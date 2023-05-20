The Happy Couple by Naoise Dolan: Acid-tongued campaign against spoilt brats and twisted romance
In her follow-up to Exciting Times, Dolan has created an antihero so spineless and amoral he is probably recognisable to anyone who dates
Maggie Armstrong
Naoise Dolan’s 2020 debut, Exciting Times, concerned a small backstabbing circle of 20-somethings sleeping their way around ex-pat Hong Kong. Her brilliance as an observer of young lives was quickly understood and the book sold well internationally, and she was shortlisted for a number of awards including the Women’s Prize for Fiction.