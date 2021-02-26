The Sunken Road: A compelling novel on the moral choices made in war

Early one morning in May 1922 in Northern Ireland, police constables kick down the door of a cottage.

They are looking for Francie Leonard, an IRA man so notoriously brutal that he once riddled a pregnant woman with bullets when she tried to shield her husband, killing both her and her unborn baby. Francie, though, is already gone, having heard them coming.

Soon he has taken shelter with a woman he hasn’t seen in six years. Annie is a Protestant, but she and her brother Archie grew up with the Catholic Francie. She and Francie were childhood sweethearts. He now needs her help to get across the Border. The only problem is that, when they went off to the Great War together, “you made me swear never to come home without Archie” — but he did.

Having served as one of the few Catholic recruits with the Ulster 36th division of the British army at the Somme, Francie makes for an unusual IRA man. Others told him at the time: “If the Protestants need to get involved, that’s their business, son, but this is no war of ours.” In France, his commanding officer, Staff Sergeant Crozier, is an Orange bigot. It’s no surprise when he turns up later, still burning with hatred for Francie — some of it justified, some purely sectarian.

This is the second novel from Ciarán McMenamin, an actor by trade who once played the title role in a BBC adaptation of David Copperfield.

His first novel was Skintown, a very different affair that told the story of disaffected youth in 1990s Northern Ireland, where the sectarian tensions were alleviated by drug-taking rather than internecine conflict, though, being the North, violence was never far away. Generally, an author setting out on his second book will be advised to make it similar to the first one. McMenamin deserves credit for taking a risk by doing something completely different.

At its best, there is a smooth grace to his prose, and, though it’s an historical novel, it’s written in a modern style, jumping between past and present timelines in a way that feels immediate and filmic. Both pace and tension are maintained throughout.

With this year marking the centenary of Partition, The Sunken Road couldn’t be more timely, turning as it does on two pivotal stories in Ireland’s history — the foundation of the State, and the Protestant memory of World War I. Scenes from the battlefields of northern France never lose their power to shock and disgust. It also touches on more recent concerns about the Border. The fighting on June 4, 1922 at Pettigo, which straddles Donegal and Fermanagh, is the only time that British and Irish forces ever faced one another in a traditional battle situation.

This is the author’s home turf. He was born and grew up there, and it shows in the muscular authenticity of the narrative. It’s also a very male world, even if Annie is the one whose actions bring the story to its conclusion.

Throughout, McMenamin brings to light the horrors of recent Irish history which were probably, if for understandable reasons, glossed over by the centenary of 1916 and the subsequent commemorations.

Talking to a priest who is horrified to discover that all he has heard about him is true, Francie remarks that there is something he has “never understood about Christianity”, namely that “you teach children that they can do what they like and [God] will forgive them anyway.” “That is not a blueprint for a life of evil,” the priest corrects him. Francie retorts: “But it’s pretty confusing, don’t you think?”

Similar horrors have happened more recently in Northern Ireland, and then too the same excuses were made. Francie is asked how he got to where he is now. “Cause and effect,” he says blandly, only to be reminded: “You’ve made choices.” The tension between the compulsions of history and circumstance, and personal moral choice, are played out compellingly, giving what happens the sense of inevitability that haunts all tragedy.

Expand Close The Sunken Road by Ciarán McMenamin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Sunken Road by Ciarán McMenamin

Fiction: The Sunken Road by Ciarán McMenamin

Harvill Secker, 272 pages, hardcover €14.99; e-book £9.99

Indo Review