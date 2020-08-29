Strange Flowers by Donal Ryan: Story of alienation, exile and love holds mirror to racism in Ireland today

Donal Ryan specialises in excavating rural and small-town Ireland, uncovering his characters' particularities - their alienation and urge to belong, their capacity for self-deception and love - in piercing, lyrical prose. His 2018 novel From a Low and Quiet Sea is partly the story of a Syrian refugee, and the theme of exile is also central to Strange Flowers.

A quiet epic, the novel opens with the heartbreak of Paddy and Kit Gladney, who can't understand the sudden disappearance of their 20-year-old daughter, Moll.

It's 1973 and Moll was last seen boarding a Dublin train with a suitcase. In their Tipperary village, the Gladneys attract sympathy and gossip.

"Moll Gladney was either pregnant or dead," locals think, "and it was hard to know which one of those was worse."

Five years later, Moll returns from London, followed by her husband, Alexander, who is black, and their son, Josh who is, bizarrely, white. At first Alexander experiences overt racism: stares, whispers, mockery, abuse. Eventually this becomes less overt. "There was a choice of foreigners to be looked at and wondered about all of a sudden."

Paddy and Kit grow to love Alexander and the intergenerational family live together in a cottage belonging to the Jackmans - wealthy landowners and Paddy's employers. Strange Flowers is a novel of parallels and recurrences; Josh's childhood is tragically interrupted and later, as a young man, he also disappears.

Ryan is excellent at dealing with the passage of time; key scenes unfold slowly, years are covered in a few sentences. The effect of this is subtle but consistent, a reminder that individual lives are rich and transient. Like John McGahern's That They May Face the Rising Sun, the novel captures the steadiness and flux of life in rural Ireland - the stories in between the silences, the coexistence of beauty and violence, kindness and cruelty.

Multiple points of view are included. Interestingly, Moll remains elusive - less a fully embodied woman than a catalyst for the transformation of those around her. Ryan is particularly discerning when he is inside the heads of Paddy and Kit, who allow him to expose the class and power systems at play in the village. Paddy's servility, though difficult to accept, is entirely plausible. He has never had secure tenancy. He doesn't own the land he works. He is dependent on the Jackmans' goodwill. In a memorable scene, Andrew Jackman, heir to the family fortune, brutally insults Paddy, who is left feeling "ancient and ruined and spiritless and dead."

Despite his lack of agency, Paddy is endearing; instinctively selfless and keenly observational. Evocative descriptions of place reflect his connection to the land and reverence for nature; he regrets having to break a spider web. When Moll comes back from London. she smokes cigarettes at home and Paddy smokes with her even though he is not a smoker: "lovely, foolish Paddy," Kit says, "always doing his damnedest to ease the way of others."

More self-assured, Alexander shares Paddy's big-heartedness. It's a significant decision for a white author to write from the point of view of a black character and Ryan is careful to show how Alexander is othered, even by Kit who, years after meeting him, still dwells on his appearance and skin colour. His initial isolation is acute.

"His blackness here was as remarkable as his son's whiteness had been in Notting Hill, and all the pain of difference now was his, and this was how it had to be."

While Alexander's perspective on his adopted country - wry, bemused, ultimately fond - is part of Strange Flowers' appeal, Josh's whiteness - not impossible but highly improbable - is a stumbling block. When he and Kit first see Josh, Paddy refers to "the perfect, unblemished whiteness of this strange flower". But Ryan doesn't really use Josh's whiteness to elaborate on the novel's themes; instead it's a distraction, foregrounded without being fully worked in.

Each chapter is named after a book in the Bible. Many of the characters' lives are underpinned by faith and a sense of fate. Fervent Christians, Alexander's parents are less conservative than Paddy and Kit, not caring that their son gets married in a Catholic church. "Any place that God was loved and feared was fine by them."

It's refreshing to see such robust depictions of good fathers - Paddy, Alexander, Alexander's father, Alexander's friend who is both a real and surrogate father.

Ryan's prose is as beautiful and haunting as ever. He is not didactic, but inherent in the novel is a message about the importance of compassion and love, be it romantic, sexual, platonic, maternal, paternal or filial. Josh - an aspiring author - does actually write a parable which is included in fragments and, like the book's early chapters, is the story of a father's enduring love for a prodigal child who goes into voluntary exile.

In rethinking the parable of the prodigal son, in looking at what happens when a ­prodigal returns, Ryan creates an expansive and thought-provoking story that is timeless and fresh. It may begin in the 1970s, but Strange Flowers holds a mirror up to racism in Ireland today.

Indo Review