leaps of faith and determined entrepreneurship.

Nature Top 5

Hilary A White

1 The Way Home by Mark Boyle (Oneworld)

The Way Home by Mark Boyle

After living cash-free for three years (as documented in The Moneyless Man), Mark Boyle went one further. He decided to remove all technology from his life to "strip away the nonsense and lick the bare bones of existence clean". The Way Home is a warts-and-all look at an extreme way of life, but one that, by the end of this engrossing book, makes the world around it seem dysfunctional.

Mark Boyle

2 We Are The Weather by Jonathan Safran Foer (Hamish Hamilton)

We are the Weather by Jonathan Safran Foer

Feeling bewildered by the climate crisis? You're not the only one. We have all the facts but why aren't we changing our lives? In his second non-fiction work (after Eating Animals), celebrated US novelist Foer gives us a modern and manageable manifesto for climate action that begins with what you eat. Foer's psychological analysis of our inaction is also hugely compelling. An empowering and decisive work that demands immediate reading as the clock ticks ever faster.

3 Still Water: The Deep Life of The Pond by John Lewis-Stempel (Doubleday)

Still Water by John Lewis-Stempel

Lewis-Stempel brings much-needed candour and levity to the sometimes precious world of nature writing. The academic, author and farmer keeps churning them out, these beautifully configured rambles through a corner of his farm and the life he shares it with. This hearty breaststroke through the mini ocean of the countryside pond is another warming immersion of sleeves-up practicality and painterly prose that depicts nature as something to be duetted with, not whispered to.

4 The Hidden World of the Fox by Adele Brand (William Collins)

The Hidden World of the Fox by Adele Brand

Nature books called 'the hidden world of X' are two-a-penny these days, but don't let that put you off. A staple of surprise late-night encounters and shrill banshee barks in our city suburbs, foxes are the species that we look to for a jolt of the wild in mundane settings. Ecologist Adele Brand has had a lifelong connection to these much-misunderstood mammals, and provides a thorough introduction shot through with lyricism and knowledge.

5 Woven Shades of Green edited by Tim Wenzell (Bucknell University Press)

Woven Shades of Green edited by Tim Wenzell

This anthology of Irish nature literature spans fifth-century monks to the great Western landscape philosophers John Moriarty and Tim Robinson. While slightly academic in format, Tim Wenzell's annotated selection is timely, looking as it does at a genre that doesn't seem to have bitten in Ireland quite as hard as it has in other publishing territories, a symptom perhaps of a more complicated - and at times harrowing - relationship with the natural world.

Short stories Top 5

Joanne Hayden

1 Salt slow by Julia Armfield (Picador)

Salt Slow by Julia Armfield

An addictive mixture of wildness and restraint, Julia Armfield's debut collection is full of uncanny and macabre transformations. Women become insects and wolves. Bodies turn to stone and rise from the dead with tendons and bones exposed. Drawing on the Gothic, fairy tales, myths and archetypes, Armfield's stories are often recognisable on the surface, but the surfaces are unstable, and boundaries - between humans and animals, wakefulness and sleep, land and sea - are prone to weaken and disappear. The writing is gorgeously honed. Well-chosen juxtapositions and qualifications create a creeping sense of unease, and the contrast between tone and content is as mischievous as it is masterful. Set in a flooded near-future, the title story is a stunning finale to this timely and subversive collection.

Julia Armfield

2 Sudden Traveller by Sarah Hall (Faber)

Sudden Traveller by Sarah Hall

Sarah Hall's engrossing new collection also opens with a story of transformation. Here, a lawyer turns into an avenging sky-creature, punishing men who have raped and abused women. It's Hall at her most savage and lyrical but Sudden Traveller is striking partly for its diversity of tones. Some stories are utterly realistic - there's a superb portrait of a pathologically controlling mother - while two seemingly autobiographical pieces are among the collection's most powerful and resonant.

