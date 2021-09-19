The Second Woman review: Nuances of domestic abuse laid bare in French thriller

The Second Woman Louise Mey Pushkin Vertigo, €14.99

In our current confessional culture, there aren’t many subjects left unexplored as previously taboo subjects – grief, addiction, mental health – have all been picked over, both in memoir form and fiction.

Domestic violence, however, is one subject that has barely been touched on. Some brave young women have risked their lives by speaking out and a few stand-out fiction titles have been published: This Charming Man by Marian Keyes, Anna Burns’ Milkman and the unforgettable Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty.

With The Second Woman, French feminist Louise Mey goes some way towards opening up the dialogue further.

Sandrine is a young woman who is obsessed with her body shape. She’s been told all her life by her father that she is a fat cow and an ugly stupid bitch – there are hints too that he went further in his abuse of her.

She’s friendless and loveless and even though she works in an office she keeps her distance from her chatty colleagues. Her whole existence is about work, and trying to lose weight, to show a presentable shape to the world.

Then one day on the TV news she sees the heartbreaking story of a young mother who has disappeared, leaving a waifish little boy and an inconsolable husband. The husband is crying on the news footage and Sandrine melts.

He and his parents-in-law are organising a search party and she decides to go along in support. She finds the courage to speak to him.

Up to this moment, she had known just two kinds of male gaze: indifference or a predator’s threat.

“But on that Sunday, the man in the blue shirt had looked up and into her eyes. Neither hungry nor disgusted – something new. And he had smiled.”

Within weeks she moves into his house and she becomes his lover. Slowly but surely he takes over her life, deciding what she will wear, what she will eat, who she will see. Sandrine is so thrilled to have any crumb of affection she puts up with whatever he decides is to be his behaviour and treatment of her on a given day.

Then the unthinkable happens – his wife turns up out of the blue suffering from amnesia. She doesn’t even recognise her son, but with the help of two police officers and a psychologist, bits come back to her and the man who cries is getting increasingly agitated.

Mey allows us to realise from the get-go what has happened, yet her talent is to bring us on the journey with Sandrine, so that we are on tenterhooks as to whether she is going to admit the truth to herself in time.

A psychological thriller, The Second Woman is a pageturner which makes important points about domestic abuse: how potential abusers carefully seek out their victim, how subtle they can initially be in their treatment of their prey, how they gradually isolate their victims from society and how the abused person learns to control their every thought for fear of its impact on the relationship.

In her author’s note, Mey says “psychiatrists suggest that the contradictory messages sent by an abuser have a paralysing effect on the victim’s brain… and to say that the partner experiencing this behaviour should just leave is to deny the overwhelming importance of this hidden aspect of the phenomenon”.

The plot is not perfect – not all victims of domestic abuse are already damaged and an abuser can destroy the strongest of characters. Also, the police officers are almost too good to be true in their single-minded pursuit of the abuser.

However, bringing this difficult subject into the popular fiction arena can only be a good thing.