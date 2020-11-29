The Truths We Hold: Kamala Harris talks up soul of America but bares little of her own

There is one word notable by its absence from Kamala Harris’s memoir. That word is “Trump”. It appears only once in the actual text, and even then it’s as part of a quotation. The new US vice-president-elect doesn’t name the current occupant of the White House at all — and yet Donald Trump’s shadow hangs heavy over her book. It begins in 2016, with her eight-year-old nephew, Alexander, crying over the presidential election then under way.

“Auntie Kamala,” he sobs, “that man can’t win. He’s not going to win, is he?”

Harris says his words “broke my heart”, adding: “I didn’t want anyone making a child feel that way.” She assures the young boy that, like the “best superheroes”, they’re going to “fight back”. That sets the tone for the rest of the book, which it’s fair to say is more of a call to arms — part of what she calls a “battle for the soul of the nation” — than a memoir as such.

Harris appears to be an intensely private person, who is not comfortable giving too much of herself away. There are passing references to her personal life. There is some interesting background on her father’s own journey as a Jamaican immigrant who went on to become professor emeritus of economics at Stanford University, and that of her mother, who graduated at 19 in Delhi before she headed to Berkeley, in a country she had never even visited before. She went on to become a breast cancer researcher, who took along her young child in a stroller to civil rights protests.

But these sketches have a cursory feel about them, as if they are only there because they were expected of her from publishers and readers. As soon as she decently can, a relieved Harris invariably returns to another lengthy account of some legal meeting or political campaign in which she was involved in her time as a lawyer, attorney general, US senator and, latterly, vice-president in waiting.

The chapter entitled ‘Wedding Bells’ does contain a very brief account of how she met her husband and how he proposed, but even that is buried in a much longer discussion about the fight to enact same-sex marriage legislation in California. A lunch at which her beloved mother, Shyamala, announces that she has cancer is similarly followed by a long digression on the US healthcare system.

She does come back to her mother’s treatment and death, but again not in much detail, and her point about black people’s experience of the hospital system is illustrated with an anecdote from tennis star Serena Williams’ memoir rather than Harris’ own life.

She told little Alexander in 2016 that she would not only “fight back” against “that man”, but that she would do so “with emotion”.

If there is any passion in this book, it comes from the politics. Like many politicians, Harris prefers to present a depersonalised version of her private self, while investing her politics with the emotion that’s missing elsewhere. That may be an understandable instinct. Few normal people want their innermost selves put on public display. But this is a memoir. Readers will surely want a little bit more than she is willing to give them here.

If so, they may have to wait a long time to get it. Harris is a formidable and fascinating woman who is set to be a major figure on the world scene for the next four years at least, and possibly more than a decade. The more interesting political autobiographies tend to come after their subject has stepped down from high office and can speak more freely.

Released in paperback this week, the hardback version was first published last year, before she had even been picked as Joe Biden’s running mate. She is still only 56. This is a readable and likeable work, but it’s only a holding statement. The real memoir lies somewhere in the future.

Expand Close The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris

Biography: The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris

Vintage, 336 pages, paperback €14.99; e-book £6.99