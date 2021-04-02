The End of the World is a Cul de Sac: Masterful collection unpicks moral murkiness and betrayal

In the title story of Louise Kennedy’s excellent debut collection, a donkey occupies the show house of a ghost estate. The house has been ransacked. The travertine tiles are covered in dung. It’s a disquieting, deftly symbolic opening that sets the tone for what is to come.

Kennedy’s stories unpick different forms of betrayal, exploring toxic marriages, quiet suffering and the fallout from secrets and violence. Grounded in character and the everyday, they are also richly layered and attuned to history and myth.

Like some of the other female characters in The End of the World is a Cul de Sac, the protagonist in the title story is stuck. Guilt-ridden and self-sabotaging, the woman stays on in “the housing estate her husband had thrown up and abandoned her to”.

It’s both incongruous and completely believable that the donkey — a once-essential working animal; a stock image of nostalgia; a family pet for those with land during the Celtic Tiger — has wandered into the show house. But for all its symbolic value, the donkey’s animal nature is visceral and absolute. “It pawed and snattered, and a flume of shit hit the wall behind it.” Even more crucially, the donkey is a catalyst for change, however ambiguous, however questionable the benefits of that change might be.

Kennedy’s writing is permeated by this kind of suppleness, which is why so many of her stories are difficult to shake off.

Now living in Sligo, she grew up in Holywood, Co Down. Her work has won several prizes and she was shortlisted twice for the Sunday Times Audible Short Story Award. Her first novel, set during the Troubles, is forthcoming from Bloomsbury.

The outstanding story in this collection also has the Troubles as its backdrop. A beautifully distilled, queasily propulsive narrative, In Silhouette moves between Northern Ireland and London, spanning decades from the early 1980s onwards. The narrator is haunted by a murder her brother carried out and the story is written in the present tense from a second-person point of view, reflecting a fractured mind that plays the past on a loop. The structure is as tight as the sentences. Nobody is innocent; everyone is guilty of something, in someone’s eyes.

Place is central to these stories. Some of the characters have moved to rural areas and observe the landscape and locals with the sharp eye of an outsider. There are vivid close-ups of animals and the natural world. In What the Birds Heard, an artist — unperturbed about the limitations of her talent — has run away to Inishowen and is renting a cottage with the IVF money she and her husband had saved. When she moved in, she imagined her neighbours calling around for a drink, “as if they were all characters in a John McGahern book”.

It’s a wink to the reader, an acknowledgement by Kennedy of the tradition she is working within. This is not a formally experimental collection and even the open-ended stories have a certain neatness; patterns or parallels that tie the narratives up. Sometimes the ironies are a little obvious — the son of a charlatan healer is desperately, incurably ill — and there are a couple of improbable plot twists: a teenager finds her former friend’s medical history and uses it to her advantage. But these small flaws are eclipsed by Kennedy’s masterfully economical prose. A line of dialogue can reveal an entire history. Accoutrements of femininity — a handbag and lipstick — can be used to confront more than one stereotype.

Like Donal Ryan, Kennedy resists offsetting the darkness of her stories with easy redemptions but, again like Ryan, she can make you laugh and wince at once. The humour usually exists in tandem with tragedy, though in the lightest, funniest story, two women go on holiday to Tunisia, a fiasco that culminates in the suggestion of hard-won healing.

Among the male characters are forestry workers, small farmers, landscapers and gamekeepers. In some cases, their relationship with nature mirrors their relationship with women. They are concerned with dominance. They are needlessly, sometimes shockingly cruel. One man dismembers a female hare, a creature his girlfriend finds beautiful. Another can casually twist the claws off live crabs caught in lobster creels and throw their bodies into the sea, delighting in his partner’s horror.

Such depictions of malice and power-play make the collection’s moments of tenderness all the more poignant, particularly when the tenderness comes from a man. Wolf Point, in which a father tends to his daughter whose mother is mentally ill, stands out in this respect.

Kennedy is at her best when exploring moral murkiness. Her characters can be slow to reveal themselves and many of her stories only become clear at the end. They benefit from re-reading and testify to a writer very much in control of her craft.

Short stories: The End of the World is a Cul de Sac by Louise Kennedy

Bloomsbury, 304 pages, hardcover €21; e-book £7.13