3 Show Them a Good Time by Nicole Flattery (Stinging Fly Press)

Show Them a Good Time by Nicole Flattery

The (mainly) young women in these boundary-pushing, surrealistic stories share a brilliantly offbeat wit. A grieving daughter develops a hump. An emigrant's comedian boyfriend is obsessed with a playback box that produces canned laughter. The wit, of course, belongs to Flattery, who neither lingers on nor evades darker themes - misogyny, abuse, genetic inheritance, existential panic - but comes at the truth sideways in her thoroughly original voice.

4 Rock, Paper, Scissors and Other Stories by Maxim Osipov (The New York Review of Books)

Rock, Paper, Scissors and Other Stories by Maxim Osipov

Maxim Osipov is a cardiologist as well as a writer but while comparisons with his countryman Anton Chekhov (also a doctor) seem inevitable, they're entirely justified. Osipov's startling, nuanced and frequently devastating stories about contemporary Russia are rigorously unsentimental, the twists often confronting readers with their own preconceptions. Hopefully Rock, Paper, Scissors - the first translation of his stories into English - will reach the audience it deserves.

5 Fly Already by Etgar Keret (Granta)

Fly Already by Etgar Keret

The stories of Israeli writer Etgar Keret read like Kafkaesque screwball comedies but, even at their most hilarious, they're shot through with tragedy. Keret's conversational writing voice and lightness of touch mask a fierce, philosophical intelligence.

Diarmaid Ferriter

History Top 5

Cian O'Dubhghaill

1 Irish History Matters: Politics, Identities and Commem­oration by Brian M Walker (The History Press)

Irish History Matters: Politics, Identities and Commemoration by Brian M Walker

With Ireland more than halfway through its decade of centenaries, Brian M Walker examines how different interpretations of Irish history have had a strong influence on the politics of both sides of the Irish Border. The product of 30 years of research, it gives a compelling and accessible account of how public perception of historical events fuelled the Troubles and was crucial in shaping the identity of the Irish diaspora in America.

Through writing on the importance of challenging historical narratives in the Northern Irish peace process, Walker shows that a fuller understanding of the past can be a useful tool in reconciliation.

2 Trinity: The Treachery and Pursuit of the Most Dangerous Spy in History by Frank Close (Allen Lane)

Trinity: The Treachery and Pursuit of the Most Dangerous Spy in History by Frank Close

Trinity is the story of the spy Klaus Fuchs, who worked at the heart of the wartime Allied nuclear weapons programme. Close gives a gripping account of how Fuchs managed to transmit vital nuclear secrets to the Soviet Union with all the characteristics of a good spy novel. That this isn't a work of fiction makes it more exciting.

3 The Border: The Legacy of a Century of Anglo-Irish Politics by Diarmaid Ferriter (Profile Books)

The Border: The Legacy of a Century of Anglo-Irish Politics by Diarmaid Ferriter

With the debate over the Border in the headlines, Ferriter's book on its near century-old history is timely. He chronicles its development through the Home Rule debates and how political positions surrounding its status evolved. He isn't afraid to give his own assessment on those involved and de Valera is greatly criticised.

4 Sea People: The Puzzle of Polynesia by Christina Thompson (HarperCollins)

Sea People: The Puzzle of Polynesia by Christina Thompson

From Hawaii to New Zealand to Easter Island, the Polynesian people lived for over a thousand years without contact with outsiders. How this remote area came to be colonised in an era before metal tools and modern marine engineering is a question that has troubled scholars for centuries.

5 Republic of Shame by Caelainn Hogan (Penguin Ireland)

Republic of Shame by Caelainn Hogan

A challenging but important work. Hogan's first book investigates the religious institutions that incarcerated thousands of women in Ireland during the 20th century. Drawing on a combination of archival sources and interviews with survivors of the Magdalene Laundries, Hogan describes in detail how they functioned.

