Shakespeare’s First Folio by Emma Smith: How a rare volume from the Bard travelled down the centuries

Sought-after: One of the first four folio editions of William Shakespeare’s plays at Sotheby’s auctioneers in 1935. Photo via Getty

In 1623, a volume of plays emerged from the print shop of William Jaggard. It had been in preparation for two years, and went to market in the bookstalls at St Paul’s churchyard — the information hub of early modern London. The book was titled Mr William Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories, & Tragedies. It was a collection of 36 plays, possibly 35 (Troilus and Cressida was not included in very early ones because of rights problems).

Shakespeare was seven years dead at this time, and the book was shepherded into existence by two actors from the King’s Men company of players, his former colleagues.

It ran to 900 pages, had a double-columned layout in folio format, measuring 33cm by 21cm, a shape more suited to study at a desk than fireside reading. Only half of the plays had been published before (in the smaller quarto format), so this was the first printing of several of Shakespeare’s major works, including Macbeth, The Tempest and Twelfth Night.

The folio was not bound — you had to pay extra for that — and the binding was done according to the customer’s preferences. It was not called the “First Folio” then; that name came much later. It was simply a densely printed copy of a pile of plays that had been hit stage productions in the recent past. The number printed was about 750 and the edition did not sell out until some nine years later.​

Emma Smith, professor of Shakespeare Studies at the University of Oxford, follows the fate of the physical book and her instinct for significant detail would rival that of Sherlock Holmes. She starts with one of the first recorded purchasers, a 25-year-old Edward Dering from Kent, who bought two copies at St Paul’s; his other purchases on the day included a pair of boot hose and a shilling box of marmalade, as well as victuals for his manservant. The folios cost him about £1 each, which indicates he had them bound.

Smith’s book is a study of the folio travelling down the centuries, but it is also a social history of the Anglophone world. Her story overlaps with class issues, colonialism, economics and technology. She includes enlivening personal details of buyers and users, with accounts of typo corrections, wine-cup stains, and a cat’s muddy paws passing over a volume left lying open.​

A copy of Shakespeare's First Folio on display at Trinity College Dublin. Photo: Paul Sharp

Though meticulously academic, Smith has an entertaining style and her curiosity is whetted by the besottedness the folio provokes. Henry Clay Folger, an American industrialist who collected dozens of them, claimed in 1914 that “every one of the 47 copies seems to have an excuse for its presence”.

The Folger collection, housed in Washington, DC, now has more than 80. Folger was secretly hoarding copies, afraid to publicise his accumulations for fear of driving up prices. At the same time, the New Jersey company he managed, Standard Oil, was indicted for monopolistic practices; it had been voraciously buying up smaller companies. Smith’s supple thought-processing finds the psychological parallel between the bibliophiles’ interactions with the book and their interactions with the world.

Another rich seam is the great emergence of the Baconian controversy: the theory that Shakespeare, son of a glove-maker, could not have written such intellectually elevated works, and the much more suitable candidate, university-educated Francis Bacon, was identified. A vigorous school of conspiracy theorists combed the First Folio for a secret code or cipher, and claimed to find evidence to support their views in the typography. Conspiracy theories were not invented by the internet.

Smith’s book is divided into five long chapters: ownership (buying and selling); modes of reading (doodling, correcting, note-taking; technical examination or “decoding” as she terms it); use by theatre professionals; and restoration (the butchering and cutting off of margins to clean up copies, and the Frankensteining of bits from one copy with scraps from others).

There are fewer than 240 copies generally recognised as true. One burned copy’s sorry remains are kept at the University of Pennsylvania, a version insufficiently intact to be numbered among the extant copies, but it is reverently held in a glass sarcophagus nonetheless.

Smith’s book first appeared in 2016 and appears now in a new edition to mark the 400-year anniversary of the folio’s publication. Her new preface provides a fresh insight into the impact of the slave trade on the folio trade. A churn in the market for folios in the late 18th century saw significant price inflation, and much of the money circulating at this time in England had one major source: West Indian slavery-produced goods, especially sugar. She lists a number of folio purchasers who owned slaves and campaigned against abolition in parliament and outside it. A proper reckoning with this legacy has not yet been made, she says.

Her own book is carefully produced by Oxford University Press, with a burgundy hardcover, gold inlay lettering on the spine, an elegant wrap and a shiny gold ribbon place-marker. My copy is now scattered with my notes and scribbles. I primly corrected a few typos, maybe three in the volume, just like the early folio readers.

It’s a handsome tome, self-consciously relishing its book-self, while chronicling the fetishising of another.

A fascinating read for any Shakespeare nerd, and it whets the appetite for a visit to the real thing at one of the several institutions that house the sacred relic.

A copy of the First Folio is on display at Trinity College Dublin until June as part of its ‘Shakespeare the Irishman’ exhibition. A digital version is available here.

History: Shakespeare’s First Folio by Emma Smith Oxford University Press, 379 pages, hard cover €25; e-book £6.41