The best children’s books this Easter: Sarah Webb’s guide

It has been an amazing spring for children’s books, with some standout titles from Irish writers, such as Jane Mitchell’s powerful teen novel Run for Your Life, set in a direct provision centre, and Frankie’s World, a terrific graphic novel by Aoife Dooley about her childhood and growing up different. With the Easter holidays coming up, there’s something special for every child and teen to lose themselves in.

Happy reading!

Top Choice: Chirp! by Mary Murphy (Walker Books)

“Chirp says the sparrow. Warble goes the thrush. Tooraloo, whistles the blackbird from the blackberry bush.” This is a glorious picturebook for younger children from an award-winning Irish author/illustrator. All the birds get ready in their own way for the dawn chorus, making songs and calls. When dawn breaks, the air is filled with their sounds, but the little bluebird has the zippiest song of all.

A lyrically written story that is great fun to read out loud, with strong, vibrant, illustrations that make the heart sing. Age 2+

Where Are You, Puffling? by Erika McGann, illustrated by Gerry Daly (O’Brien Press)

The charming, colourfully illustrated tale of Ireland’s favourite little puffling is now available in board book format, perfect for the youngest of readers. Puffling is lost, where can she be? Her parents go looking for her and, with the help of an array of Irish animals, from gannets to seals, they manage to find her. Age 2+

A Good Place by Lucy Cousins (Walker Books)

A bee, dragonfly, beetle and ladybird are looking for somewhere new to live, but each place they try has problems, from human feet to pollution. But luckily a boy has created the perfect place to live for them all, in his back garden. A simple picturebook for younger children, with well-designed, colourful illustrations. Age 3+

Dodos are Not Extinct by Paddy Donnelly (Yeehoo Press)

Dodos are not extinct, they are hiding out in plain sight: that’s the premise of this clever, funny picturebook. There are also dinosaur surgeons and taxi drivers in our midst, and woolly mammoths passing themselves off as elephants.

Sadly, these and other animals are indeed extinct and Donnelly talks about this in the final spread of the book — and about what we can all do to help endangered animals. The illustrations are vibrant and striking, and Donnelly’s dramatic use of the double-page spread and the page turn are developing with each new book. Age 4+

My Mum is a Lioness by Swapna Haddow, illustrated by Dapo Adeola (Macmillan)

“Run! Hide! My mum is a lioness.” Haddow has created a wonderful ode to strong, sporty, powerful mums in this fun picturebook. A boy talks about all the things his mum does for him, protecting him, teaching him and loving him. The perfect bedtime story for young cubs, with lively, expressive illustrations by Adeola. Age 3+

A Duck Called Brian by Al Murphy (Scholastic)

It’s definitely the season for bird-themed picturebooks and this one is that rare thing, a story that both the child and the adult reading it to them will find equally hilarious. Brian the duck is one of a kind. He has lost his friend, Gregory, and is determined to find him. But his search does not go smoothly and he encounters all kinds of shenanigans along the way, including ducks icing a giant cake and ducks testing a crocodile-proof diving suit. Silliness abounds in this witty picturebook with cartoon-style illustrations; children (and grown-ups) who like a good laugh will love it. Age 4+

Age 5+

Top Choice: Watercress by Andrea Wang, illustrated by Jason Chin (Neal Porter Books)

This outstanding title recently won the Caldecott Medal in the US for the best picturebook. Based on the author’s childhood, it’s about a girl who has to help her parents collect watercress from the side of the road. She is embarrassed by this and by the hand-me-down clothes she has to wear, and refuses to eat the watercress. But when her mother shares the story of her own impoverished childhood back in China and how her own little brother died of starvation, the girl feels ashamed and together the family make “a new memory of watercress”.

The writing is exceptional, there’s not a word out of place and the stunning watercolour illustrations, created with both Chinese and western brushes, are full of exquisite detail. A book full of heart. Age 7+

Ella in the Garden of Giverny: A Picture Book about Claude Monet by Daniel Fehr, illustrated by Monika ­Vaicenaviciene (Prestel)

Ella has just moved from America to France with her family. She loves drawing people, “the stranger the better”, and one day sneaks into Monet’s garden at Giverny to draw him. He takes a liking to her and tells her all about his childhood and how he became an artist. Told through Ella’s eyes and via her dialogue with Monet, this is a lively, fun book with striking and clever illustrations by an award-winning Lithuanian illustrator. There are information pages about the artist at the back of the book. Perfect for young art or history lovers and their grown-ups. Age 7+

Michael Collins: The People’s ­Peacemaker by John and Fatti Burke (Gill Books)

