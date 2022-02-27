Sheila Armstrong’s disquieting How to Gut a Fish will leave you hungry for more

How to Gut a Fish Sheila Armstrong Bloomsbury, €19.99

A seriously ill father searches for the pink medicine that will alleviate his young son’s cough, chatting away in his head to the boy’s mother who has recently disappeared from their lives. A fisherman explains in glorious detail how to kill and gut a fish while he waits for an illicit offshore meeting. A girl, drugged and bound, is offered for sale at a country market, as customers, unperturbed, offer closed bids for bits of her body and move on to consider the other commodities on offer – bric-a-brac, porn mags and CBD oil. A man seeks to cast off the monkey his mother placed on his back in his formative years.

Sheila Armstrong’s debut, How to Gut a Fish, is a beautiful and disquieting collection of stories that will implant themselves and continue to grow in the reader’s mind long after the reading is done.

She is an extraordinarily assured writer who juxtaposes everyday situations and ordinary people with bizarre and unsettling events and actions.

In ‘red market’, a town’s residents prepare for Christmas, dressing up as Santa, pumping out fake snow, picking up bargains, and passing no remarks as a young human female is reduced to the cumulative sale price of her body parts. “By the time the lights come on in the building, the girl’s breath is a slow wheeze, the stretching of her arms behind her back has spread out her lungs and each inflation is an effort.”

In ‘how to gut a fish’, the fisherman provides poetic numbered instructions for that most mundane of tasks – preparing a fish for consumption. “A thousand eyelids will come off, a hundred insect skins, a rainbow of purple and blue and green.” Yet, this man, so aware of the beauty in common things, waits out at sea for a nefarious midnight delivery.

Layered descriptions – the sights, sounds and smells – ensure that the reader is fully immersed in the distinctive world of each of the stories. From ‘lemons’: “A thick headband scrapes her hair back against her skull, and she is barefoot through the cold grass, wearing around the thistles stippling the cramped front lawn of their terraced house.”

So rich and well crafted are the descriptions and imagery that the whole book bears reading aloud for the mouth-feel of the words and the auditory pleasure of the listener. A cancer sufferer holds onto her remaining breast. “She fingers it, testing the weight, trying to decide if healthy tissue feels heavier or lighter, and the fatigue drips down from her shoulders to spread like honey across the tiled kitchen floor.”

So well crafted is Armstrong’s prose, however, this wealth of detail and imagery never weighs down the narrative. There is a point to these stories, they lead somewhere. We turn the pages, thirsting for the why, the how, the what in God’s name is going on.

In ‘harlow’, we want to know whether the monkey that Marc’s mother burdened her son with was real or not. In ‘dado’, we search for the who and the why of a fatal hit-and-run incident. And, as in real life, we are often left short of concrete answers.

Armstrong lays bare the human condition, showing us that we are at once complicated yet simple, strong but fragile. “She had a heart as big and billowing as a rainbow spinnaker, but she couldn’t fold it up enough to care about the little causes. The cause of buying new runners instead of stapling the old ones back together again. The cause of using the detergent that didn’t cause embarrassing rashes.” This profound and exciting collection leaves us hungry for more from Armstrong.