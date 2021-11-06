| 12.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Party Crasher review: Sophie Kinsella has done it again with another inviting caper

Sophie Kinsella's new book is 'The Party Crasher' Expand
The Party Crasher Expand

Close

Sophie Kinsella's new book is 'The Party Crasher'

Sophie Kinsella's new book is 'The Party Crasher'

The Party Crasher

The Party Crasher

/

Sophie Kinsella's new book is 'The Party Crasher'

Margaret Bonass Madden

The Party Crasher

Sophie Kinsella

Bantam Press, €15.99

Most Watched

Privacy