The Little Library series by John and Fatti Burke features well-known people from Irish history, such as Mary Robinson, Tom Crean and Granuaile. Michael Collins is the latest in the series and his life and achievements are outlined in suitable language for younger children. Fatti’s bold, bright illustrations largely show a cheery, smiling Collins and, due to the age of the intended audience, the violence of the time is not lingered over (although there are images showing guns and burning buildings). John Burke is a former primary school teacher who knows his audience and these books give a good introduction to Irish history for younger readers. Age 7+

Loki: A Bad God’s Guide to Being Good by Louie Stowell (Walker Books)

Loki, the Norse trickster god, has been banished by Odin — and as punishment for his terrible behaviour, he has been sent to Earth where he must live as an 11-year-old boy. He is joined by Thor and two other gods who are all pretending to be his family. Loki is supposed to be redeeming himself but instead he is causing mayhem. How much trouble can one boy make? The answer is a lot!

Clever, original and very, very funny, this is the perfect book for Wimpy Kid fans. With exuberant line drawings on every page, it hums with action, humour, heart and a lot of fart jokes. Good news — there is another Loki book coming in the autumn. Age 8+

Age 9+

Top Choice: The Secret of Splint Hall by Katie Cotton (Andersen Press)

It’s England in post-war 1945. Flora and Isobel’s house was destroyed by a bomb, so they have to move to the country to live with their aunt and her horrible husband at Splint Hall, the Big House where their mother and aunt grew up.

But what are the strange blue sparks coming from the ground and what lies behind the secret door in their mother’s childhood bedroom? This book is full of delicious secrets for the girls and the reader to uncover. Cotton writes with a freshness and urgency that gives this historical novel real oomph. There’s also a wonderful fantasy twist which young readers will love. I read the last third of the adventure in one heady gulp — think Famous Five meets Indiana Jones. A terrific book by an accomplished storyteller. I loved it. Age 10+

When the War Came Home by Lesley Parr (Bloomsbury)

When her mum loses her job in the local factory, Natty has to move to a small village in the Welsh countryside. Here she meets her cousins Nerys and Huw. Huw isn’t doing so well. He lied about his age and joined the army when he was only 14, fighting in World War I and coming home traumatised.

There are other young, injured soldiers in the local hospital, still battling the after-effects of the war. Natty becomes friendly with one of them and gradually learns his secret.

A beautifully written, accessible historical novel with strong characters and a compelling story. Parr’s previous book, The Valley of Lost Secrets won many awards and this one looks set to do the same. Age 10+

The Hunt for the Nightingale by Sarah Ann Juckes (Simon and Schuster)

Ten-year-old Jasper is looking for two things: the nightingale that comes to sing in his garden every year and his beloved big sister, Rosie. Neither is anywhere to be seen so he goes off in search of them, across fields, parks and rivers, meeting some extraordinary children, adults and animals along the way. The truth about his sister is lying just below the surface and the reader must go on the journey with Jasper to find out what has really happened to her.

This novel, about grief, birds and the power of love, is beautifully written and would suit a thoughtful reader who loves nature. Age 9+

Grandpa Frank’s Great Big Bucket List by Jenny Pearson (Usborne)

When young Frank Davenport is left half a million pounds by the grandmother he’s never met, he also inherits something else — his grandpa, also called Frank. Her will states he must look after his grandpa and he will receive another reward, so he sets out to give his grandpa the time of his life. He creates a bucket list of crazy things to do from hot air ballooning to monster truck driving, with hilarious consequences. An action-packed and funny adventure story, written with lots of heart. Perfect for fans of David O’Doherty’s The Summer I Robbed a Bank. Age 9+

Escape Room by Christopher Edge (Nosy Crow)

When Ami arrives at The Escape, an escape room with challenges and puzzles, she is all ready to play whatever games are thrown at her. There’s an abandoned shopping mall full of prehistoric creatures, a creepy old library and a strange chess game. In each setting, Ami and her new friends have to find the answer to a puzzle or quest that allows them to move to the next one. But there’s something strange going on and as the contestants are knocked out one by one. Will Ami be the last one standing? This is an intense, rollercoaster of a read, with an almighty twist towards the end that caught me completely off guard. Perfect for readers who like fast-paced, spine-tingling reads. Age 9+

Dread Wood by Jennifer Killick (Farshore)

If you’re looking for something even spookier, this is the book for you. Killick is one of the best middle-grade (age 9 to 12) horror writers around. Dread Wood is set in a school where a group of teenagers have gathered to do a Saturday morning detention. But when their teacher is pulled down what looks like a sink hole by something giant and hairy, they realise something is very, very wrong. It’s scary enough to thrill children, but the horror is very much tailored towards younger readers — think Goosebumps rather than Stephen King. Age 10+

The Lost Whale by Hannah Gold, ­illustrated by Levi Pinfold (HarperCollins)

Gold’s last book, The Last Bear was one of my favourite books of 2021 and her new novel doesn’t disappoint. Eleven-year-old Rio Turner has been sent to LA to stay with his granny while his musician mum is in hospital. His mother’s mental health has been even more fragile than usual and recently Rio has had to be her carer and confidant, which has taken its toll — leaving him tired and worried.

