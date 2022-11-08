The Philosophy of Modern Song: Bob Dylan riffs on old favourites

It has been 18 years since Bob Dylan’s marvellous memoir Chronicles: Volume One was published, and hopes for a second volume have faded with each passing year.

The announcement that there would be a new book in time for the 2022 Christmas market heightened hopes. What we get with The ­Philosophy of Modern Song is idiosyncratic and heavily illustrated but it is likely to be lapped my by most Dylanophiles. Those who devoured his satellite radio show, Theme Time Radio Hour, will feel a similar kinship with these essays.

It is his first book since controversially winning the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016 and, according to his publisher, he has been tipping away at it since 2010.

Dylan offers 66 essays — some no longer than a few paragraphs — with each looking at one particular song. The title is deceptive, with “modern” in Dylan’s mind typically meaning from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. He writes about a handful released either side of that period, but the most recent track that makes the cut is Dirty Life and Times, which Warren Zevon released in 2003, just weeks before his death. Has no song since then moved Dylan enough to consider including here?

There is a very heavy emphasis on American music, with only a handful from Britain getting his analysis. There isn’t a single song from an Irish artist either — a surprise, considering how important the Clancy Brothers were to the young Dylan in the early 1960s.

The list is overwhelmingly male too. Only four of his 66 chosen songs are performed by women: Judy Garland (Come Rain or Come Shine); Nina Simone (Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood); Rosemary Clooney (Come On-a My House); and Cher (Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves). Even then, in the latter essay, Dylan devotes more time to Cher’s musician ex-husband Sonny Bono than he does to her.

That said, it would be impossible for anyone, Dylan included, to write a book based on a list that didn’t irk in some way. This reader’s main gripe is the slightness of his appraisal of a handful of songs, including Allman Brothers’ Midnight Rider. His thoughts on that song can be read in under a minute and they don’t leave much of an impression.

But when Dylan is sufficiently roused by his subject matter, he writes as only he can. There’s a short, sharp examination of The Who’s My Generation. “This is a song,” he notes, “that does no favours for anyone and casts doubt on everything… You’re hoping to croak before senility sets in.”

In a scintillating take on The Clash’s London Calling, he suggests that “punk rock is the music of frustration, and anger, but The Clash are different. Theirs is the music of desperation. They were a desperate group.” Later, he writes that a lot of their songs were “overblown, overwritten” but “not this one”. It makes the reader think about a song they already know and then reappraise it — and, at its best, Dylan’s book does this time and again.

There’s an entertaining essay on Elvis Costello’s Pump It Up, which Dylan must know is Costello’s thinly disguised answer to Subterranean Homesick Blues. It is, he writes, the song of an “alienated hero who’s been taken for a ride by a quick-witted little hellcat, the hot-blooded sex-starved wench that you depended on so much, who failed you”.

Mid-20th century icons such as Bobby Darin and Bing Crosby are celebrated, and when it comes to Elvis Presley, Dylan opts for one of the lesser works, Money Honey. His appraisal reads almost like a fever dream. “The best things in life are free,” he writes, “but you prefer the worst. Maybe that’s your problem.” They’re words that are tangential to the song, but few readers won’t want to put headphones on right then and connect the dots between Elvis’ croon and Dylan’s growl.

The book is perhaps at its best when Dylan discusses songs by those from outside the A-list, people like Mose Allison and Johnny Paycheck. The latter’s Old Violin receives one of the book’s most detailed, compelling essays and Dylan riffs so agreeably that you want to listen to every thing Johnny Paycheck ever recorded.

There are glimmers of Dylan’s own worldview in several essays, not least when he writes about Johnnie Taylor’s 1973 song Cheaper to Keep Her. Taylor’s tune cautions about the cost of divorce — something Dylan knows only too well. Over the course of several pages he rants about the divorce industry. “Divorce lawyers don’t care about familial bonds; they are, by definition, in the destruction business.” Many who have been there will nod their approval.

But there are occasional passages where Dylan’s gnarly take seems badly out of kilter in the modern world. Most readers will surely wince when they get to Witchy Woman and Dylan’s account of the Eagles song. “The lips of her c**t are a steel trap,” he writes, “and she covers you with cow shit — a real killer-driller.”

Objectionable maybe, but it’s writing that grabs your attention — and even when he’s on autopilot, as he is here occasionally, you will want to read on.

The ­Philosophy of Modern Song by Bob Dylan

Simon & Schuster, 352 pages, hardcover €49; e-book £19.99