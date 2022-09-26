| 13.3°C Dublin

What will it take to unite Ireland? Opinions are divided

Brendan O’Leary’s Making Sense of a United Ireland is an impressively researched contribution to the debate, while Malachi O’Doherty’s Can Ireland Be One? is perhaps too pessimistic

Martina Devlin Twitter Email

There are those for whom Northern Ireland is a geographical fragment of the UK holding true to empire on its western flanks, and those for whom partition is a century-old wrong that must be overturned. Somewhere in the middle are the persuadables — people willing to accept either unity or union, so long as the justification is logical. One way or another, the unity conversation is in the air.

The recent Northern Irish census results, which showed Catholics outnumber Protestants, moves the debate up a gear. It doesn’t matter in the sense of one bloc replacing another, especially in an increasingly secular society, but because it acts as an indicator of people being open to constitutional change. Equally, it is clear the union can only continue with nationalist and non-aligned consent.

