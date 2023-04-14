You Must Read This: Belinda McKeon on Castle Rackrent, the innovative first novel by Maria Edgeworth

As a young woman in Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, Maria Edgeworth had her hands full. Having moved to the family estate from England in 1782 at the age of 14, she spent her teenage years largely caring for and educating her many brothers and sisters, as well as being tutored by her father, an inventor, writer, educational theorist and enthusiastic progenitor; Maria would eventually have 21 siblings.

By her 20s, father and daughter were co-writing books based on childhood learning, including The Parent’s Assistant (1796), a collection of tales for children, and the treatise Practical Education (1798), when much of Ireland had things other than curriculum reform in mind.

But Edgeworth was also writing her own work. In 1800, anonymously, she published her first novel, a slim volume called Castle Rackrent, with the subtitle An Hibernian Tale, Taken from Facts and from the Manners of the Irish Squires Before 1782. She was imagining the Ireland that had existed before she came to live there, in that same year. But she was also creating perspectives and innovations not seen in fiction.

It’s hard to believe now, but Castle Rackrent did a number of things for the first time, in terms of both subject matter and form. It is regarded as the first historical novel. The first regional novel. The first novel about the Irish working classes. The first Irish novel to have an unreliable narrator. By some commentators, it is regarded as the first Irish novel, full stop. It is certainly regarded as the starting point of the Big House novel. And, because of the formal devices it employs — a framing story, a cheekily unreliable narrator and a fictional editor who adds a Preface, footnotes and a glossary, it is innovative and playful in a mode that, almost two centuries later, would earn a novel the term “experimental”.

Because of the devices it employs — a framing story, a cheekily unreliable narrator and a fictional editor who adds a preface, footnotes and a glossary, it is innovative and playful in a mode that, almost two centuries later, would earn a novel the term “experimental”.

As a historical novel, Castle Rackrent does double duty. The story of four generations of incompetent landlords, narrated by the Irish servant Thady Quirk, who has been at Castle Rackrent from (almost) the beginning to (almost) the end, it imagines (in an exaggerated and sometimes comic-grotesque mode) the social-historical ensemble of Ireland in the century leading up to 1798; a country in which lives and destinies were shaped by the forces of colonisation.

But in a second sense, this is a historical novel not just about Anglo-Irish landlords and Irish tenants, but about how the story of those people was told; about how a member of the Ascendancy (Edgeworth’s fictional editor) might regard a servant giving their story from a servant’s point of view, and how that story might then be framed and packaged for English readers.

Edgeworth gets as much comedy and satire out of the editor’s pompous interventions in Thady’s tale as out of Thady’s tale itself; it is a marriage of irreverence and obsequiousness.

What results is a puzzle box of a novel that is a lot of fun to unlock.

Belinda McKeon directs the Maynooth University MA in creative writing and, with fellow Longford writer John Connell and others, is on the board of the first Granard Booktown Festival, which runs from April 21-23. Visit granardbooktownfestival.ie