He shuts his granny out and spends time on the beach. Here he meets a kind, calm girl called Miranda whose dad runs a whale watching boat. When Rio finds old drawings by his mum of one special whale called White Beak, he is determined to find the whale. But White Beak has his own problems.

Gold’s writing is clear and precise and woven through with stirring descriptions and telling images, and she doesn’t shy away from difficult topics. A winning book from a master storyteller. Age 9+

Teens and Young Adult

Top Choice: The Light in Everything by Katya Balen (Bloomsbury)

I only discovered Katya Balen last year, thanks to a writer friend who pressed October, October into my hands and urged me to try it. It’s one of the most extraordinary, immersive children’s books I’ve ever read. The Light in Everything is all set to be another lifelong favourite. It’s the story of Tom, who lives with his mum and is often afraid after witnessing his father’s violence. His father is now far away from them, but Tom still lives with fear.

Zofia couldn’t be more different. She was “born in a storm” and feels feral, like a wild animal. When Zofia’s dad and Tom’s mum decide to live together, in Zofia’s cottage beside the sea, both young people are horrified. After all, they hate, hate, hate each other! And when they find out there’s a new baby on the way, things get even more twisted and complicated. Both wish the stupid baby would just go away. But when tragedy threatens to strike, things begin to change between them.

Balen’s prose is hummingbird-beautiful, every line is so carefully crafted it seems effortless, yet every paragraph has a depth and a heft to it; her writing makes a home in your heart. Her characters are so well drawn you don’t read their story, you live it. From the opening lines to the final sentences, this book is a joy to read. I’d highly recommend this book (and all Balen’s books) to adults as well as older children. It’s outstanding. Age 11+

Run for Your Life by Jane Mitchell (Little Island)

Azari travels to Ireland with her mother on a container ship to find a new life, away from her father’s cruelty, away from the patriarchal society that forces teenage girls like her sister to marry old men against their will.

They are placed in a direct provision centre and must work hard to stay positive and healthy in difficult circumstances. Azari has to be strong. Her mother may be in Ireland but her heart and soul are still in her warm, sunny village and Azari takes on the role of parent and caretaker in their relationship.

A dedicated runner as a girl, Azari starts to run again and meets an Irish teenager who also loves running. This new friendship adds a lighter, more hopeful element to this multilayered book. Azari and the other direct provision teenagers in the school are not always treated well by their peers, and the overt and sly, underhand bullying and racism she encounters are eye-opening.

Mitchell researched this novel meticulously and portrays life in direct provision starkly and honestly. She and her publisher, Little Island, wanted to create a book to advocate for those in this situation who might not yet have a voice of their own.

About 2,000 children are living in direct provision centres around Ireland. ­Mitchell says “they deserve so much more” and she has tried to give them a voice in this fine book. Age 13+

Truth Be Told by Sue Divin (Macmillan)

Tara and Faith run into each other at a “cross-community peace-building residential”. They couldn’t be more different, Tara is a loud, brash Derry girl, Faith is quiet, reserved and from rural Armagh. But as soon as they set eyes on each other, their lives change because with their dark wavy hair, cheek bones and green eyes, they could be twins. Both teenagers are determined to find out what’s going on, or more accurately what went on in their parents’ past and start digging around, unearthing more than they bargained for.

A powerful, gripping and darkly funny family and friendship novel set in contemporary Northern Ireland. Tara and Faith are beautifully drawn characters and their journey from confusion about their shared past to understanding and acceptance is gripping. Age 14+

You’re Not the Boss of Me! by Catherine Wilkins (Nosy Crow)

Amy loves writing comedy sketches. She doesn’t care what other people say, she knows they are funny. But when misguided teacher Mrs Hague hands over the running of the school comedy show to Harry, a boy in Amy’s class, things start to get complicated.

