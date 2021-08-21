Something Out of Place: A genius mind filled with anger at the jackboot of misogyny

Eimear McBride is raging. She’s one of those “angry, pushy feminists, who make life so awkward for everyone else”.

Her fury is all over Something out of Place, a 170-page, radically feminist essay on disgust and objectification — two sides of the same coin — that she argues are used to control and shame women.

She is “tired of this, bored of it, constantly infuriated by it”, “endlessly infuriated” or “completely enraged”. There’s a lot of talk of “male vampires”, “alpha males”, “meatification” and “patricentric culture”.

It’s her first venture into non-fiction — but to me, it read more like sci-fi/fantasy; a kind of gothic-horror dystopian world where women are “meat and flesh” or “object and prey” and older women are “ageing beef”.

It’s a work of high imagination; experimental, entertaining, extraordinary. It’s subversive and obsessive; a literary psychodrama.

To read it seriously requires accepting the axiom that women exist under the jackboot of misogyny. If that’s your view, you’ll enjoy having it validated.

I reject that entirely. Yet when I put my own position aside and read it as though it were an alternative reality — a particularly ambitious Margaret Atwood tale, or an invented history from Susanna Clarke — it’s brilliant.

The fact that all of this came from McBride’s unique view of the world — from her head — is more impressive than if it were a stuffy forensic paper. Speculative fiction is stranger than truth.

It didn’t take away from the book itself, which — like her Beckettian novel A Girl is a Half-Formed Thing — is undoubtedly the work of a genius mind. There are trails of Beckett’s Endgame and Happy Days here too.

She provides a handy disclaimer at the start that explains her approach: “This is simply an essay, a collection of thoughts, not an objective work of academic research, and so, by its very nature, subjective.”

That’s good because everyone from philosopher Jacques Lacan to the infamously obnoxious Lester Bangs is presented out of context to fit her own narrative.

McBride looks at the dark twins of disgust and objectification — in her world, the only two ways men can view women.

She delves into the meaning of disgust, and why it exists as a human response, nailing it as the “something out of place” of the title.

“What could be more disgusting than dirt?” she asks. “A piece of cake on a plate is not dirt. A piece of cake on the toilet floor is.”

She cites Immanuel Kant to posit the argument that women are not seen as people in the regime. “The body is part of the self. In its togetherness with the self it constitutes the person. While the recognised self has been the basic understanding accorded to men, this remains a luxury rarely, if ever afforded to women.”

Cannibalism appears over a few too many grisly pages, as McBride compares men to human flesh eaters. Well, the patriarchy to cannibalistic cultures.

Referencing Angela Carter on the “metaphorical cannibal” the Marquis de Sade, she notes that cannibals fail to see their prey as their kind, and this exiles them from humanity. “The now metaphorical cannibal falls rather neatly in step with attitudes of the alpha male persona that the patriarchy has pressured and encouraged men to aspire to.”

A schoolmarm streaks through the book, and a broad range of contemporary culture comes in for a scolding; from the fitness industry which “has plenty of blood on its hands” to topless modelling “at the extreme end of female sexual objectification”.

Pole dancing is “a form of exercise that derives from explicitly sexual origins” and a film made about it, called Why I Dance, looks like “16 grown women desperately trying to give a man a hard-on”.

She agrees with Susan Sontag that “the camera is a predatory weapon. To photograph people is to violate them. Sontag’s theory still fits”.

McBride is displeased with 90s comedies — Friends gets it for its “‘using hookers is harmless’ humour” and Sex and the City for its “always hot to trot for sex ‘girls’”. The problem with being so angry towards men is that it inevitably spreads out to women. Perhaps even pointing this out makes me one of the “useless fools” of women who do patriarchy’s bidding “in a calculated attempt to align with power and be afforded its protections”.

Something out of Place is overthought, overwrought and overheated to the point you wonder: Who can live like this? In such a state of negativity; the antennae always set on high for perceived persecution? The entire environment — a standard court case defence, some thoughtless political remark, an inane magazine article — catalogued as further evidence of women’s oppression by men.

Read More

It’s a mentality that necessitates being preoccupied with the other gender and what they think of us. When she writes about the “‘only sluts do it’ but ‘virgins are frigid’ mantra of my adolescence”, I wonder is the segregationist instinct rooted in a convent-school education.

It seems I’m better off living my life freely, regardless of any reactions. Without spoiling the ending, this amounts to the conclusion McBride lands on.

“Disgust will not stop being wielded as a weapon until it is no longer effective. It will only end when we have taught ourselves, and everyone else, to refuse it at every turn.”

Non-fiction: Something Out of Place: ­Women & ­Disgust by Eimear McBride

Wellcome Collection, 170 pages, hardcover €11.99; e-book £5.69