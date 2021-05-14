The Rules of Revelation: Lisa McInerney closes ‘unholy trilogy’ with a rebel yell

Welcome to post-colonial, post-Catholic, post-Celtic Tiger, post-Brexit Ireland. Not yet post-pandemic, but we can’t have everything.

The Rules of Revelation, which bristles with snap, crackle and pop, is Lisa McInerney’s third novel in a loose trilogy — her “unholy trinity” as she describes it.

Funny time to be Irish, remarks a character — but then, when hasn’t it been? We aren’t dealing with life’s winners here, but those who are damaged or live on the margins.

It follows in the wake of The Glorious Heresies, which won the Bailey’s Women’s Prize for Fiction, and The Blood Miracles, winner of the Encore Award. No pressure, so.

The final instalment, dealing with gender, music, class and criminality, with mention of the Magdalene Laundries for good measure, showcases a writer who isn’t afraid to raise her voice. It’s a frank voice, a gutsy voice — and not for the faint-hearted.

Cork city is the setting, and secrets abound. We encounter the Cork criminal underworld, about as attractive or otherwise as any criminal milieu, but despite appearances there is warmth at the core of the novel, perhaps because McInerney empathises with her characters rather than judging them.

The action centres on the still dangerous, still hopeful Ryan Cusack — drug-dealer turned singer-songwriter with a hot band called Lord Urchin. It also takes in Karine, his on-off girlfriend, both recognisable to readers of the earlier novels.

We met Ryan first at 15, working for a gangland leader as a drug runner; his father an alcoholic, his mother dead, his next-door neighbour offering the occasional haven, except she had designs on his young body.

Previously, Ryan left Cork — now he’s back, a young adult, still irresistible to women, still trying to make sense of the chaos that surrounds him, still tending towards dubious choices.

His ambition is to make it as a musician. But Cork is peppered with adversaries, none with the welcome mat rolled out for him. Even his father thinks that his return to home turf is too risky.

‘Reunions. Recriminations. Reckonings,’ runs a tagline for the novel, and reckonings is what it’s about — chickens coming home to roost. Ryan strays into danger, but also learns about responsibility and love rather than passion.

He has a young son he hardly knows with Karine, who lights up when she sees him, although she is dating someone else. Her body carries the marks of her relationship with Ryan — stretch marks — whereas his flesh has nothing to show for their shared history.

The plot follows an ensemble of characters who work in the sex or music industries, or are involved in gangland activities, or struggle with drink and drug addiction.

Former sex-worker Georgie wants to open up about Ryan’s past but her interviewer, Medbh, is a journalist with her own agenda. Georgie grew up wearing own-brand trainers and carrying subsidised books to school; “ambition was a strange language” in her family.

Soon, she was smoking, drinking cans of cider and dating older boys smelling of cannabis. She fell into sex work when she and her boyfriend had no money to pay the rent, and he suggested she cosy up to the landlord as an offset against what they owed.

Then there’s Mel, previously Linda, Ryan’s neighbour’s daughter, who returns from Britain as a family scandal rears up on its hind legs. How is it, she wonders about her flaky mother, a person could be created by a stranger? And live for 18 years with one?

Also with us in the third episode is a cracking character, Maureen Phelan, criminal matriarch: by now a 68-year-old granny who rambles about the city, mulling over her surroundings. “Cork loves a pup and a chancer and Cork exalts its men. It’s a very male city,” she observes, wondering about a shortage of statues to women, and whether any woman of note was born there.

(Nano Nagle, I shouted at the book. She educated poor children, especially girls, during the penal times when it was just as hazardous and a lot less profitable than Ryan’s shenanigans.)

Maureen’s reflections on the male realm are threaded through the narrative, and for my money she deserves a novel in her own right because she’s opinionated, compelling and has a whiff of danger about her.

Speaking of characters, Cork is one too. Readers might almost feel as if they could map their way through the streets of the ‘real capital’ by the author’s descriptions, so concrete is the sense of place.

Ever present is the wry humour of its inhabitants, as is that idiosyncratic dialect. We’re in a world of langers, bowsies and gowls, and every sentence seems to go up at the end. As with Milkman by Anna Burns, the reader hears these characters best by entering their idiomatic universe.

McInerney is charmed by the vernacular and her deliciously immoderate dialogue is one of her strengths. A palpable sense of Ireland’s jaw-jaw emerges, where people from all walks of life like nothing better than to talk the hind leg off a donkey.

Corkonians would leave you waiting but they wouldn’t leave you down, we’re told — meaning they are unpunctual but strangely reliable. Someone who is liberal with her favours would “get up on a gust of wind” — the book is crammed with one flamboyant colloquialism after another.

But it helps if you’ve read the earlier books in the trilogy — at times, especially in the beginning of the novel, there’s an assumption of knowledge on the reader’s part. That said, it has narrative energy and attitude. Oh yes.