Caelainn Hogan

Politics Top 5

1 The Tribe by Caitríona Perry (Gill)

The Tribe by Caitríona Perry

Much has often been made of the Irish influence in American politics, and much of it self-serving nonsense. As former RTÉ Washington correspondent, Caitríona Perry is better placed than most observers when it comes to getting an insight into the increasingly strange world of US politics. As good a writer as she is a broadcaster, the author explores the lasting legacy of Irish-American political dynasties such as the Chicago Daleys and the Massachusetts Kennedys, and apart from meeting with regular Irish-Americans, she also interviews Bill Clinton, who discusses his ancestral background in Fermanagh and why the Good Friday Agreement was a career highlight.

2 Children of the Troubles by Joe Duffy & Freya McClements (Hachette Ireland)

The phrase ‘never forget’ is bandied about far too often but the authors are to be congratulated for shining a light on a shamefully forgotten element of the Troubles — the 186 children who were killed.

As the father of one of the young victims says with heartbreaking eloquence, “the bullets didn’t just travel in distance, they travelled in time. Some of those bullets never stopped travelling.” Not an easy read, but an important one nonetheless.

3 The Killing in the Consulate by Jonathan Rugman (Simon & Schuster)

The Killing in the Consulate

The murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Turkey in 2018 remains one of the most shocking examples of state-sanctioned murder in recent years. Here, Rugman, a veteran foreign affairs journalist, applies his forensic reporting skills to the squalid affair. Using confidential sources and previously unseen material, he pieces together an account which is both horrifying and riveting at the same time. An absolute must-read for anyone who thinks we should be developing closer relations with Saudi Arabia.

4 The Madness of Crowds by Douglas Murray (Bloomsbury)

The Madness of Crowds

At a time when society is more fractured than ever before, it often looks as if we’re in an age of madness. And, in such an age of madness, common sense is a radical position. In that regard, Douglas Murray is a true radical as he mercilessly skewers the increasingly ludicrous ways in which society seems determined to press the self-destruct button.

5 Frenzy And Betrayal: The Anatomy Of A Political Assassination by Alan Shatter (Merrion Press)

Frenzy and Betrayal by Alan Shatter

When this one dropped on my doorstep, I despaired. Were there really so many pages to be wrung from the former Fine Gael minister’s ejection from office? By the end, I wished it was even longer. If revenge is a dish best served cold, this one was made of pure ice. Shatter wields his pen against his enemies like a well-directed dagger. (Eilis O’Hanlon)

Ian O’Doherty

Pop science Top 5

Darragh McManus

1 Origins by Lewis Dartnell (The Bodley Head)

Origins by Lewis Dartnell

English scientist Dartnell looks at "how the earth made us": climate, geology, evolution, tectonic shift, atomic structure, the precious metals which drive modern technology, and a host of other areas. Origins is packed with jaw-dropping information and fascinating insights into how a group of savannah-dwelling apes decided to walk on two feet and then colonise the planet. He brings it all back to the source, in the best traditions of Jared Diamond et al. So we learn that slight tilts in the angle of the earth's axis occasioned certain climate changes that then impacted on landscape that altered our ancestors' behaviour. In other words, celestial motion led to civilisation.

2 Underland by Robert Macfarlane (Hamish Hamilton)

Underland by Robert Macfarlane

A dreamlike, impressionistic delve beneath the surface of the planet, wrought in superbly stylish prose. Using the concept of 'deep time' - the millions- and billions-long geological ages - as a supporting structure, Macfarlane visits undersea mining operations, travels to frozen Greenland to see what lies beneath the ice, traverses the eerie catacombs of Paris, and finds out how nuclear waste can be buried safely away from our far-off descendants.

3 The Moon by Oliver Morton (Economist Books)

The Moon by Oliver Morton

Published to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landings, Oliver Morton's book is a lovely thing - rather like its subject. He takes in natural history, literature, cosmology, mythology and much else while exploring this shining silver satellite. Especially interesting, given the occasion, are the parts on man's dreams of landing or living on the moon. We stopped voyaging there in 1972 - but Morton reckons that was only a hiatus.

