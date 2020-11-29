The Decameron Project: Fevered Covid tales convey a strange feeling of reassurance

The Covid-19 pandemic is, to understate the case, not over yet. Is it too soon to write about it? Absolutely, if what you’re looking for is the definitive fictional take. What is true of the individual life is also true of literature: traumatic experiences need time to percolate, and sometimes it’s better to look at them obliquely, rather than directly. The definitive Covid novel or story, if it ever arrives, probably won’t even mention Covid, or lockdowns, or Wuhan, or masks, or 5G conspiracy theories — just as the definitive novel about September 11, 2001, Cormac McCarthy’s The Road, never mentions the World Trade Centre attacks. Good art tends to work at a remove. It is anti-febrile medication, administered to treat the raging fever of Now.

Which isn’t to say that fiction about the pandemic, written right in the heart of the crisis, doesn’t have its value. Fiction is one of the most important ways in which we think about the world around us; rapid-response fiction can be just as useful for this purpose as can a carefully considered masterpiece. This was the assumption behind The Decameron Project, a concept proposed by the novelist Rivka Galchen in March and taken up by the editors of The New York Times Magazine. Galchen’s inspiration was Boccaccio’s Decameron (1351), the famous anthology of tales told by escapees from the Florentine Black Death. What if, Galchen wondered, the NYT asked contemporary writers to contribute tales to a Covid-inspired Decameron? It’s not the worst idea anyone has ever had; though perhaps it’s not the best idea either.

The results appeared in the Times Magazine on July 12; now the stories, or 29 of them at least, appear in book form. Contributors include Colm Tóibín, Margaret Atwood, Kamila Shamsie, Tommy Orange, Etgar Keret, Andrew O’Hagan, Rachel Kushner, Tea Obreht, Charles Yu, and David Mitchell — some big names, as they say in the marketing department.

The NYT journalist Caitlin Roper contributes a foreword in which she makes some large claims: “We hadn’t expected the degree to which [these writers] would be able to turn the horror of our current moment into something so powerful. It was a reminder that the best fiction can both transport you far away from yourself but also, somehow, help you understand exactly where you are.”

Editorial puffery aside, there is something to be said for the idea that fiction can help us to understand exactly where we are. Usually this occurs with some subtlety — as, for instance, a reading of The Road teaches you something about how 9/11 plunged us all into a world of apocalyptic omens and errors. But it can happen in a more straightforward fashion too. The stories assembled in The Decameron Project, taken together, convey a strange feeling of reassurance. If you had to put this feeling into words, you would probably say this: whatever I’m going through, in this pandemic, literally everybody else on Earth is going through it too. Perhaps because it depends on a kind of empathetic leap — the imaginative entry into other minds and other hearts — it turns out that fiction can do this in a way that no number of journalistic hot takes can manage.

The individual stories are, of course, hopelessly variable in quality. The most sensible of the writers included here work by parable; the less sensible, by direct address. Margaret Atwood contributes a science-fictional squib about octopoidal aliens who have arrived to take care of us during a time of plague; one of their number, who calls itself “a mere entertainer,” retells the fairy tale of Patient Griselda in such a way as to suggest that its human charges will very soon be turned into food.

Rachel Kushner’s ‘The Girl with the Big Red Suitcase’ is probably the best piece in the book. Framed, like the Decameron itself, as a story told in a villa during a time of plague — in this case, an artist’s retreat — it’s a beautifully devious bit of old-fashioned storytelling, about a Norwegian writer and the story of how he met his wife. Charles Yu’s ‘Systems’, on the other hand, is no better than its dud premise: it is narrated, in alternate paragraphs, by Google and Covid-19, and it is exactly as bad as it sounds.

Colm Tóibín’s ‘Tales from the LA River’ takes the form of a diary kept by a middle-aged writer marooned by lockdown in Los Angeles and keeping fit, with his boyfriend, by cycling. In summary, it’s banal; in execution, typically graceful and moving. David Mitchell’s ‘If Wishes was Horses’ is a ghost story so transparent you see the twist coming from the first page (what happened to the author of Cloud Atlas?). On the other hand, Karen Russell’s ‘Line 19 Woodstock/Glisan’ manages to find a powerful analogy for the Covid experience: a bus driver, Valerie, finds her bus and all of its passengers frozen in a moment of magically distended time, just before it hits an ambulance; in this moment of suspension, they must work together to change things, or they will all die.

So: a mixed bag. But how could it be otherwise? More to the point: these are fevered stories, written in a fevered time. Will the fever break? And when it does, what stories will we tell about it? The Decameron Project, I’m afraid, leaves us where we started: awaiting stronger medicine.

Short stories: The Decameron Project by New York Times Magazine

Scribner UK, 320 pages, hardcover €16; e-book £9.99

Kevin Power’s new novel, ‘White City’, will be published by Scribner UK in April 2021

