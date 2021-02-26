bookfluencers: Why readers listen to celebrity endorsements

Recommending a book is a serious business. The books on our bookshelves speak volumes about us — why else were we all so busy rearranging our collections to create those perfect Zoom backdrops? Likewise, the books we bestow with our imprimatur say a lot about our personal tastes.

Over the last two decades, the landscape for book recommendations has changed dramatically. We’ve moved from getting our recommendations from the literary pages of magazines to taking on the suggestions of chat show queen Oprah Winfrey’s revolutionary Book Club (and the subsequent Richard and Judy Book Club) to getting our recommendations from the online books community and celebrity influencers.

The Oprah book club seems almost quaint now as we have moved into the age of ‘bookfluencers’, but her success paved the way for the modern celebrity reading list, like the one released by Barack Obama every year, and US actress Reese Witherspoon’s online book club, which has nearly two million followers on Instagram (@reesesbookclub).

Author Sinead Moriarty is in the unusual position of both compiling one of the most influential lists in Ireland — the Eason’s Recommends Book List — and having been featured on these lists herself. Her novel Mad About You was selected for the Richard and Judy Book Club in 2014. So what does it mean to an author to be picked for one of these prestigious lists?

“I think for any author it is always so gratifying to be chosen on a book club list,” says Dubliner Moriarty. “Authors work in a void, so feedback and attention is always welcome. It also gets people who may not have read your books before to try you out. In the end, every writer craves more readers and being on a book club list provides that.”

What goes into compiling one of these list of recommended reads? “I always try to choose books that will grab the reader’s attention, but I also try to look for new voices or voices that may not have got the attention they deserve. In the end though, my choices are always about encouraging other people to read books that I have loved.”

As a reader, Moriarty is a fan of book lists. “Book club lists are really online versions of word of mouth. There is nothing better than being recommended a book by someone and discovering a new author. There is no greater joy than reading something really fantastic, something that allows you to disappear for a few hours. It’s good for our soul and our sanity!” And that’s the case now more than ever. As lockdown restricts what we can do in our free time, reading has become even more of a staple and as our demand for books has increased, so too has our demand for recommendations. The sheer volume of books out there means we need advice and direction when it comes to knowing what to read next.

“I think lists appeal to something fundamental in human nature,” says Bert Wright, who runs the An Post Irish Book Awards. “They impose order and focus on an undifferentiated mass and we find that comforting.”

Now that the joy of browsing in a bookshop or library is temporarily unavailable to us, we have found new and varied sources for reading recommendations. Tomás Kenny is general manager of Kenny’s Bookshop in Galway and says there are many more ways for readers to discover books now. “Netflix is unbelievable for generating book sales,” he says. “I could have had nothing else but Bridgerton [the romance series by Julia Quinn] in the shop in January. We sold thousands of copies.”

Kenny says lists of recommendations on social media have been particularly influential in the pandemic. “It was really noticeable in lockdown. Loads of books were due to come out in April last year, and everything came out in August and September instead, and there simply wasn’t enough space in the papers to review all of these titles.”

That’s where social media stepped in with recommendations, authors doing online events or winning prizes all adding to the publicity and ‘buzz’ around particular books.

“Doireann Ní Ghríofa’s book [A Ghost In The Throat, published by Tramp Press] sold so much I couldn’t keep it in stock,” says Kenny. “That was our bestselling book of the year by a country mile. We haven’t had one day since last April where we haven’t sold it. There was a huge amount of PR in week one of the book’s publication, so there was a bump in sales. Then she won the Book Of The Year at the An Post Irish Book Awards, and there was definitely a bump in sales at the time, and then it just became a Christmas book.”

Bert Wright agrees. “The game-changer has been social media which enables the widespread dissemination of recommendations and lists. No longer are we dependent on marketing departments and point of sale materials and in-store window displays. All of that seems quite primitive now. Publishers still have to decide who to publish. The gate-keepers haven’t gone away but once a book is out there, if you get the right people talking about it, a book can be catapulted to national prominence overnight.”

So online recommendations help, but just how influential are the celebrity-endorsed lists of recommended reads? Do they have any impact on a book’s sales?

“They have a huge impact,” says Susan Walsh, marketing manager of Dubray Books. “Reese Witherspoon picks very readable literature and a lot of people have faith in her choices. When Barack Obama’s list is produced every year, it’s very popular too. It’s very American, but Irish readers love the fiction list.”

The most successful recommendations are not always celebrity-driven, however. “People will often have a particular sales assistant in a bookshop whose advice they will really trust,” says Walsh. “We have customers in our Dun Laoghaire shop who will buy anything our bookseller Mary recommends because they know her recommendations are heartfelt and we have a lot of staff like that who have built up relationships with customers.”

The key to the influence of these recommendations is not so much what is being recommended, but who is doing the recommending. “Recommendations only work if you have trust in the person who is recommending,” says Susan Walsh.

“Ryan Tubridy is a perfect example. He reads a lot and a recommendation from him is always a strong one. If he gets behind a book, it makes a huge difference.”

Tomás Kenny agrees. “Ryan Tubridy is huge for a handful of books every year. He can change the trajectory of a book.”

So whether it’s the former US president, your local bookshop assistant or a TV presenter, the point is, when it comes to recommendations, we still want that human touch. And that’s why serious readers’ recommended lists remain so popular, and ultimately, so influential.

Star power

The following books hit the big time after some celebrity endorsement...

Big Little Lies (by Liane Moriarty)

Bookfluencer: Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon produced and starred in the HBO adaptation of this novel; she has also recommended another Moriarty book, Truly Madly Guilty, for her book club.

The Thursday Murder Club (by Richard Osman)

Bookfluencer: Ryan Tubridy

After Tubridy’s recommendation on his radio show, the crime caper became one of the bestselling books in Ireland in 2020.

Maid (by Stephanie Land)

Bookfluencer: Barack Obama

Obama’s recommendation elevated Land’s memoir onto bestseller lists and it is now being made into a Netflix series to be broadcast this year.

A Million Little Pieces (by James Frey)

Bookfluencer: Oprah Winfrey

In 2005, Oprah chose this memoir of addiction for her book club but the author was later exposed as having fabricated some of the book and made another appearance on Oprah’s show, where he apologised like a naughty schoolboy. While his reputation may not have recovered, his career did and he went on to become a successful novelist. A Million Little Pieces sold two million copies and was was made into a movie in 2019.

Star of the Sea (by Joseph O’Connor)

Bookfluencer: Richard and Judy

In 2004, Irish writer O’Connor’s historical novel was endorsed by Richard and Judy, after which it became a UK number one, selling 800,000 copies that year alone.