4 Einstein's Unfinished Revolution by Lee Smolin (Allen Lane)

Einstein's Unfinished Revolution by Lee Smolin

Quantum mechanics is so incomprehensibly weird that, as someone quipped, "Anyone who says they understand quantum… doesn't understand quantum." Physicist Lee Smolin has serious issues with one of its weirdest contentions: that there's no physical reality beyond what is observed. Too solipsistic, too anthropocentric; too much like magic or fairy tales. In this mind-bending read, he endeavours to prove something really is out there, just as Einstein believed.

5 The Nocturnal Brain by Dr Guy Leschziner (Simon & Schuster)

The Nocturnal Brain by Dr Guy Leschziner

Leschziner specialises in sleep, and this books mixes the latest neurological research on the subject with some bizarre true stories of insomnia, narcolepsy, night terrors, sleep apnoea, hallucinations and even paralysis. Life may well be just a dream, as the nursery rhyme has it, but these conditions are very real, and Leschziner is an affable guide to it all.

Darina Allen

Cookery Top 5

Bairbre Power

1 Greenfeast: Autumn, winter by Nigel Slater (4th Estate)

Greenfeast: Autumn, Winter by Nigel Slater

I was transported to foodie heaven by Nigel Slater's latest book, which is full of recipes that cosset, nurture and nourish. A sequel to his earlier bestseller this year, Greenfeast: Spring, Summer, this book of plant-based recipes captures Slater's brilliant skills at curating and assembling ingredients with the power to surprise.

I especially loved this book's orange cloth cover, which sits behind its glossy paper cover. The glorious flexible binding means it opens out like a favourite novel and you dive in for ideas - whether it's the soulful sustenance of his celeriac soup or the Brussels sprout bake with smoked mozzarella. As Slater acknowledges in his foreword, he is not the only person who still looks forward to meat, but as a once- or twice-a-week treat, so it will have a wide appeal.

Nigel Slater

2 Cornucopia: The Green Cookbook by Tony Keogh and Aoife Carrigy (Gill Books)

Cornucopia: The Green Cookbook by Tony Keogh and Aoife Carrigy

The vegan lifestyle so often gets a bad press but this 346-page book will inspire you to crack open the jackfruit and try out seitan steaks! Written with an insider touch by Tony Keogh, chef at the famous Wicklow Street restaurant, as well as food writer Aoife Carrigy and the Cornucopia team, it is a handsome, very useful book that eulogises the work of Deirdre McCafferty, who continued the dream of her husband, Neil, after he died.

3 One Pot Feeds all by Darina Allen (Kyle Books)

One Pot Feeds All by Darina Allen

2019 was undoubtedly the year of the 'one pot' concept and I think Darina Allen did it best. She's a dab hand at producing yummy food with very little fuss. The autumn tart is a fab winter warmer and, as always, she introduces us to newness - like the pul biber pepper that adds an utterly sensational quality to her roasted cauliflower and crispy chicken dinner.

4 From the Oven to the Table by Diana Henry (Octopus)

From the Oven to the Table by Diana Henry

Nigella Lawson is so right: Diana Henry has a genius for flavour. The latest book from this super talented Derry woman will open your eyes to just what can be achieved if you have the right ingredients and "bung it in the oven". Diana shares eye-opening advice on the assets of the humble chicken thigh, and be sure to try her recipe with miso.

5 Nothing Fancy by Alison Roman (Hardie Grant)

Nothing Fancy by Alison Roman

I was hooked when I saw this book's subtitle: Unfussy Food for Having People Over by the New York Times food columnist. Alison's lasagne is worth ditching your old one for. It involves a two-bake process and replaces béchamel sauce with thick cream, mozzarella and ricotta. Her Crushed Peas with Burrata and Black Olives may even move you to tears!

