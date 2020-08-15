The Truth Must Dazzle Gradually: An honest meditation on love and motherhood

'This isn't a confession," Maeve Morelli, the troubled woman at the centre of Helen Cullen's bittersweet second novel The Truth Must Dazzle Gradually, tells her new boyfriend. "I hate when people say that - how they want to confess to a problem they've had," he adds. "Because nobody confesses to having a broken leg, do they?" It's a point well made, particularly as the book becomes a story of the confessions that aren't easily made; the secret hopes and desires that can feel too complicated or painful to express.

Emily Dickinson's poem 'Tell all the truth but tell it slant' ends with the lines: "The Truth must dazzle gradually/ Or every man be blind". While it works beautifully for Dickinson, it's a cumbersome title that doesn't quite capture the ambition of this novel. Set over three decades, tracing the lives of an Irish man, his American wife, Maeve, and their four children, the book opens with the family's darkest day; Christmas Eve 2005. This is the day Maeve goes missing, when "minutes of acute expectation bled into hours of increasing anxiety".

It is not the first time she has disappeared, which tellingly heightens rather than dilutes her family's fears. This day becomes the novel's spine; everything either leads up or away from it, shifting back and forward in time, revealing the Moones' story in short bursts of light.

Young Irish art student Murtagh Moone meets aspiring actress Maeve Morelli outside Trinity in 1978. She is from New York and strikes him as being almost impossibly exotic and sophisticated. Initially, he doesn't recognise her struggles with mental health for what they are, and is relieved when her erratic behaviour isn't a sign she is cheating on him.

Her fragility doesn't trouble him at first because he loves her, and wants her to love him: "Maeve had told him her story, and now the world seemed more beautiful and brittle than ever before. He was so relieved that what ailed her hadn't come between them." But in time it does come between them, and between her and the four children they have after they marry and move to the island of Inis Óg.

In Cullen's acclaimed and hugely successful 2018 debut The Lost Letters of William Woolf, the protagonist works in the Dead Letters Depot. He is a letter detective, employed to sift through lost post and try to reunite letters with their rightful owners. As that novel showed, Cullen is a thoughtful writer, and she dissects the stubborn optimism of the human heart with skill and sympathy. This is particularly so in relation to Maeve, whose insight and courage make her the standout character.

During Maeve's first pregnancy, her meditations on impending motherhood are honest and fierce. "I don't want to not care about all the things I'm passionate about, and my former childfree self is insulted at the implication that I was merely filling time, waiting for you to come along and give my life meaning… Is that one of the rules of membership of the secret society? If we aren't delighted all of the time, we're broken?"

She has struggled with mental health since she was young. Her reflections on her childhood terrors and how as she grew up her fears "just evolved into a more considered way of catastrophic thinking" are thoughtfully described.

The focus shifts between characters, and while the voices of Maeve and Murtagh are distinct from the outset, those of their four children are less so.

As the Moones move on from the events of Christmas 2005, their lives change in quite dramatic ways. They piece themselves back together and in the process learn truths that Maeve already understood. However, so much of the novel is given over to Maeve that these later revelations feel rushed and underexplored.

As he ages, Murtagh's life takes some interesting turns, yet he seems to back away from the reader just as we want to reach out to him more, to understand who he is and what his future holds. The adult lives of the Moone children have a similar gauzy quality; we get quick, well-crafted introductions to new partners, ambitions and careers, yet the overall story would have benefited had these sketches been more fleshed out and their experiences (so very different to those of their parents) explored more.

As with so many of us in real life, Cullen's characters often seem more at ease in the past. I suspect Maeve is speaking for the entire family when she says: "It was often so difficult to be happy in the present; who knew how long the peace would last? Happiness of the past you could luxuriate in, relaxing in the knowledge that nothing bad had come along to spoil that memory."

