| 2.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama: former first lady shares her life hacks and loathing of Trump

Michelle Obama. Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire Expand
The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama Expand

Close

Michelle Obama. Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Michelle Obama. Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama

The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama

/

Michelle Obama. Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Anita Singh

The blurb for Michelle Obama’s new book, The Light We Carry, may cause alarm. “We become bolder in brightness. If you know your light, you know yourself.” Oh, no. Michelle’s gone woo. Next she’ll be releasing branded yoga pants and telling us to take gong baths.

Once you’ve opened it, though, the fears subside. Yes, this follow-up to her bestselling memoir, Belonging, will sit in the self-help section, and Obama offers advice on building self-confidence, calming anxiety and parenting. But it’s grounded in reality.

Most Watched

Privacy