Michelle Obama

Audiobooks Top 5

Tanya Sweeney

1 Michelle Obama: Becoming (read by Michelle Obama)

Michelle Obama: Becoming

Michelle's memoir, Becoming, sees the former First Lady, somewhat surprisingly for a former White House denizen, in tell-all mode. Once frustrated for being tagged as an 'angry black woman', Michelle has delivered a very powerfully human book. Much as the title suggests, it charts her trajectory from being a highly accomplished lawyer in Chicago - arguably, the true rising star in her own marriage - to a glorified public servant, via life as a devoted mother and wife.

The book sees Michelle exploring her relationship with Barack, from the ecstasy of first love to the inevitable rough patches of marriage. Obama's own narration makes this already confessional work seem all the more intimate and moving. Expect heartfelt passion and occasional dry humour. A must-listen, even if you're not nostalgic for Brand Obama.

2 Me: Elton John Official Autobiography (read by Elton John)

Me: Elton John Official Autobiography

As rockstars go, Elton John has had a fairly extraordinary and tumultuous life, and all of it is laid out here. From his humble beginnings in Pinner and a complicated relationship with his mother to his storming of America and life as a superstar, the good, the bad and the ugly of the music business is revealed. Amid it all, Elton John also reflects on getting clean, getting married and getting happy. And who better to take you on this mad, wild ride than the Rocket Man himself?

3 Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators by Ronan Farrow (read by Ronan Farrow)

Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow

You may think you know the full story about how Harvey Weinstein was finally exposed as a serial abuser, but this account by investigative reporter Ronan Farrow sends the reader (or listener) deep into the folds of the conspiracy of silence that protected some of Hollywood's biggest predators for years.

This audiobook, with Farrow himself at the helm, sounds more like a full-blown spy thriller than anything else.

Even with breakneck pacing and tonnes of suspense, it's also a glorious ode to shoe-leather journalism, not to mention the birth of a global movement.

4 The Testaments by Margaret Atwood (read by Margaret Atwood, Ann Dowd, Bryce Dallas Howard, Mae Whitman, Derek Jacobi and Tantoo Cardinal)

The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

The follow-up to 1985's The Handmaid's Tale was always going to garner attention, and the audiobook of this Booker Prize winner is an interesting gap between the book and the drama series that arose from the original.

Ann Dowd, who plays Aunt Lydia in the series with chilling authenticity, keeps her hand on the rudder for this vivid telling, while a supporting cast bring the younger characters to life.

Atwood's narration is the cake topping; an intense introduction and the author's note at the end bookend a brilliant audiobook experience.

Margaret Atwood

5 A Portrait Of The Artist As A Young Man By James Joyce (read by Colin Farrell)

A Portrait Of The Artist As A Young Man by James Joyce

Castleknock actor Colin Farrell has joined the glittering ranks of high-profile actors who have become audiobook narrators, and his Dublin accent is perfect for Joyce's musical prose, especially for this 1916 classic.

Farrell pares back on the theatrics and delivers a nicely straightforward version of Joyce's much loved story.

If you have yet to get stuck into Joyce's work, here's as good a place to start as any.

Thrillers Top 5

Myles McWeeney

1 The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver (HarperCollins)

The Never Game by Jeffrey Deaver

It's a red-letter day when Jeffery Deaver, the master of devious plotting and nerve-jangling suspense, develops a new character, and Colter Shaw is a standout creation. Brought up totally off the grid in the Sierra Nevada wilderness, Shaw is really good at finding missing people.

When we first meet him, he is trying to save a kidnapped woman trapped in a sinking boat. Her abductor is playing out in real life the storylines of a new virtual reality video game called Immersion. Colter must swiftly get to grips with modern technology to penetrate the complex world of VR gaming if he is to stop a crazed killer and bring a megalomaniac tech billionaire to book.

