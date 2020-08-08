Summer: Sun sets on Ali Smith's playful seasonal quartet

Grief can be tricky to read. It doesn't flow across everyone's face, nor through their writing style. A skilful novelist can keep an emotion present but half-hidden. When you close the covers, it haunts you: something was amiss. The story is over, and was fun while it lasted, but it still isn't quite resolved.

Ali Smith's novels appear to be playful. They're rife with wordplay, shifts in time, switches in viewpoint and narrative voice. But while the Scot's recent "seasonal quartet" may seem to pun and twist, below the surface it is struck with angst. These books have been written at speed, in response to real-world events since 2015: the rise of Trump, the Scottish referendum and, above all, the Brexit vote. The first of them was Autumn (2016); now Summer completes the set.

Their plots are about parents and children at odds; families tied to the past; and how middle-class hopes have changed in the past five years. Everything is lost, or a losing game. Some losses are personal: parents, lovers or friends. Others are national: a diminished and soured UK. Whether the characters are activists or children, politics fills the air. And yet the surface shimmers with jokes and repartee. The style seems so exuberant - until you pause, and the silence is not.

Summer, as usual, is set among the bourgeoisie: this time the Greenlaw family home in Brighton. The mother is Grace, an ex-actress and Leaver; Jeff, the father, was a Remainer, and walked out in 2016. Of the two teenagers, the elder is Sacha: idealistic, kind and smart. Her brother Robert is only 13, but smarter than her, or anyone else. He spends too long on the internet, and enjoys a conspiratorial rant.

At first, the links between the four "seasons" were light, but Summer lives fully in retrospect. Enter Art and Charlotte, the fraying couple from Winter (2017), now consciously uncoupled but working together as activists. They stop at the Greenlaws' en route to Suffolk, where they're visiting Daniel, the elderly veteran from Autumn. Why not be "young and spontaneous", says Grace - and her household tags along.

Her secret motive is memory: back in the 1980s, she visited Daniel's town. She was part of both an acting troupe and a furtive ménage à trois; those days left her "more free, more herself, more hopeful than she'd felt in a long time". But on her return, she finds an immigration detention centre run by SA4A, a corporation that appeared in Spring (2019). As Summer revisits each of the quartet's threads, they seem darkened, or fading, or gone.

Smith's younger generation aren't interested in memories and dreams, only the bonfire of the contemporary. The poison of life online has spread across this quartet.

Summer is hard to judge, as Smith's fiction often is. Her writing is always emotive, but its whimsy and slyness can soften that edge. The complication with her idiom is that it sometimes verges on the clownish - but it's hard to say what's by accident and what's wholly by design.

Several conversations ring false, as if to remind us that it's all an invention, a bunch of avatars mouthing words against an unfolding backdrop of history. The novel ebbs and flows in style, sometimes appearing to depict actual events, other times adopting the air of a performance script.

In that versatility, Summer is an opaque but skilful work. Its plot sounds unremarkable because it has no special twists; then again, little of life seems special until you find yourself adrift. Much of this novel takes place in the gap between people's intentions and the words they find to give them voice.

Smith cares about unreliability because people get lost in their memories, and memory tends to be skewed. Even so, her quartet has stressed, not everything is subjective: there are economic and political facts, and rose-tinting any of them will damn us all.

Summer, Grace believes, is "the briefest and slipperiest of the seasons, the one that won't be held to account". In one sense, this is a truism; in another, it's a truth that can break a heart.

© Telegraph

Indo Review