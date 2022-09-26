What will it take to unite Ireland? Opinions are divided

There are those for whom Northern Ireland is a geographical fragment of the UK holding true to empire on its western flanks, and those for whom partition is a century-old wrong that must be overturned. Somewhere in the middle are the persuadables — people willing to accept either unity or union, so long as the justification is logical. One way or another, the unity conversation is in the air.

The recent Northern Irish census results, which showed Catholics outnumber Protestants, moves the debate up a gear. It doesn’t matter in the sense of one bloc replacing another, especially in an increasingly secular society, but because it acts as an indicator of people being open to constitutional change. Equally, it is clear the union can only continue with nationalist and non-aligned consent.

Someone who defines as Catholic or Irish or Northern Irish may or may not vote for unity — but they are willing to examine the evidence and make an informed choice. This significant demographic trend has been apparent for some time, and a raft of books discussing unity are appearing in shops.

Recently we had Frank Connolly’s United Nation: The Case for Integrating Ireland, while Ben Collins, a former British government press officer and Ulster Unionist Party campaigner, wrote Irish Unity: Time to Prepare. Belfast writer and commentator Malachi O’Doherty’s new book Can Ireland Be One? goes against the tide in that he inclines towards scepticism about unity.

But let’s begin with an impressively researched and well-argued piece of work. Distinguished academic Brendan O’Leary lays his cards on the table in Making Sense of a United Ireland, his 30th book. Of the world’s 20 largest islands, just three are divided by a border: New Guinea, Borneo and Ireland, says the Lauder professor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania, also holder of an honorary professorship at Queen’s University Belfast.

While he describes unity as certainly possible, indeed highly probable, he acknowledges it is not inevitable — “at least not yet”. But if the Good Friday Agreement rules are followed, he says twin referendums are likely at the end of the decade.

O’Leary urges an informed debate, noting everyone will want to know the costs and benefits, so that people are sure of the package before voting. “It is the minimal courtesy owed to potential future citizens among Northern unionists, nationalists and ‘others’,” he writes.

Initiatives such as the Shared Island unit are insufficient, he argues. Instead, he calls for a Ministry of National Reunification with a mandate to prepare for the possibility, and provide continuity if it happens. Civil servants with strong track records from across numerous divisions should be allocated to this ministry, , resourced to conduct their own work and commission external research. Projected mergers include integrated health and police services. He also suggests setting up a transition fund.

In his book, Malachi O'Doherty reflects on whether there is any way of fixing Northern Ireland and making it satisfying to everyone

Whatsapp In his book, Malachi O’Doherty reflects on whether there is any way of fixing Northern Ireland and making it satisfying to everyone

The North will profit most from unity but the Republic will also benefit, he says. Ireland would be a larger national market, more closely integrated into the European single market and attractive to US investors. Enhanced trade, tax alignment, economic specialisation and increased productivity in the North would “dynamise” the region and have a knock-on effect.

In this detailed, and readable book, O’Leary urges modelling to consider various alternatives, and outlines two. One considers Northern Ireland’s continued existence as a devolved entity within a reunited Ireland, with reserved matters currently held by London (fiscal policy, foreign policy, head of state and so on) exercised instead by Dublin.

Another possible model is an integrated Ireland. All existing political institutions would be affected. In this version, one in six or seven voters would be cultural Protestants, and minority identification must be accommodated, along with dual citizenship rights.

What power-sharing securities could be offered to unionism? He proposes the d’Hondt system of quotas for parties to have cabinet representation. Elsewhere, he suggests a possible preamble to the Constitution which references respect for identity, language and ethos in common citizenship for all.

And what of loyalism? Identity is an emotional construct, and not everyone will vote with their pocket. “It is prudent to avoid provoking a loyalist insurrection, and equally prudent to be prepared to defeat one,” writes O’Leary.

He makes the case that to debate and prepare for unity is not to prejudge or prejudice the outcome, “still less is it to harass any prospective future citizens”. On the contrary, it is essential to avoid “chaotic, fast-paced crisis decision-making at some future date”.

