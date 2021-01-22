Thin Places: Nature heals trauma in intricate Derry memoir

Can the Irish border be described as a ‘thin place’? Never have I read such an eloquent description for the omnipresent border in our psyche.

A ‘thin place’ is an odd expression for those unaccustomed to it; the term means somewhere where life and death each feel a little closer. These places, the Kerri ní Dochartaigh writes, “are so thin that you meet yourself in the still point”. In other words, these they refract our sense of place, often allowing us to consider where we are — both physically and spiritually — in a more meditative way.

Each of us has felt it; it’s a stillness often found in nature when you observe a butterfly or moth delicately going about their winged way, or it may be the urgency you feel when you feel like you’re in the right place and the right time. Of course, readers will draw their own meaning from Ní Dochartaigh’s words, and she allows space for them to ponder: “Are these thin places spaces where we can more easily hear the land, the earth, talking to us?”

This debut is not a memoir in the traditional sense; nor is it simply a polemic about the sectarian violence that tore through the author’s childhood in Derry; instead, it combines both of these elements under the insistent gaze of the poet-writer who is always keen to draw our attention to nature. Ní Dochartaigh recounts her early fascination with insects and wildlife against a backdrop of a mixed-religion upbringing in the place she calls Derry-Londonderry (her mother was a Catholic; her father a Protestant). It’s easy to see how she won the 2016 Mark Avery Wildlife and Politics Prize; she intricately plaits nature, politics and the personal.

Readers may be surprised at the depths that Thin Places explores. Do not mistake its appreciation of the natural world for anything twee or solely comforting. The author’s life is turned inside out and she shares her battles with depression and alcoholism, her relationship with family members and her time with an abusive partner. This is not for the faint-hearted.

Ní Dochartaigh’s writing is generous and she leaves little for the reader to surmise in those dark days she describes in startling detail: there was the time her house was set alight when she lived in Waterside, Derry when she was only 11, when the heat warped her bedroom door as she rushed out; the time her close friend was murdered aged 18; and — perhaps the darkest and most affecting — her attempted suicide. The darkness in her subject matter lends itself to the light, however. The natural world at large is a balm for her, and many of her memories are framed by the redemption offered by a cat, fox, moth and curlew. Her attitude can be best summarised in a Seamus Heaney quote she includes in the book: “So hope for a great sea-change / on the far side of revenge”.

To understand the communion she feels with the land beneath her, it is essential to understand her traumatic childhood. It might sound incongruous to write about the beauty of the whooper swan and the enduring effect of Troubles in the same paragraph, but Ní Dochartaigh’s manages it.

It’s unlikely many people in Ireland need a refresher on the Troubles. Ní Dochartaigh strikes a balance between general overview for those unfamiliar, while confronting the litany of uncertainties Brexit poses, demanding: “Where is our government in Northern Ireland? Our representation? Where is our voice?” The River Foyle, a dividing river in Derry, is nearly omnipresent when she writes about her childhood, and it is a useful metaphor to chart the unfaltering awareness she had for her dual identity; at once Catholic and Protestant, though accepted as neither.

The reference to the death of the journalist Lyra McKee and the mounting tension in the North amid Brexit negotiations make it difficult to refer to this book as ‘nature writing’, but Ní Dochartaigh artfully magnifies the ‘thin places’ and the eco-grief she feels and juxtaposes them alongside the political. She articulates the near-and-far nature of extinction: “Somehow I had always viewed that loss of wild things as being unrelated to the loss in my homeland, as though they could not really be spoken of in the same breath.” She draws our attention to the high suicide and obesity rates in Derry and the reams of people who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder following the Troubles.

Ní Dochartaigh forges a connection with the Irish language — “there was more chance of me being able to learn Icelandic than Irish in my childhood in the Waterside” — and bit by bit she reclaims much of what she felt was denied to her. In learning the language, she draws closer to the natural world. Similar to the late American poet Mary Oliver, the wildlife in Thin Places becomes near-mythic: the mangy cat that saves her from the fire, the pair of foxes who rescued her from assault and the cry of the curlew that brings her closer to her father are all thoughtful inclusions. This is a book full of hope found in dark places and it confronts some of the realities of the Irish border and the enduring effect it has on our lives.

Canongate, 272 pages, hardcover €21; e-book £7.12

