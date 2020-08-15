| 12.4°C Dublin

The Worlds of JRR Tolkien: A scenic guide to the lands that inspired Tolkien

Travel

The Worlds of JRR Tolkien

John Garth

Frances Lincoln, 208 pages, hardback €27

The Worlds of JRR Tolkien by John Garth Expand

The Worlds of JRR Tolkien by John Garth

Darragh McManus Twitter

Some books are best-suited to a general audience, some for the specialist. In the case of The Worlds of JRR Tolkien, it's definitively the latter - although this beautifully presented hardback would appeal to everyone on a purely visual level at least.

Subtitled 'The Places That Inspired Middle-Earth', it's a Mines of Moria-esque treasure trove of information, colour and context for devotees of Tolkien's deathless series of Middle Earth books. But unless you're reasonably au fait with his self-styled "legendarium", much of it will be incomprehensible.

And I don't just mean having watched the (great) Lord of the Rings film trilogy and (kind of awful) Hobbit trilogy. You'll need to have read some of the source material, and even then might find yourself floundering a little. Personally I've read The Hobbit, Lord of the Rings and The Silmarillion - the last-named only a few years ago - and even at that, a lot of this book was unfamiliar and required frequent Googling for assistance.