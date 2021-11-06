The Party Crasher review: Sophie Kinsella has done it again with another inviting caper

The Party Crasher

Sophie Kinsella

Bantam Press, €15.99

The internationally bestselling author Sophie Kinsella is well known for her wildly successful Shopaholic series, with zany Becky Greenwood one of the best-loved characters in popular fiction.

You would be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t remember Becky – a character who, like Bridget Jones, managed to steal hearts with her relatable and earnest approach to life.

Kinsella captures the female voice in a very witty way, resulting in a back catalogue which continues to bring joy to readers. Her latest caper, The Party Crasher, features another quirky, loveable heroine, 20-something Effie Talbot.

Effie is devastated when she hears that her parents are divorcing and selling their beloved family home, Greenoaks. Her memories of her perfect childhood are ones which centre around the home and she is reluctant to let go, as are her siblings.

To make matters worse, her father is now dating Krista, and Effie is not at all happy with how Dad is moving on.

“My mind automatically conjures up a vision of Dad’s girlfriend: blonde hair, white teeth, fake tan, annoying dachshund… I tried to like her… I really, really did. But it’s impossible. So I kind of… went the other way.”

Krista’s Instagram posts tend to irk Effie. For example, there’s a “photo of Dad and Krista in a bubble bath together, holding champagne glasses, hashtag sexinyoursixties.”

The posting results in a fallout between father and daughter, and the latter refuses to back down.

When Krista sends invitations to their ‘house-cooling’ party, she excludes Effie – and this does not go down well. Here begins our heroine’s journey to recover her favourite childhood toy, without being seen, while dozens of people congregate in Greenoaks.

Hiding behind bushes, in cupboards and under tables, Effie overhears private conversations and revealing truths about Krista and her father.

A weekend of madness ensues, and the laughs just keep on coming.

An adorable character, flawed and quirky, Effie shows you don’t need to be a child to want your father’s love and attention.

Kinsella has done it again. A hugely enjoyable comedy with an important message at its core: your family is worth fighting for. And some parties are for crashing.