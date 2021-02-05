The Art of Falling: Danielle McLaughlin gets under the surface of love and lies

‘To be, rather than to seem” are the opening words — a school motto that catches the protagonist’s eye — and the author uses them to signal the novel’s core theme. This is a story about deception, both in life and art, and people’s capacity to lie not just to others but themselves.

It begins with a painful secret exposed: Nessa McCormack is struggling to forgive her husband for his adultery, and a smouldering corner of her anger is stoked because the affair was with a rather plain woman.

She feels if he had to be unfaithful, his sexual partner should have been beautiful. Nessa herself is neither exquisite nor perfect; sometimes she’s not even likeable. But in author Danielle McLaughlin’s talented hands, she is believable at all times.

Nessa licks her wounds as she goes about her daily life in Cork, even as she and her repentant-at-leisure husband try to make the necessary accommodations to avoid torpedoing their life together. Our protagonist is an art historian nudging an important acquisition over the line, while her husband is an architect who has lost out in boom-to-bust property speculation, meaning financial tensions are an added strain on their marriage. Soon, it becomes apparent other secrets are waiting to be uncovered, and Nessa’s outrage at her husband takes on a hypocritical hue.

Her world intersects in an unwelcome way with her life before marriage and motherhood when she meets a former lover with whom she betrayed her best friend. This disloyalty, it is suggested, may have contributed to the woman’s suicide. Which speaks to another theme in The Art of Falling: the past’s capacity to rear up and snatch a bite out of the present. The plot’s most interesting element is the way it braids the art world into the narrative, lending readers insights such as the pressure on artists’ families to sell what they love for financial security.

Robert Locke, now dead, is a notable sculptor and Nessa, an expert on his work, is negotiating on a gallery’s behalf to buy his personal effects and unsold pieces from his widow and daughter.

The prize item is ‘The Chalk Sculpture’ — a representation of a pregnant woman metamorphosed into a fertility symbol in popular imagination, with childless women arriving at Locke’s home to touch it and leave small gifts in hope their luck might change.

At this point another betrayal is disclosed. A woman named Melanie Doerr turns up to claim that not only did they have an affair while she was Locke’s student, but that she is the primary creator of this iconic sculpture. His involvement was marginal.

Melanie insists the gallery should credit her, which would reduce the artwork’s value significantly. Locke’s widow and daughter contend that he was the sole artist. If Melanie is to be believed, Locke perpetrated a double betrayal: on his student by passing off her work as his own, and his wife by cheating on her in their home. Perhaps, as infidelities mount, the reader stops caring about who slept with whom. But the mystery surrounding the origins of ‘The Chalk Sculpture’ is well-realised, and serves as a reflection on the nature of creativity.

Nessa is unsure who is telling the truth but begins, reluctantly, to find Melanie’s account convincing. The details she shares are difficult to ignore, such as the fact the sculpture was designed to be placed outdoors where it would disintegrate over time — a metaphor for the impermanence of art, and possibly of certain relationships. Meanwhile, Nessa’s personal and professional lives overlap when her teenage daughter Jennifer meets the son of Nessa’s friend who killed herself, and the two begin to champion Melanie’s cause in public.

McLaughlin’s debut novel has been much anticipated in light of the stir caused by her magnificent 2016 short-story collection Dinosaurs on Other Planets, which was deservedly laden with awards. The novel occupies the same space: emotional turmoil conveyed in elegant phrases that understand the art of what to say and what to leave unsaid.

The Art of Falling uses the same skills showcased in the stories: emotional intelligence and crafted language. Despite its meditative aura, the plot cracks along. Yet McLaughlin is at her best when she slows down to allow glimpses into the interior lives of her characters, in all their complexities and ambiguities.

One small caveat. There is a puzzling strand in which Jennifer is accused by a teacher of bullying her former best friend — the daughter of the woman with whom Nessa’s husband had the affair.

Regrettably, it’s never clear if she is a teenager lashing out at someone more defenceless because her world is threatened, or if we’re in Mean Girls terrain. A writer with McLaughlin’s abilities could shed useful light on such a subject, and perhaps she will return to it.

In the final analysis, this is a novel about how people hurt one another emotionally, yet somehow find a way to move beyond those wounds. As for the falling referenced in the title, that’s inevitable in life — tumbles matter less than a willingness to stand up again and keep going.

Martina Devlin’s latest book is a short story collection, ‘Truth & Dare’, published by Poolbeg Press

Fiction: The Art of Falling by Danielle McLaughlin

John Murray, 304 pages, hardcover €13.99; e-book £10.99

