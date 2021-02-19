The Ballad of Lord Edward and Citizen Small: The compelling friendship between lord and freed slave

One of the most intriguing friendships in Irish history has been transformed into fiction — the bond between Lord Edward Fitzgerald, aristocrat turned revolutionary, and Tony Small, a runaway slave who saved his life.

Film-maker Neil Jordan is also an award-winning novelist, and this panoramic, painstakingly researched novel — told through Small’s voice — is a convincing reconstruction of the way their lives interlocked despite origins in diametrically opposed worlds.

One man sprang from Ireland’s most patrician family, the other was born into slavery on an American plantation. They met in 1781 during the American War of Independence, when Small dragged Lord Edward, wounded and unconscious, from a battlefield — the young lieutenant was fighting on behalf of the British crown.

A friendship developed, ruptured only by Lord Edward’s death 17 years later, when he perished of his injuries in Dublin’s Newgate Prison after plotting sedition against the flag he once fought under.

Small had no idea of Lord Edward’s identity when he rescued him. That act of compassion pivoted his life in an unexpected direction, however: he received papers confirming his liberty and was taken on as a sort of superior servant.

Lord Edward’s life is well-documented but hardly anything is known about Small, which allows Jordan to imagine his life. Through Small’s eyes as narrator, we see another side to the charismatic young patriot. (This is, coincidentally, the second book published this year to tell their story, after Laura McKenna’s Words to Shape My Name).

Read More

Inspired by the French Revolution, Lord Edward acted against his own caste to champion Ireland’s independence. He became leader of the United Irishmen, who attempted a republican revolution in 1798 — its brutal suppression led to the Act of Union between Ireland and Britain.

In Jordan’s hands, Lord Edward’s idealism is apparent — that natural nobility capable of noticing and objecting to the systemic injustice that benefited him and his family — but other glimpses are offered too.

Through the prism of Small, an outsider transplanted from South Carolina to Dublin, London and other European capitals, we have a ringside seat on Lord Edward escorting his mother the Duchess of Leinster to the theatre, seeding snowdrops in the garden of Frescati House in Dublin’s Blackrock, or sauntering up newly built “John Dawson’s Street” en route to a bordello.

The theatre is woven throughout, with references to plays ranging from the political satire The Beggar’s Opera by John Gay to Dublin-born Richard Brinsley Sheridan’s School for Scandal’ (the playwright appears as a character in the novel). Small is fascinated by this fantasy world, but doesn’t usually catch the end of a play because he must be back outside, waiting with the horses, when their lordships emerge.

In particular, Jordan’s imagined conversations between Lord Edward and Small provide interest, although it seems odd he has Small speak in today’s language rather than attempt any recreation of his accent.

In her biography of Lord Edward, Citizen Lord, Stella Tillyard noted: “Tony embodied and brought to life his master’s commitment to freedom and equality for all men.” He symbolised Lord Edward’s ideals made flesh.

His employer is a radical, but Jordan’s Small is no revolutionary, and Ireland’s cause is not his. He is a watcher rather than a joiner. But he is also watched: he stares at 18th-century Dublin, which stares right back at the exotic figure he presented.

It is relatively late in the novel before Lord Edward immerses himself in political intrigue. For a long time, he is restless yet preoccupied — by love affairs, mostly — and shuttles between his family’s houses in search of diversion.

And what a lot of properties they owned, the Leinsters. We observe their magnificence through Small’s eyes as he moves between kitchen and drawing room, sometimes sleeping in the stables with the horses. Freedom is one thing, but equality another.

There is Leinster House, now home to the Oireachtas, Carton House in Kildare, currently a luxury hotel, and Frescati House, where Lord Edward spent his childhood; shamefully demolished in 1983 by its owners Roches Stores after a long campaign by conservationists to preserve it.

Jordan’s Small is an astute observer. Lord Edward returns with him to the US and Canada, and is caught up in the poverty of homesteaders there, whereupon Small reflects: “He had to cross half the world to see what he should have seen from his bedroom window.”

He witnesses his lordship’s love affairs, acting as messenger, and in time repeats the service when radical politics replace romantic collusion. “Conspiracy was like love, I was learning. It involved much ferrying of letters back and forth,” he says.

Jordan understands the world of servants, and possesses the knack of using detail to bring history to life. Sometimes Small is allowed to address his employer as “Ned”, but sometimes it must be “my lord”.

The aristocracy is presented as spectacle for the people. The Dublin populace presses its faces against the Leinster House railings, and composes ditties (“balladspeak” is one of the novel’s pleasures) about lords and ladies with their parallel lives of unimaginable magnificence.

But Lord Edward pays attention to the people outside his handsome gates. Small says: “We are their theatre, he told me, they make drama where they find it and what they don’t know they invent. And whatever they invent, they rhyme.”

Romantic, tragic Lord Edward is buried in St Werburgh’s Church in Dublin. As for Tony Small, he died in poverty in London. But something of him remains — a portrait in Moorish costume commissioned by Lord Edward. After finishing the novel I Googled it, reluctant to part company with this fascinating character him just yet.

Fiction: The Ballad of Lord Edward and Citizen Small by Neil Jordan

Lilliput Press, 272 pages, hardcover €20

Martina Devlin hosts a regular books podcast, City of Books, supported by the Arts Council, Dublin Unesco City of Literature and the Museum of Literature Ireland.

Indo Review