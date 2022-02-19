We Were Young: Beguiling portrait of a man on the edge of a midlife crisis

‘Epic’ may not be the word that should spring to mind when ­confronted with a slim, experimental novel about a photographer in his late thirties running a series of errands. And yet the word feels entirely appropriate for Niamh Campbell’s We Were Young, which enfolds us seamlessly into the world of its characters. Though it’s short, and deceptively simple, we are treated to a portrait of an entire life: a ­beguiling, contemplative portrait of a man undergoing his own quiet kind of crisis, a crisis he perhaps is unaware of.

Cormac is the photographer and he is, he warns us, not yet old, still “a few years” off 40. He is a social creature, who spends his spare time in contented companionship with his family, friends and lovers. These include: Patrick, his older brother; Alice, a former lover, with whom he had a casual, ill-defined relationship; Nina, a former student, with whom he has a casual, ill-defined relationship; and Senan, a former school friend, current flatmate, with whom he has a casual, ill-defined relationship. Cormac goes to the theatre, to art shows, to his workplace at DIT. He flirts, he trips, he accompanies. He also remembers, remembers constantly: his relationship with Alva — over for some years, and the only thing resembling long-term he appears to have had — and the two losses that have redefined, and then defined, his family.

His meeting with Caroline — a performer in an experimental play about the Magdalene Laundries — and their ensuing situationship provides the catalyst for the action, if you can call it that. But the novel is led by more than plot. We find ourselves immersed in not Cormac’s thoughts exactly, but the texture of his memories. A word, a phrase, an image, will spark his memory, and we see what he sees.

Campbell reveals to us, with astounding intimacy, that people are composite characters, and we need more than the action on the page to understand why they do what they do. Cormac’s outlook, and the way he chooses to live, are led by his past experiences. Campbell jumps between present and past, interweaving recollection and reflection effortlessly.

Grief hangs heavy over the plot, and the brothers, and it’s never simple. The death of their older brother Thomas when they were teenagers reshaped Cormac and Patrick’s family. The death of his father led, indirectly, to Cormac’s return to Dublin after years living in London. It’s also a contributing cause in Cormac’s recent string of casual relationships with younger women.

To call it a midlife crisis could be overstating it; Cormac is still young, and his choices are not yet disastrous. More obviously worrying is his brother Patrick’s unravelling, via alcohol, marital conflict and a never-confirmed ‘other woman’. It may be that Patrick is afforded the ability to have a stereotypical midlife crisis because he has a more conventional lifestyle (corporate job, wife, two children.)

Just as Cormac must carve out his own way of life — prioritising platonic over romantic relationships, desire for sex without commitment — so too must he find his own vehicle for personal crisis. Dublin, too, is also being mourned, with its ever-present homelessness, corporate seizing of independent business and the looming presence of tech companies. The city is changing just as Cormac’s friendship circle is, with divorces, moves, births; all of which call into question the way he lives.

This is not to imply that this is a humourless study. There is joy and playfulness here, and the novel is also laugh-out-loud funny in places, Campbell’s humour interplaying perfectly into the conversation.

We become intimate with Cormac’s circle, not merely because we are witnessing his recollections of their most significant moments, but because they feel so real.

Small interactions tell us all we need to know. In the opening pages, we are introduced to Alice and Nina, and we already sense their relationship to Cormac, although we are yet to have all the details explained. Campbell unveils devastating truths in fleeting asides. Nina tells Cormac the painful story of her abortion, clearly in the hope that it will bring them closer: “She drops her hands and looks at him in appeal, as if she wants to hear his opinion. He has none. She seems to have forgotten she’s told him about this before.”

Campbell balances tension and feeling with a deft precision, and the result is a breathtakingly accomplished novel that really gets at the soul of a person. The world of the We Were Young is intensely real: refreshingly lived-in, worn comfortable, and familiar.

Fiction: We Were Young by Niamh Campbell

W&N, 288 pages, hardcover €19.60; e-book £7.99