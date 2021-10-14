The Apollo Murders: Chris Hadfield turns up the heat in the chill of deep space with thrilling debut

Set in a slightly alternate history — Watergate never happened and Richard Nixon didn’t resign as president — the American and Russian space agencies are involved in a desperate scramble to land men on the Moon.

In Houston, Nasa’s Texas launch base, former ace fighter pilot Kaz Zemeckis is the Apollo 18 flight controller. However, he is beset by technical and personnel problems as he tries to keep ahead of his Russian rivals who are also preparing their own manned lunar mission.

Then Cold War politics raises its ugly head. Kaz and his team are ordered to strip out all the scientific elements of their lunar expedition in order to take a close look at — and possibly sabotage — a newly-launched Soviet spy satellite on their way to the Moon. After a number of setbacks, including the loss of one of the astronauts set to take part in the mission, Apollo 18 is successfully launched and Chad Miller, Michael Esdale and Luke Hemming finally get to experience the weightlessness of space.