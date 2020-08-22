| 13.7°C Dublin

The New Wilderness by Diane Cook: Dystopian eco epic has allegorical tale at its core

Fiction: The New Wilderness

Diane Cook Oneword, 416 pages, hardcover €15.99; e-book £6.99

Dzifa Benson

In The New Wilderness, Diane Cook's unsettling but riveting debut novel, longlisted for this year's Booker Prize, penthouses, lawns and swimming pools don't exist any more because they take up too much precious space. Everybody is crammed into high-rise blocks in the City. No one goes outside except to go from building to building. Citizens cannot travel outside the City, nor would they want to, and they count themselves lucky if they live near one of 10 gated trees, left over from a time when humanity lived more harmoniously with nature.

Lands outside the City, such as the Manufacturing Zone, the Mines and the Server Farms, have been requisitioned to serve the City's needs. In this dystopian version of the US, the only state that has escaped the utilitarian drive is the Wilderness State, a rewilded refuge for flora and fauna where humans aren't allowed. The City, with its extreme pollution, is toxic to children, but hardly any doctors "worked on emergencies any more because there were no emergencies any more. Because of overpopulation, emergencies were thought of more or less as fate."

When Bea's five-year-old daughter, Agnes, won't stop coughing up bloody phlegm, Bea realises that unless she takes drastic action, her "frail, failing little girl" will die. Along with a rag-tag group of 18 others - who "believed in some way their lives depended on it" - Bea and Agnes travel to the Wilderness State to become nomadic hunter-gatherers, as part of a controlled experiment, the particulars of which are shrouded in mystery, to see how people interact with nature. As the Community, they live according to draconian and arcane rules set out in the Manual, callously enforced by the Rangers, who exhort them to "Leave No Trace" and who, in turn, take orders from a faceless entity called the Administration. Over the years, the Community's precarious day-to-day existence is reduced to the hard-grind basics of dirt, blood, sweat and existential terror as their internecine power struggles turn atavistic. The threat from predators is constant, the passing of years marked only by the annual flowering of specific plants. They copulate in full view of everyone, rutting like the elk whose pelts they turn into clothes.