2 Scrublands by Chris Hammer (Wildfire)

Scrublands by Chris Hammer

In the drought-stricken Australian outback, a young priest sensationally commits a mass shooting amongst his congregation before being shot dead by the local policeman. A year later journalist Martin Scarsden is sent to write a colour piece on how the town and its inhabitants are coping with the tragedy. He finds a community with a lot to hide and two further bodies hidden in the local dam. A brilliant, deftly plotted debut packed with well-drawn characters.

3 The Body in the Castle Well by Martin Walker (Quercus)

The Body in the Castle Well by Martin Walker

When the body of Claudia Mueller, a young Yale student working on the archives of a wealthy crippled war veteran and eminent art historian, is found in the well of his château in the little town of St Denis, local Chief of Police Bruno Courrèges is under pressure because of her connections to the White House. His investigations turn up connections to Occupation art looting and France's dark war in Algeria.

4 The Bitterroots by CJ Box (Head of Zeus)

The Bitterroots by CJ Box

Multi-award-winning CJ Box, creator of the mesmerising Wyoming game warden 'Joe Pickett' series, has developed a new character. Cassie Dewell, former cop and single mother, is a PI working out of Bozeman, Montana, when she comes up against the ruthlessly powerful Kleinsasser ranching clan, whose scion is accused of raping his niece. When Cassie refuses to stop her investigations, the final confrontation between the two is as nail-bitingly tense and dramatic as one could wish for.

5 The Perfect Wife by JP Delaney (Quercus)

The Perfect Wife by JP Delaney

Abbie, wife of a billionaire founder of a Silicon Valley AI start-up, wakes up from an induced five-year coma. She's fine, her husband assures her. But she's not sure she's herself: could she possibly be a machine, the sum of all the real-life Abbie's experiences, memories and emotions uploaded into a hugely complex robot? One of the most original thrillers published this year.

Music Top 5

John Meagher

1 Hit Factories by Karl Whitney (W&N)

Hit Factories

The Sunderland-based Dublin academic wrote the intriguing Hidden City about his hometown some years ago. His latest is a labour of love to the music that emerged from 10 British cities, including Manchester and Glasgow. As an urban geographer with a passion for music, Whitney is well placed to explain why certain cities punch above their weight culturally and why their physical form, history and accent helped shape the distinct music that the natives have made. There's an especially intriguing chapter about Belfast and its greatest musical export, Van Morrison. You'll want to listen to the music again - and visit these cities.

2 Wham! George & Me by Andrew Ridgeley (Michael Joseph)

books

George Michael was such a force in the pop landscape of the 1980s that it's easy to forget he wasn't the only member of Wham!. Andrew Ridgeley was largely relegated to the shadows, and when the band split his career largely nose-dived. This very readable and frank memoir looks back on life with George as well as the challenging times he faced when the glare of the spotlight was turned away.

3 Acid for the Children by Flea (Headline)

Flea

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist's lively memoir takes a look at his early life and initial forays into music. He takes the reader on a wild journey from his birth city of Melbourne to his days as an aimless teenager in Los Angeles and on to his meeting with future band member Anthony Kiedis. To say he had a bizarre upbringing is an understatement and there were drugs - lots of drugs.

4 The Final Days of EMI by Eamonn Forde (Omnibus)

emi

EMI was once one of the world's great record companies, a giant that was home to everyone from the Beatles to Radiohead. Then the internet arrived and a decades-long business model was destroyed virtually overnight. Forde's fascinating book gives a sense of where it all went wrong and how disastrous decisions helped to hasten its demise. It's a cautionary tale for those record companies that have managed to survive the apocalypse.

5 Afternoons with the Blinds Drawn by Brett Anderson (Little, Brown)

Afternoons with the Blinds Drawn

The Suede frontman proved himself to be a gifted writer with Coal Black Mornings, last year's account of his early life and times. This second volume takes up the story from the time that Suede went from also-rans to the most talked-about band in Britain in the early 1990s. His account of the Britpop years is captivating, especially when he looks back on his extraordinary creative partnership with ex-bandmate Bernard Butler.

