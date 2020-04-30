Sex, drugs and zombie ants: an enthralling exploration of fungi

Fungi are amazing. Yes, I realise "amazing" is a woefully glib way to describe anything. It's simplistic and juvenile. It makes you sound like a Valley Girl with even more limited vocabulary than the stereotypical norm.

Yet I can't think of another way to say it. Fungi are amazing. Entangled Life is an enthralling exploration of these remarkable life-forms. On every second page, it throws up some fact or insight that makes you stop, smile, close the book momentarily and declare aloud: "Wow. That's amazing. Did you know that fungi…?"

One of the most amazing things is how little we, the public, tend to know about them. For starters, I was only vaguely aware that the study of fungi - mushrooms, yeasts, moulds and more - is termed mycology.

I don't think I knew, either, that fungi form one of five separate kingdoms in the eukaryotic (cells with a nucleus and membrane) domain. Most of us might assume that they're included with plants, probably because mushrooms are classed as vegetables in dietary terms.

This is completely wrong. For one thing, mushrooms are only the flowering fruit of some types of fungus; the organism itself is more complex, interesting, active and, in some cases, gigantic than the bit we like to eat.

Secondly, fungi are as different from plants as plants are from animals - although fungi and plants are inextricably linked, and always have been. In fact, plants couldn't have left the seas half a billion years ago had fungi not already been eking out a living on dry land; they provided roots and some of the necessary nutrition for millions of years until plants evolved and sourced their own.

The two kingdoms remain closely bound: most, though not all, plants rely on mycorrhizal fungi for their existence, and vice-versa. Plants provide sugars and fats, via photosynthesis; fungi provide other nutrients, from soil or elsewhere, including phosphorus, and act as a kind of chemical/electrical communications network between plants, often over massive areas.

Life, the book points out, should be regarded less as a collection of discrete organisms and more as a network of ever-kinetic, deeply embedded relationships. The symbiosis between fungi and plants is the apex of that: ultimately, just about every multicellular being on Earth still depends on fungi for food, one way or another.

Author Merlin Sheldrake - yes, that really is his name and, no, a more appropriate-sounding one for this work could not be devised - is a biologist who specialises in underground fungal networks. He brings a sharp scientific eye to the subject, embellished with a smooth writing style.

And Entangled Life is bursting at the seams with, yes, amazing revelations about fungi. They're among some the oldest and largest living things on the planet. They have survived more than one catastrophic extinction event - indeed some thrived on it.

Fungi have sex, sort of, through their mycelium: byzantine lattices of thin fibres called hyphae. These are also used to forge a "wood-wide web", connecting plants and basically enabling entire ecosystems.

Fungi can, and do, eat anything: dead wood, dead flesh, nerve-gas, toxic pesticides, oil spills, even radiation. Sheldrake writes how they exist to consume - fungi are the expression of appetite in physical form.

One of the funniest stories concerns the omnivorous Pleurotus ostreatus, which eats the faeces in soiled nappies - reducing landfill waste by up to 80pc and producing delicious oyster mushrooms along the way. It's like a reversal of the normal "something-to-nothing" entropic down-slide of food consumption.

Fungi produce the psychedelic drug psilocybin - found in so-called magic mushrooms, synthesised in LSD - among other pharmacological delights. They also use drugs to essentially zombify ants, directing them to clamp their jaws on a leaf - scarcely credibly, thousands of insects do this roughly in unison, around noon-time - before the fungus proceeds to sprout out the animal's head, finally releasing its spores. A marvellous, stranger-than-fiction true story, though perhaps not so marvellous if you're the ant.

Amateur and corporate mycologists have used fungi for brewing, fermenting, healing and cooking for millennia. Their modern equivalents use fungi for a bewildering array of 'fixes' to modern problems: they make biodegradable furniture and packaging and clothing, clean up pollution and kill mites that threaten bee populations.

We may see fungal computers someday. They also provided humanity with a little something called penicillin, which has saved countless lives. Drawings for this book were even done in ink produced from a mushroom.

Entangled Life is a hugely enjoyable, endlessly re-readable testament to this "life form so strange and wondrous that it forces us to rethink how life works". There's another thing about fungi: for all that brilliant minds like Sheldrake can tell us about this kingdom, there's 10 times more that isn't understood. On some levels, fungi can't be understood. All we can do, maybe, is sit there and be, well, amazed.

Darragh McManus's books include 'Shiver the Whole Night Through' and 'The Polka Dot Girl'

Indo Review