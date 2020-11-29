| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Truths We Hold: Kamala Harris talks up soul of America but bares little of her own

Biography

Vice-president elect Kamala Harris Expand

Close

Vice-president elect Kamala Harris

Vice-president elect Kamala Harris

Vice-president elect Kamala Harris

Eilis O'Hanlon

There is one word notable by its absence from Kamala Harris’s memoir. That word is “Trump”. It appears only once in the actual text, and even then it’s as part of a quotation. The new US vice-president-elect doesn’t name the current occupant of the White House at all — and yet Donald Trump’s shadow hangs heavy over her book. It begins in 2016, with her eight-year-old nephew, Alexander, crying over the presidential election then under way.

“Auntie Kamala,” he sobs, “that man can’t win. He’s not going to win, is he?”

Harris says his words “broke my heart”, adding: “I didn’t want anyone making a child feel that way.” She assures the young boy that, like the “best superheroes”, they’re going to “fight back”. That sets the tone for the rest of the book, which it’s fair to say is more of a call to arms — part of what she calls a “battle for the soul of the nation” — than a memoir as such.

Privacy