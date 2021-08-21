| 16°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Something Out of Place: A genius mind filled with anger at the jackboot of misogyny

Eimear McBride’s first foray into non-fiction reads more like sci-fi or dystopian gothic-horror fantasy — but it’s also brilliant

Unique worldview: Eimear McBride gives a scolding to much of contemporary culture, from topless modelling to the fitness industry and even TV&rsquo;s Friends Expand
Something Out of Place: Women and Disgust by Eimear McBride Expand

Close

Unique worldview: Eimear McBride gives a scolding to much of contemporary culture, from topless modelling to the fitness industry and even TV&rsquo;s Friends

Unique worldview: Eimear McBride gives a scolding to much of contemporary culture, from topless modelling to the fitness industry and even TV’s Friends

Something Out of Place: Women and Disgust by Eimear McBride

Something Out of Place: Women and Disgust by Eimear McBride

/

Unique worldview: Eimear McBride gives a scolding to much of contemporary culture, from topless modelling to the fitness industry and even TV’s Friends

Larissa Nolan

Eimear McBride is raging. She’s one of those “angry, pushy feminists, who make life so awkward for everyone else”.

Her fury is all over Something out of Place, a 170-page, radically feminist essay on disgust and objectification — two sides of the same coin — that she argues are used to control and shame women.

She is “tired of this, bored of it, constantly infuriated by it”, “endlessly infuriated” or “completely enraged”. There’s a lot of talk of “male vampires”, “alpha males”, “meatification” and “patricentric culture”.

Most Watched

Privacy