Where I End: Sophie White’s haunting horror novel is nightmare-inducing

Where I End has been dubbed, somewhat puzzlingly, Sophie White’s “literary debut”. Fans of the prolific writer, columnist and podcaster’s three previous novels may find this an odd descriptor, yet the publishers at Tramp Press are seemingly eager to differentiate this new effort from her commercial women’s fiction. In any case, White’s latest work is a major departure from her earlier novels about the world of social media, influencer culture and life in affluent south Co Dublin.

Where I End is set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland, the geography of which is inspired by Inis Meáin, where White spent a summer researching the novel, although the similarities end there.

As the novel begins, we learn the tourist board is inviting visitors to experience “a slice of old island life perfectly preserved”, with a newly-opened museum and a condescending advertising campaign depicting the island as a “time warp”, an unspoiled oasis for harried urbanites to “go wild” and get back to nature.

Yet to 19-year-old Aoileann, our narrator, the island is a “hateful” place, an “arid ruin” where the landscape inspires only dread. She lives at home with her grandmother, Móraí, and the two share duties caring for Aoileann’s mother, a mute, immobilised woman referred to not by her name, Aoibh, but as “the bed-thing”.

Where I End more than delivers on the promise of a “f**ked-up story” alluded to in White’s opening dedication. Her accounts of the bed-thing are extremely disturbing and not for the squeamish: one sequence detailing how she has managed to use her body to carve messages into the floor is particularly haunting, and literally nightmare-inducing for this reader.

White excels too in charting Aoileann’s growing frustration with her mother and desire to break free from her caring responsibilities, which takes her to violent, harrowing extremes. Aoileann recalls her innocent childhood attempts to form a bond with Aoibh: pressing her cheek to her mother’s face, curling next to her in bed, pulling her mother’s arms around her and willing her to speak.

As the years passed, Aoileann discovered these efforts to “feed a need (she) couldn’t name” were hurting more than helping her. The hunger for connection was gradually replaced with a cold, bitter resentment.

Aoileann’s father visits once a month, ahead of which Aoileann and Móraí undergo strenuous preparations to ensure Aoibh is clean and presentable, “neatened for his consumption”.

Their work and the infrequency of his visits make it easier for him to see her not as a bed-thing, but as a “tragic ailing wife and mother”.

“He has the luxury of looking away,” Aoileann observes, reflecting on how she and Móraí have been held “in a grip of obligation”. Their daily exposure to Aoibh and her passive torment have quelled their compassion.

These feelings are amplified by Aoileann’s isolation: among the small island community, no one is allowed to know her mother is still living. The residents keep their distance from Aoileann, fearing she is somehow tainted with scáth suarach anama (soul stench). Even her own grandmother refuses to touch Aoileann or make conversation with her about anything other than their care routines.

Aoileann watches mothers on the island hold their children, noticing how kids shake off their hands with impatience, taking for granted that their mothers will always be at their back. For Aoileann, it hints at “the existence of an entire language (she) didn’t know. A dialect of unthinking, throwaway touch.”

Her world is upended when an unexpected guest arrives: Rachel, a young single mother, has been awarded an artist residency at the new museum, and has brought her baby Seamus to live on the island for a month. When they meet on the beach, Aoileann is shocked by Rachel’s warmth and friendliness. Suddenly, her dormant longing for a family is reignited, blurred with a potent erotic desire for Rachel’s body.

She agrees to help Rachel move a table in her studio, and is soon paying secret visits to her home late at night — the only time she has to herself — to voyeuristically watch Rachel breastfeed the baby.

Aoileann is mesmerised by Rachel’s “abundance”, so unlike her “desiccated” mother and “implacable” grandmother, so unlike anything she has encountered on the hostile island. While Aoileann and her own mother are “empty”, Rachel and her baby are full, “boiled pink with love”.

As Aoileann continues to cross the line, White maintains a firm handle on the ache of her loneliness and the horror of her increasingly unsettled behaviour, although she can’t resist dipping into a crazy-laugh cliché towards the end.

Through Rachel’s struggles to placate her baby and practise her art, White explores challenges around motherhood, work and mental health — since giving birth, Rachel feels vulnerable, “wide open”, as if “anything could get in”. At the same time, Aoileann begins to learn more about how her mother came to be incapacitated, and the cycles of neglect in her own family history.

White’s writing is startling and visceral, interspersed with fragments of verse that repeat and drive home pertinent words or phrases from the text. A slow burn needs a compelling character to hold the reader’s interest, and White has created an especially unnerving and memorable one in Aoileann.

The morbid creativity of Irish writers including Bram Stoker, Charlotte Riddell and J Sheridan Le Fanu has been central to shaping the horror genre, one which a new generation of writers including Jess Kidd, Sarah Davis-Goff and now White are dedicated to building on. Where I End marks a striking addition to the rich Irish tradition of horror writing.

Tramp Press, 232 pages, paperback, €15; e-book £4.74