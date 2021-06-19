The Irish Sherlock and the Phoenix Park murders

On a sunny evening in May 1882, Frederick Cavendish was finishing his first day in his powerful new posting as chief secretary of Ireland.

Together with the new lord lieutenant Earl Spencer, Cavendish had arrived with some ceremony that morning on a boat from Holyhead. It was hoped by their admirers that these pillars of British aristocratic establishment — Spencer was an ancestor of Princess Diana and Cavendish a son of the Duke of Devonshire — would bring a message of peace and conciliation to Ireland.

That evening, Cavendish decided to walk home to his residence in the Phoenix Park from Dublin Castle. He had just entered the park when he happened to meet up with Thomas Burke, the experienced undersecretary for Ireland, and the pair strolled arm in arm. But these two top officials were spotted by a gang of men from a secret assassination society, the Invincibles. The assassins had been waiting for Burke.

James Carey, one of the gang, gave a signal with a white handkerchief and seven men advanced towards the pair. The assailants were armed with long surgical blades procured by a London doctor.

Joe Brady, one of the lead assassins, struck the target of the assassination, Thomas Burke. As he fell to the ground, Brady thrust a knife into his chest. Cavendish was unlucky that evening. If Burke had not come across him, the new chief secretary would probably have arrived at his quarters unrecognised and unharmed.

As Brady lunged at Burke, Cavendish vainly tried to defend his undersecretary with an umbrella and shouted, “Ah, you villain!” This inevitably drew Brady’s attention to Cavendish, and the chief secretary was stabbed repeatedly.

The dramatic story of the Phoenix Park murders — including the background to the killings and their cataclysmic aftermath — is told with novelistic panache by Julie Kavanagh.

This is not just the fascinating tale of the shadowy group of determined killers and their victims, but it also paints a picture of some of the key political figures of the time: the veteran prime minister William Gladstone; the founder of the Land League Michael Davitt; the Irish Parliamentary Party leader Charles Stewart Parnell and his lover Katharine O’Shea.

Gladstone famously saw it as his mission to “pacify Ireland”, but British policy veered wildly between repressive measures and concessions — including land reforms and the offer of Home Rule.

For Gladstone, the killings were deeply personal. Cavendish was his trusted protegé, and was married to his much-loved niece, Lucy.

For Parnell, politics during this period was a delicate balancing act. On the one hand he drew part of his political strength from the support of agrarian activists in the Land League, and he flirted with the Fenians. On the other hand, he was trying to win support for Home Rule and land reform from the prime minister.

The killings caused a sensation, and Parnell was falsely accused of giving the Invincibles his support. Letters published in the Times purporting to show that he was implicated in the assassination conspiracy were exposed as forgeries.

According to Kavanagh’s account, the Invincibles were led by an inner circle of Fenian rebels and influential Land Leaguers.

One of the intriguing figures in the book is Superintendent John Mallon, the dapper detective charged with investigating the killings. He became known as “the Irish Sherlock Holmes”.

As Kavanagh puts it, he was a familiar figure in Dublin’s smoky bars where he mingled easily with the city’s underworld, often winning the trust of hard men.

Even before the murders, Mallon had warned of the existence of an assassination society, and within days of the killings he had identified suspects, including James Carey.

Carey was a building contractor and devout Catholic, who had earlier been suspected of killing a young bricklayer with a stonemason’s hammer and throwing the body into the Liffey.

One breakthrough in the Phoenix Park case came in July when two long knives and a Winchester rifle were found under a roof by one of Carey’s tenants.

Mallon’s strategy was to play members of the gang off each other by leading them to believe that the others would inform on them to save their own skins.

One by one, as Kavanagh tells it, the Invincibles began to crack, and eventually, in order to save his own life, Carey became one the most notorious informers in Irish history.

While five of his comrades including Joe Brady were executed for the crime and others were given prison sentences, Carey was released. With the family now assuming the name Power, Carey, his wife and seven children set sail for a new life in South Africa.

But while on board, Carey did not bother to keep a low profile and socialised with other Irish passengers, including Patrick O’Donnell, a Donegal man with republican sympathies.

By the time the family and O’Donnell had transferred to a second ship in Cape Town, Carey had been recognised as the Phoenix Park informer from newspaper pictures.

When he was shown an illustration of Carey from the Weekly Freeman, Patrick O’Donnell said: “I will shoot that man!”

O’Donnell and Carey went for a drink together on the ship, and the two men were seen lifting their glasses, as if toasting each other, before O’Donnell took out a revolver and shot the informer dead.

Expand Close The Irish Assassins by Julie Kavanagh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Irish Assassins by Julie Kavanagh

History: The Irish ­Assassins by Julie Kavanagh

Grove Press, 336 pages, hardcover, €26.60; e-book £5.69