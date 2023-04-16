The Trial of Ilse Koch: ‘Tattooed skins were said to have been collected by the wife of the commanding SS officer at Buchenwald’
Book review
JP O’Malley
On April 18, 1945, just days after US forces liberated Buchenwald in east-central Germany, The New York Times ran an article with the headline “Nazi Death Factory Shocks Germans on Forced Tour.” It documented how 1,200 German citizens were frogmarched by American military personnel around the notorious concentration camp to witness the horror of the crimes that had been committed in the name of Hitler’s Third Reich.