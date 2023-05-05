Something Terrible Happened Last Night by Sam Blake:Private school, pampered kids and a fun murder-mystery

Sam Blake is, it’s no exaggeration to say, a proper Renaissance woman in Irish publishing. Under her real name, Vanessa Fox O’Loughlin, she’s the brains behind authors’ resource website Writing.ie, Inkwell Group publishing consultancy and the Murder One crime writing festival, as well as serving on a host of arts and literary bodies. As Sam, she’s the bestselling and multiple award-nominated creator of six crime novels (including a three-part Detective Cat Connolly series).