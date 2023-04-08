The Irish Defence Forces 1922-2022 by Eoin Kinsella review: a treasure trove wearing academic camouflage

Jamie Dornan in the film The Siege of Jadotville, which was based on the 1961 battle between Irish soldiers and Katangese Gendarmerie in Congo

Sir John Lavery’s Blessing of the Colours, which hangs in Dublin’s Hugh Lane Gallery, is the sort of painting that stops you in your tracks.

The symbolism on display might be obvious and very deliberate, but it is no less powerful for all that.

It depicts the blessing of the Irish tricolour by the Archbishop of Dublin, Edward Byrne, at the Pro-Cathedral in 1922.

The large canvas captures the precise moment when the flag, held by a kneeling National Army soldier with head bowed, is anointed by Mother Church.

It is one of the first images to appear in Eoin Kinsella’s The Irish Defence Forces, 1922-2022. The painting’s importance is all the more telling when one appreciates that comrades who had soldiered together in the revolution were now loyal to different versions of the same army.

The origins of the Irish Defence Forces lie in the formation of the Irish Volunteers in November 1913, but a traumatic schism after the Anglo-Irish Treaty was its second split in a decade. The Great War, where so many Volunteers fought and died, had led to an ideological split between the majority Redmondites and the increasingly vocal republicans.

These fractures caused ripples well into the 1920s with admonishment from the IRA’s newspaper An t-Óglách that ‘the Army is the servant of the nation’ consistently falling on deaf ears.

In March 1924, about 50 officers of the Free State’s National Army, who were set to be demobbed in post-Civil War reorganisation, seized weapons and abandoned their posts. They delivered an ultimatum to the government, demanding that the Army Council resign and that they and their associates be given prominent commands.

What could have been a serious challenge to the recently renamed Irish Defence Forces and the State eventually petered out and, as Kinsella sees it, was a sign that at last “civil control of the military could be regarded as fully embedded”.

Further ruthless demobilisation followed over the following decade. An army that stood 55,000 strong during the Civil War hovered at just over 5,000 ten years later. Whether this was a shrewd policy of remilitarisation in a state founded in bloodshed or dowdy fiscal rectitude is debatable.

Either way, it meant that when Europe carelessly fell into its second catastrophic confrontation in two decades, Ireland was ill-prepared to defend its territorial integrity. By October 1940, after a panicky and heavily advertised mobilisation campaign, numbers had increased to a healthier 37,310.

In late summer 1942, the Army carried out its biggest ever military manoeuvres on the River Blackwater in Co Cork. Major General Daniel McKenna concluded that the “Army is now an effective field force.” That analysis never got to be tested. After the defeat of fascism in 1945, Taoiseach Éamon de Valera — referring to a lack of military preparedness — vowed: “We must never allow that to happen again.” Then did nothing and another predictable period of stagnation followed.

Archival gems: Eoin Kinsella. Photo by John T Ohle Photography

But when Ireland was accepted for membership of the United Nations in December, 1955, the Defence Forces received a new and unexpected raison d’être. The Army has been involved in a staggering 74,000 tours of duty across every decade since, the most consistently impressive of all UN participants.

Most controversial and dramatic was the huge mission to the Congo, the African country torn asunder by civil war between 1960 and 1964. The Siege of Jadotville in September 1961 has become part of soldiering lore.

The 150 soldiers of the vastly outnumbered “A” Company were engaged in a five-day battle with Katangese Gendarmerie, before finally surrendering after running out of water.

Laying down their arms was, as Kinsella describes it, ‘poorly received at GHQ’ and it took until 2004 for a Defence Forces’ review to finally exonerate Commandant Pat Quinlan and his men.

A different sort of challenge was presented by sectarian strife in the North less than a decade later. Though taoiseach Jack Lynch declared in August 1969 that the government would not ‘stand by’, General Staff concluded that the Army was “incapable of mounting an effective cross-border military operation”.

But the Defence Forces offered invaluable, if understated, service over the coming decades as terrorist ideologues attempted to sow chaos and undermine the State.

Though overshadowed by the boots on the ground, Kinsella also gives the Irish Navy and Aer Corps their due and even finds space and time for the tangential. A chapter on the personal memories of veterans, who served both home and abroad, is among the most engaging.

The author doesn’t shy away from recent controversies either, like bullying, sexual harassment or low morale. The perennial issue of funding and resources is a thread that runs through the book.

Its second century will be even more challenging for the Irish Defence Forces. Ireland’s neutrality, based on a postcolonial value system, will come under increased microscopic investigation.

Either Ireland aligns with its Western neighbours and economic partners, or invests enough taxpayers’ money in its own protection to give itself a choice in the matter. The current war in Europe has brought that challenge right to our front door.

Kinsella has produced an assiduously researched, meaty volume and its restrained academic cover belies the treasure trove of images and archival gems that await inside.

The Irish Defence Forces 1922-2022 by Eoin Kinsella

History: The Irish Defence Forces 1922-2022 by Eoin Kinsella Four Courts Press, 304 pages, hardcover €30