| 1.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The best children’s books this Easter: Sarah Webb’s guide

With the school holidays coming up, here are some great ideas that will keep young cubs off their screens and lost in the pages of a good book

illustration by Aoife Dooley, author of Frankie&rsquo;s World Expand
My Mum is a Lioness by Swapna Haddow and illustrated by Dapo Adeola Expand
Illustration from A Duck Called Brian by Al Murphy Expand
Illustration from Chirp! by Mary Murphy Expand
Bright and bold illustrations: Michael Collins: The People&rsquo;s Peacemaker by John and Fatti Burke (Gill Books) Expand
The Lost Whale by Hannah Gold, illustrated by Levi Pinfold Expand
Illustrations from Lucia Vinti's The Looking Book, published by Pavilion Children&rsquo;s Books Expand

Close

illustration by Aoife Dooley, author of Frankie&rsquo;s World

illustration by Aoife Dooley, author of Frankie’s World

My Mum is a Lioness by Swapna Haddow and illustrated by Dapo Adeola

My Mum is a Lioness by Swapna Haddow and illustrated by Dapo Adeola

Illustration from A Duck Called Brian by Al Murphy

Illustration from A Duck Called Brian by Al Murphy

Illustration from Chirp! by Mary Murphy

Illustration from Chirp! by Mary Murphy

Bright and bold illustrations: Michael Collins: The People&rsquo;s Peacemaker by John and Fatti Burke (Gill Books)

Bright and bold illustrations: Michael Collins: The People’s Peacemaker by John and Fatti Burke (Gill Books)

The Lost Whale by Hannah Gold, illustrated by Levi Pinfold

The Lost Whale by Hannah Gold, illustrated by Levi Pinfold

Illustrations from Lucia Vinti's The Looking Book, published by Pavilion Children&rsquo;s Books

Illustrations from Lucia Vinti's The Looking Book, published by Pavilion Children’s Books

/

illustration by Aoife Dooley, author of Frankie’s World

Sarah Webb

It has been an amazing spring for children’s books, with some standout titles from Irish writers, such as Jane Mitchell’s powerful teen novel Run for Your Life, set in a direct provision centre, and Frankie’s World, a terrific graphic novel by Aoife Dooley about her childhood and growing up different. With the Easter holidays coming up, there’s something special for every child and teen to lose themselves in.

Happy reading!

Picturebooks and Books for Younger Children

Most Watched

Privacy