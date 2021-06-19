| 5.1°C Dublin

The Irish Sherlock and the Phoenix Park murders

The 1882 assassination of two top British officials by Fenians is recounted with novelistic panache in Julie Kavanagh’s new history, The Irish Assassins

The assassination of Lord Frederick Cavendish and Thomas Burke in Phoenix Park, Dublin in a drawing by H Meyer Expand
The Irish Assassins by Julie Kavanagh Expand

Close

Kim Bielenberg

On a sunny evening in May 1882, Frederick Cavendish was finishing his first day in his powerful new posting as chief secretary of Ireland.

Together with the new lord lieutenant Earl Spencer, Cavendish had arrived with some ceremony that morning on a boat from Holyhead. It was hoped by their admirers that these pillars of British aristocratic establishment — Spencer was an ancestor of Princess Diana and Cavendish a son of the Duke of Devonshire — would bring a message of peace and conciliation to Ireland.

That evening, Cavendish decided to walk home to his residence in the Phoenix Park from Dublin Castle. He had just entered the park when he happened to meet up with Thomas Burke, the experienced undersecretary for Ireland, and the pair strolled arm in arm. But these two top officials were spotted by a gang of men from a secret assassination society, the Invincibles. The assassins had been waiting for Burke.

