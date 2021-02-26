| 2.1°C Dublin

#bookfluencers: Why readers listen to celebrity endorsements

High-profile recommendations by the likes of Reese Witherspoon have a big impact on book sales

Reese Witherspoon's book club has a huge following on social media Expand

Edel Coffey

Recommending a book is a serious business. The books on our bookshelves speak volumes about us — why else were we all so busy rearranging our collections to create those perfect Zoom backdrops? Likewise, the books we bestow with our imprimatur say a lot about our personal tastes.

Over the last two decades, the landscape for book recommendations has changed dramatically. We’ve moved from getting our recommendations from the literary pages of magazines to taking on the suggestions of chat show queen Oprah Winfrey’s revolutionary Book Club (and the subsequent Richard and Judy Book Club) to getting our recommendations from the online books community and celebrity influencers.

The Oprah book club seems almost quaint now as we have moved into the age of ‘bookfluencers’, but her success paved the way for the modern celebrity reading list, like the one released by Barack Obama every year, and US actress Reese Witherspoon’s online book club, which has nearly two million followers on Instagram (@reesesbookclub).