Harry doesn’t believe girls can be funny, especially a certain girl called Amy (who he sees as a threat). Amy couldn’t give a hoot what Harry or anyone else thinks of her — she is determined to be herself no matter what. In the world of school, with its endless power struggles and peer dynamics, Amy is seen by boys like Harry as dangerous and a problem to squash. But he hasn’t reckoned on Amy’s tenacity. She is determined to get her comedy sketches judged fairly so she comes up with a plan.

I laughed my way through this clever, thought-provoking book. Amy is a wonderfully unique character and I cheered her on all the way. Perfect for fans of Rosie Jones, David O’Doherty and any young reader who likes a funny book with a lot of heart. Age 11+

The Secrets Act by Alison Weatherby (Chicken House)

Set in Bletchley Park during World War II, this novel about a Welsh teen codebreaker, Ellen, and her English messenger friend, Pearl, is perfect for fans of historical novels that have themes of friendship and romance in the mix.

Weatherby is American, living in Dublin, and researched the period carefully, capturing the atmosphere of 1941 well.

The research is worn lightly and the intriguing mystery at the heart of the book — who is the spy in their midst —keeps readers guessing until the final page.

An ode to clever, brave, loyal girls, this is a great novel for teen fans of Anna Carey. Age 13+

All That’s Left in the World by Erik J Brown (Hachette Children’s Books)

Andrew has managed to survive a deadly ­pathogen that has killed off most of the world’s population.

He’s injured, starving and running out of hope when he finds a house to shelter in. Here he meets Jamie, a teenage boy with a secret and the pair start to open up to each other, and decide to go on a journey together to find somewhere safe, somewhere to survive.

Described by the publishers as a “postapocalyptic queer adventure romance”, it’s hard to believe that this is Brown’s first novel. The writing is fresh and vividly descriptive, and the dual narration is beautifully handled. Perfect for fans of Adam Silvera. Age 15+

Art, sport and growing up: books that will be a big draw

Comic books or graphic novels are a brilliant way to keep children and teens reading over the Easter holidays. There are lots of great titles available for all ages, along with some great activity and sports books.

Comic Books

Bumble and Snug and the Angry Pirates by Mark Bradley (Hachette Children’s Books)

Bumble and Snug live in Bugbopolis, a colourful city full of monsters called Bugbops. Bumble is loud and enthusiastic and loves change; Snug is quieter and loves learning new skills. He can get scared and anxious sometimes. But despite their differences, they are great friends.

During a picnic they find pirate treasure and get caught up in a strange adventure involving a giant octopus who needs help, and they use their emotional intelligence to save the day. A vibrantly coloured, exuberant comic book which is great fun but also richly layered and thoughtful. Age 7+

Bunny vs Monkey and the Supersonic Aye-Aye by Jamie Smart (David Fickling Books)

The latest in this bestselling series sees more adventures and drama in the forest. In one of the chapters, Bunny is trying to sleep but everyone keeps waking him up, so he decides to get his own back. But it doesn’t go quite as planned. Highly entertaining and perfect for Dog Man fans. Age 8+

Frankie’s World by Aoife Dooley (Scholastic)

It’s impossible not to fall in love with Frankie. She’s 11, the smallest in her class and has always felt different to other children. She has always wondered who her dad is and decides to try and find him, with her best friend’s help.

Inspired by Dooley’s childhood, this graphic novel is a wonderfully charming, honest and funny look at growing up. There are some pages about autism at the back of the book, along with information about being a good friend. The illustrations, in shades of blue and orange, are a joy. Already one of my favourite books of the year. Age 9+

Unleash Your Creative Monster: A Children’s Guide to Writing by Andy Jones, illustrated by Olaf Falafel (Walker Books)

One of the best creative writing books for children I’ve come across in recent years, full of useful information and written in lively, accessible prose. Each page is brought to life by witty, cartoon illustrations. If you have a young writer in your household, do get them this book. Age 9+

Sports Books

Ayeisha McFerran by David Caren (O’Brien Press)

The latest in the Great Irish Sports Stars series is the inspiring story of one of the world’s greatest hockey goalkeepers. It chronicles Ayeisha’s journey from young girl to winner of the Hockey World Cup Goalkeeper of the Tournament award and explains how she got there. Written in accessible, easy to read prose, it is ideal for young sports fans. Age 9+

Twin Power: Throw In! by Emma Larkin (O’Brien Press)

A novel about two young Gaelic football players. When they play together, they are so fast and skilful, everyone calls them ‘Twin Power’. A lively, fun story for younger readers. Age 8+

Sarah Webb is an award-winning children’s writer and children’s bookseller at Halfway Up the Stairs in Greystones, Co Wicklow. Her latest children’s novel is ‘The Little Bee Charmer of Henrietta Street’, set in Dublin’s tenements during 1911.