Sheila Armstrong’s disquieting How to Gut a Fish will leave you hungry for more

How to Gut a Fish Sheila Armstrong Bloomsbury, €19.99

A seriously ill father searches for the pink medicine that will alleviate his young son’s cough, chatting away in his head to the boy’s mother who has recently disappeared from their lives. A fisherman explains in glorious detail how to kill and gut a fish while he waits for an illicit offshore meeting. A girl, drugged and bound, is offered for sale at a country market, as customers, unperturbed, offer closed bids for bits of her body and move on to consider the other commodities on offer – bric-a-brac, porn mags and CBD oil. A man seeks to cast off the monkey his mother placed on his back in his formative years.

