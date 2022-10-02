Susannah Constantine’s witty memoir is big on gossip but fails to bare all

Most people will know Susannah Constantine as one half of the television and book duo Trinny and Susannah but I was in the United States when What Not To Wear was broadcast so opened her memoir Ready for Absolutely Nothing knowing very little about the author. And, gosh, there is quite a lot to know.

Constantine had a privileged upbringing, dividing her time between the family’s house in London and what they considered their home, a large house on the estate of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland. Her parents sound like they stepped out of the pages of a Nancy Mitford book but information about them is non-linear and piecemeal, which is both frustrating and confusing.

Constantine’s first boyfriend was David Linley, the son of Queen Elizabeth’s sister Margaret. By the time she met David, her own mother had succumbed to mental illness and alcoholism; and Princess Margaret, contrary to her public image, was a warm and maternal presence in her life.

After her long relationship with Linley ended, Constantine spent 18 months with Pakistan’s cricket great Imran Khan, knowing it was never going to last. She’s now been happily married to Sten Bertelsen for 27 years and the couple have three children.

On the surface, and indeed in reality, Constantine led a charmed life. She moved in elite circles, was one of the original Sloane Rangers and something of an “It Girl”. Her career in fashion happened rather than being planned. Oddly, Trinny, a friend long before they were famous, is hardly mentioned, but she is spoken of fondly.

While there are plenty of genuinely hilarious anecdotes about posh people, royals, stars and celebrities, the real meat of the memoir is in the darker side of the author’s life.

Despite being the daughter of an alcoholic, Constantine spent years denying to herself that she too had an issue.

“I wasn’t a violent, angry or depressive drunk so you could argue it didn’t matter. (But) while everyone else was being their true selves, I was impersonating someone else, and my friends and family were having a relationship with that person rather than me... I was there physically but not emotionally. My drinking was the worst of me.”

It was only when a friend said they could not be around her when she was drinking that Constantine’s denial was shattered.

“I think I hated myself so much. I poured my energies into getting others to like me. I wanted to be... unique... special, but there is nothing unique or special about alcoholism.”

I enjoyed Ready for Absolutely Nothing as Constantine is very amusing and a genuinely good writer, with a brilliant turn of phrase – and the insider gossip is superb.

While she’s very self-aware, this is the opposite of a “poor little rich girl” whinge; I think she’s a smarter and a better writer than she gives herself credit for. Old habits die hard and, while she’s unsparingly honest, I wish she had trusted herself to not need the reader to like her and just let rip.

‘Ready for Absolutely Nothing’ by Susannah Constantine, Michael Joseph, €25