Picture Books Top 5

Hilary A White

1 The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin)

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy

Grab two copies of this; one for the little person in your life, and another to disappear into a quiet corner with when Christmas starts to hurt your brain. This deliriously beautiful fable of consolations, soothing reminders and lyrical hugs by illustrator and cartoonist Charlie Mackesy is the type of book that, once opened, is never forgotten. Even the hardest of hearts will be disarmed wholly by the simple, crushing truths that soundtrack this little band of philosophical companions on their journey. "Asking for help isn't giving up," said the horse. "It's refusing to give up." That type of thing, and all accompanied by minimalist ink-splash illustrations that seem to render you helpless. What a precious thing this is.

2 Return to Sender: Revisiting John Hinde's Ireland by Paul Kelly (Gill Books)

Return to Sender: Revisiting John Hinde's Ireland by Paul Kelly

Growing up in California, Paul Kelly built up a collection of John Hinde postcards from Ireland, sent by his father on trips to the ancestral homeland. The images became a shrine after his father's death in 2015, meaning affection unsurprisingly ripples through this series of juxtapositions as Kelly lines up the camera frame as closely as possible with Hinde's iconic images to see the changes over 60 years.

3 Prisoners of Geography: Our World Explained in 12 Simple Maps by Tim Marshall, illustrated by Grace Easton and Jessica Smith (Simon & Schuster)

Prisoners of Geography by Tim Marshall

Inhabiting much of the same gentle aesthetic as Sasek's This Is Ireland or the work of Fatty and John Burke, Tim Marshall's splendid run-through of global geography and why it matters is charming to behold but sophisticated enough to broaden the young minds it is tailored for. With the question of why some have while others have not more topical than ever, this illustrated history goes some way to explaining.

4 Bowie By O'Neill by Terry O'Neill (Cassell)

Bowie By O'Neill by Terry O'Neill

It comes as a sad coda for this title that Terry O'Neill should also recently pass away just, like his subject, as the world is gifted a new creation to savour. Even if we ignore this peculiar harmonisation in death of the great rock photographer and his most famous foil, Bowie by O'Neill is a magisterial collection depicting the Dame at work and rest, with famous friends and collaborators, or simply engulfing solitude with enigma as only he could.

5 Shooting The Darkness by various (The Blackstaff Press)

Shooting The Darkness by Various

To accompany the documentary of the same name that was released earlier this year, there is much to recommend this archive of incredible press images that brought the reality of the Troubles to wider attention. Trevor Dickson, Alan Lewis and Paul Faith are among the many photographers who here reflect on those striking and often emblematic shots that they managed to capture.

Sport Top 5

John Meagher

1 Recovering by Richie Sadlier (Gill Books)

Recovering by Richie Sadlier

It's a universal truth that many of the world's best footballers have delivered dreadfully dull and self-aggrandising memoirs. Usually, the best autobiographies are to be found among those who toiled further down the food chain, and that's certainly the case with Dubliner Richie Sadlier. A journeyman footballer in England's lower leagues, he became a TV pundit and psychologist when his career was derailed through injury. Here, he writes with searing honesty about the topsy-turvy nature of his life on and off the pitch, including the horror of being abused as a 14-year-old boy and how it had a huge impact on his life growing up. Credit must go to the ghostwriter, Dion Fanning, for telling Sadlier's tale so well.

2 The Rise of the Ultra Runners by Adharanand Finn (Faber)

The Rise of the Ulra Runner by Adharanand Finn

Finn, who writes about running for The Guardian, takes a look at those for whom marathons are a mere stroll in the park. For ultra runners, it's all about pushing the body to its limits, and their feats of endurance are scarcely believable. It helps that some of the best-known athletes in this rarefied world are remarkable characters and they are captured smartly in this highly readable book.