O’Doherty is less convinced about unity. The format of his book Can Ireland Be One? is anecdotal and part memoir, in that it references the author’s family history and experiences.

“My personal Irishness is not a single coherent thing. It merges with the Scottishness and Englishness of my cousins and forebears. When I travel to Glasgow and Edinburgh, I feel as if I am still in my own neighbourhood,” he writes.

O’Doherty reflects on whether there is any way of fixing Northern Ireland and making it satisfying to everyone. British rule has been more acceptable at some times than at others, he notes, while also acknowledging that Northern Ireland as a whole is disadvantaged by UK membership because of Brexit.

If a case for unity is to be made, it must be by looking to the future and inclusivity, rather than drawing on the past, he says. But the tone of his book suggests he is unconvinced by this scenario. In a chapter titled ‘Why Bother?’, O’Doherty says there is no sure route to uniting people — despite mechanisms to unite territories.

He says nationalists in the North have less to complain about now than during the era of discrimination, and Irish-identifying people are no longer a vulnerable minority. “They do not need Ireland to be united in order to have their basic human rights restored to them,” he writes. On the other hand, “neither do unionists need to be protected by a border against the grisly reach of a Catholic Church that no longer plays such a dominant role in Irish society”.

In his prologue, he wonders what would unite us afterwards if we did get unity, by which he means not just the two tribes within Northern Ireland, but differences between Irish people on both sides of the border. He pondered it first in 1966 at the age of 15, watching a parade along the Falls Road in Belfast to mark the Easter Rising’s half-century. He’s still mulling it over. Life is riddled with complexities, and they intrigue him.

O’Doherty wonders what it is to be completely Irish because he says Northerners fear they’re seen as “incompletely Irish” by people in the Republic — a fair point. The Northern Catholic culture had many terms for incompletely Irish ranging from Castle Catholic to souper to West Brit, and he reveals he has had such jibes thrown at him for expressing opinions not consistent with nationalist rhetoric.

Elsewhere, he observes it’s a common mistake to think of the Protestant community as homogeneous — its adherents vary from ‘saved’ evangelicals to secular liberals, with diverse attitudes on morality and culture. But attachment to the union is their common denominator.

O’Doherty interviews various stakeholders, such as Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond, who is from an Ulster-Scots heritage, and who says Protestant identity in the Republic is now founded on associations through church, schools and sports clubs rather than a determination, as in the North, to declare oneself British. Like O’Leary, Richmond argues for preparations now for a border poll which could be called without warning by a turbulent British government looking for distraction.

A major task before “a happy unification” — as opposed to an unhappy contingent voted into a reunified state — must be “conciliation of the nationalist and unionist communities” in Northern Ireland, O’Doherty writes. Here we have the long-fingerism identified by O’Leary.

“What has been given less consideration is if or how northern nationalists can become more like Irish people south of the border,” says O’Doherty. But is that essential? Kerry people differ from Dubliners, Galwegians from those along the border. Small though we are, we are not a standard-issue people.

Perhaps it’s less a case of thinking about whether six can go into 26, implying absorption, and more a case of turning our minds to how to deliver a consensual, reimagined and reinvigorated 32. Challenging, of course, but surely worth the effort.

Making Sense of a United Ireland by Brendan O'Leary

Whatsapp Making Sense of a United Ireland by Brendan O’Leary

Non-fiction: Making Sense of a United Ireland by Brendan O’Leary

Sandycove, 384 pages, hardcover €28; e-book £9.99

Can Ireland Be One? by Malachi O'Doherty

Whatsapp Can Ireland Be One? by Malachi O’Doherty

Non-fiction: Can Ireland Be One? by Malachi O’Doherty

Merrion Press, 288 pages, paperback €16.99; e-book £5.03

Martina Devlin’s latest book is ‘Edith: A Novel’ published by the Lilliput Press. She is appearing at the ‘Together We Can’ event on Saturday, October 1 at the 3Arena in Dublin. irelandsfuture.com