You Must Read This: Charleen Hurtubise on The Member of the Wedding, a lonely child’s story

Carson McCullers’ novella The Member of the Wedding, published in 1946, is one of the Southern Gothic novels I devoured in my college years. Harper Lee’s classic To Kill a Mockingbird, Toni Morrison’s gothic-influenced Beloved, and McCuller’s earlier, much-acclaimed The Heart is a Lonely Hunter all shaped my understanding of the power of the written word. But it is McCuller’s ‘quieter’ work, The Member of the Wedding, I return to time and again.

Frances (Frankie, F Jasmine) Addams is an intense, fantastical, deeply lonely child teetering toward the far edge of adolescence. The timeline travels back and forth between two days of an endless summer in August 1944 as her brother returns from military service to marry his bride.

Frankie seizes upon the fantasy that the couple will welcome her into their union and rescue her from the unhappy, lonely existence of her life. A preposterous plan, but so deep is her longing that she will not be convinced otherwise.

There are many edges to this book. Outdated, even offensive language, accepted at the time it was written, sits alongside glimpses of McCuller’s forward-thinking positions on race, gender identity and equality. It is a study of compassion. Motherless from birth and emotionally neglected by her father, Frankie’s fear, confusion and tendency to disassociate are classic signs of trauma. The one good adult in her life, Berenice Sadie Brown, absorbs, with compassion and humour, the brunt of her violent emotions despite being ‘caught’ in a worse position than Frankie could ever imagine.

There are so many reasons to read this story. But it is Frankie’s depth of wonderment, her bewilderment, the familiar way she reels through the world — fierce and fantastical, making up stories to protect herself from the hurt of exclusion — that bring me back to this book time and again. Too often her made-up stories are the contributing cause of her alienation. Conversations the three societal misfits, Frankie, Berenice and John Henry, have around the kitchen table are thoughts I pondered in my adolescence.

All the way through the book, especially in her distress, Frankie is an imaginer, an inventor of worlds. She sees everyone, she loves everyone, and how earth-shattering to find not that they don’t love her in return, but that they barely think of her at all.

Oh, Frankie, I know you. You will never fit in. You will never belong. But you will find contentment in the telling and in “the wild rising lightness” as your story takes “shape like a song”.