3 About that Goal by Seamus Darby (Ballpoint Press)

About that Goal by Seamus Darby

Dublin footballers may have achieved a record five-in-a-row in September, but Kerry stood on the precipice of such a feat in 1982. Unfortunately for them, Offaly and super-sub Seamus Darby stood in the way. His last-minute goal remains arguably the most famous score in GAA history. Here, with the help of journalist PJ Cunningham, Darby recounts that celebrated day - and what happened next.

4 In Sunshine or in Shadow by Donald McRae (Simon & Schuster)

In Sunshine or in Shadow by Donald McRae

Belfast may have been ravaged by sectarian hatred during the height of the Troubles but there was one sport that helped to unite both communities: boxing. This book tells the story of some of the greatest boxers this island has ever produced, and how people like Barry McGuigan were adored by republicans and loyalists alike. The title is taken from a line in 'Danny Boy', the song McGuigan's father used to sing before his fights.

5 The Dublin Marathon by Sean McGoldrick (O'Brien Press)

The Dublin Marathon by Sean McGoldrick

When the Dublin Marathon was first held in 1980, a couple of thousand brave souls took to the streets. Now a sell-out, the 'friendly marathon' is one of Europe's most popular races. Here, sports journalist Sean McGoldrick pays tribute to 40 years of the event and to the organisers and volunteers that make it so special. It's lavishly illustrated, too: the run-wear might change, but the effort remains the same.

Comedy Top 5

1 Woke: A Guide to Social Justice by Titania McGrath (Constable)

Woke: A Guide to Social Justice

Viciously funny satire, from the pen of UK comedian Andrew Doyle, spinning off from a wildly successful Twitter parody account. Titania is a young, rich and pampered Londoner — but that won’t stop her lecturing everyone on everything. As she says herself, “Social media has now made it possible to show how virtuous you are without having to do anything at all.” From cultural appropriation to cis-normative privilege, the worst excesses of modern-day identity politics are given a well-deserved skewering, and no PC touchstone is left unmolested. Doyle (sorry, we mean Titania, of course) writes in broad strokes but it’s hilarious all the same, regardless of what side of the political spectrum you consider to be home.

2 My Wife is Married to a Feckin’ Eejit by Bernard O’Shea (Gill Books)

My Wife is Married to a Feckin Eejit

Co-writer of one of the straight-up funniest Irish TV shows of all time, Bridget & Eamon, Bernard O’Shea transfers his comedic talents to books with this tongue-in-cheek memoir. He claims the title is a direct result of what long-suffering wife Lorna regularly calls him, and the book recounts, in amusing detail, some of the many mishaps and misadventures he’s put the family through.

3 Identity Crisis by Ben Elton (Bantam Press)

Identity Crisis by Ben Elton

More identity politics, hidden in plain sight within a murder-mystery storyline. A series of killings is running parallel with a forthcoming referendum on England leaving the UK. Russian agents may be manipulating British democracy. And an old-school copper is finding his investigation efforts hamstrung by PC ayatollahs. Elton is a veteran of the game at this stage, and still knows when and where to land the killer punchline.

4 Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse by John Lithgow (Chronicle Prism)

Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse by John Lithgow

Yes, that John Lithgow — he played Churchill on The Crown, you know — channels AA Milne and Lewis Carroll for this satirical book on President Win Bigly himself. The comical poems and skits are mixed with a variety of illustrations for an unusually highbrow takedown of The Donald. We don’t imagine it’ll be among this year’s stocking fillers for the famously book-phobic President.

5 March of the Lemmings: Brexit in print & performance 2016-2019 by Stewart Lee (Faber & Faber)

March of the Lemmings

Stewart Lee is an angry man. He’s also a painfully funny one, as proven by this collection of newspaper columns, stand-up transcripts and lengthy footnotes which capture the English comic’s increasing bewilderment, despair and almost-amused horror at the unfolding Brexit snafu. You may not agree with him politically, but this stuff is so clever, it’s impossible not to be impressed.

