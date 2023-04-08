The Last Days of Joy by Anne Tiernan review: unsentimental and strangely uplifting story of troubled family

Starting a novel with the main character, an Irish woman in her 60s, attempting a violent method of suicide might have been a bit much in the wrong hands. But Anne Tiernan introduces us to Joy and her mindset – revealing how the optimism of the dawn chorus was the final trigger – in an open, matter-of-fact way that is free of sensationalism. There is no overwrought turmoil, rather a sense of calm resolve and practicality that feels far more authentic.

This sets the tone for Tiernan’s first novel, which delves into the complexities of family relationships while managing to address issues from substance abuse to generational trauma with a delicate and unsentimental touch.

Joy moved to New Zealand from Ireland with her young family 30 years ago, hoping to escape the past. As she lies unconscious in hospital following ‘the incident’ — as it is determinedly referred to by others — she is joined by her three children. Each is moments away from their own breaking points. They have complicated relationships with their mother, their siblings and even themselves.

Ever the middle child, Frances lives nearby and is weighed down by a lifetime of acting out of duty, spending her life doing the ‘right’ thing — helping her mother, taking her daughter to swim training and managing her home life, all while fantasising about other, more risqué possibilities, “as though her subconscious has its own Pornhub subscription”.

Conor is the flashy, high-achieving son, chief executive of a charity who is walking a fine line between altruism and self-promotion with his jet-setting life and self-congratulatory sense that he was “born for philanthropy”.

The only family member who returned to live in Ireland, Sinéad became a bestselling author thanks to her debut novel — a barely disguised autobiography about growing up with an alcoholic mother, which unsurprisingly alienated her from her family. Now avoiding the long overdue follow-up and becoming increasingly reliant on drink and diet pills, she resorts to desperate measures to deliver her next book.

As alluded to in the author’s note that opens the book, suicide and alcoholism have also affected the life of the author, the sister of comedian Tommy Tiernan. She writes about the lack of emotion on learning of her mother’s death, and how she didn’t plan to write about an alcoholic, suicidal parent — let alone to write such a character and grow to love her. It’s no surprise, then, that the novel is so refreshingly free of stereotypes and melodrama.

As the action progresses, there is growing awareness of a tragic accident in the past that haunts each of the characters. Though none will talk about it, and is glimpsed only in flashes of memory, it becomes clear that each family member blames themselves.

In a book with family at its heart, it should be no surprise that you grow to care for these flawed, damaged, and potentially unsympathetic characters.

Tiernan uses metaphors so creative that it’s hard not to read them aloud, such as Frances imagining her ovaries “hanging there like two shrivelled balloons deflating in the corner after a party” as she “hurtles” towards menopause and “procreational obscurity”.

Ultimately, while elements may feel too triggering for those affected by a similar trauma, The Last Days of Joy is a powerful and thought-provoking read that delves into the complexities of family life and mental health yet somehow remains uplifting.

The Last Days of Joy by Anne Tiernan

Fiction: The Last Days of Joy by Anne Tiernan Hachette Books Ireland, 400 pages, paperback €13.99; e-book £5.49