White City: A deep dive into the moral bankruptcy of Celtic Tiger culture

Remember the Celtic Tiger era? I once asked a former bond trader about the most outrageously wasteful use of money he recalled from that time. He reminisced about how a helicopter was hired for a group of financiers on a skiing jaunt so that, instead of queuing for the lift like everyone else, they were flown back to the top of the slopes every time they skied down.

This novel is about that class of individual and that sort of lifestyle; people for whom a sense of entitlement is bred in the bone. It introduces us to a group of extremely privileged people who believe they are top of the heap because they deserve to be. Nothing matters but leveraging those benefits to the maximum.

White City is Kevin Power’s second novel, following the 2008 success of Bad Day in Blackrock, partly inspired by schoolboy Brian Murphy’s death after a fight outside Anabel’s nightclub in Dublin among former private schoolboys. It was turned into a film, What Richard Did, directed by Lenny Abrahamson.

Thirteen years is a considerable hiatus between books, but the new novel is worth the wait. It’s as if those gilded, untouchable teenagers of his first novel have grown up and turned out just as unpleasant as might be supposed.

There are few characters to like here, but many to take an interest in, especially as some are recognisable types from our recent past: shades of Seánie FitzPatrick, David Drumm and other key figures from Anglo Irish Bank.

Did I say recent past? Make that present, judging by the get-rich-quick culture and sharp practice exposed during the Davy stockbroking scandal, when senior staff took advantage of a client to feather their nests — and appear to be spared any serious consequences.

We meet our White City protagonist Ben in rehab, reflecting on how he veered off the rails. He is in his late twenties, a self-loathing wastrel from an upper middle-class background with a well-honed drug habit.

He has grown up in a southside Dublin suburb, where his perennially bored mother constantly mixes herself drinks. His father, the best networker of his generation, is never at home, too busy building a money mountain for himself and his investment bank.

The world described by Power is boomtime Dublin, a city in a constant flux of construction and destruction. Cash changes hands and buildings rise and fall. Wherever Ben walks, he passes buildings with the name of his dad’s bank plastered on the side — property owned by tax-evading millionaires.

Ben’s father is a master of the universe — until the fraud squad turns up at his mock Queen Anne house, and he faces a court case over the misappropriation of €600m. With the turreted house of cards on the verge of collapse, Ben leaves home and moves in with his actress girlfriend Clio, takes on a dead-end job in a call centre and licks his wounds while increasing his drug use to keep the world at bay.

Clearly, his father’s milieu angers him — and with good reason. Is he disgusted by it? For a time, the reader thinks so, until an old schoolfriend offers him the chance to join a property deal he knows to be a sting — no victimless crime, this — and greed’s siren song calls to him.

A property development sting is engineered in a world where “money, like God, needed only faith to work,” and our protagonist joins a consortium of venture capitalists, former classmates from a school recognisable as Blackrock College.

They plan to take advantage of a double taxation loophole with Serbia, the new frontier of development opportunity. “Welcome to the world of getting away with it,” winks scamster-in-chief, the amoral but impeccably suited and booted James Mullens.

Ben’s justification is that his big payday will allow him to leave everyone in Dublin behind. But it means swindling his way to freedom. It seems the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Ben is fixated on his father while despising him. Indeed, this could be described as a father and son novel, and some of the most barbed passages centre on scenes involving the Lads (his partners in white collar not-quite-crime) and their dads — Ireland’s kingpin bankers, brokers and property developers.

The Lads are taller and wider but demonstrably the same model and make. The right accent and background give them their head start in life. But have they bitten off more than they can chew with their Serbian business partners, who act suspiciously like criminals?

Narrative twists and turns keep the reader turning the page, but Power is also a master of striking imagery, with which he threads his text: “Through the [car’s] tinted windows, unpeopled Belgrade swam past in sepia, like a photograph in a history book.”

An old schoolfriend has a job in finance where he watches money being moved around the world “in the process putting on weight like American tourists”.

Pointedly, we are reminded the vampire squid turns itself inside out when threatened to scare off predators, a reference to conjure up Goldman Sachs investment bank, notorious for its sharp practice.

Similarly, Ben’s life is in the process of being turned inside out. How will he emerge from the experience?

Novels exploring the moral bankruptcy at the heart of Ireland’s Tiger culture are few and far between. Power’s authoritative deep dive into the heart of darkness goes a considerable way towards addressing that deficit.

Expand Close White City by Kevin Power / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp White City by Kevin Power

Fiction: White City by Kevin Power

Scribner, 448 pages, hardcover €18.20; e-book £7.99

Martina Devlin hosts a regular books podcast, City of Books, supported by the Arts Council, Dublin Unesco City of Literature and the Museum of Literature Ireland

Read More

Indo Review