Seán Hewitt examines the shadow and light of queer lives in beautiful memoir

All Down Darkness Wide Seán Hewitt Jonathan Cape, €18.50

Seán Hewitt is best known as a poet – his debut collection, Tongues of Fire (2020), received wide acclaim – and even though a work of prose, All Down Darkness Wide, his new memoir, is everywhere marked by a poetic sensibility.

By this, I don’t just mean Hewitt uses language more creatively than most – he does, page after page. Rather, I mean how he describes the world is the fruit of a particular mode of attention, a more attuned witnessing.

Hewitt has people “embarrassed of happiness”; he calls his agitated mind “a frenzied, living thing”; love triggers an eagerness that is “a sort of disbelief”. As a reader, this kind of writing makes you want to underline, again and again.

This comes to feel paradoxical, because Hewitt’s book is as much about the limits of language as it is about its riches. He is interested in those moments where we are confronted by things and emotions that resist expression; recesses to which no light can seem to gain access.

One of these is his boyfriend’s depression. Seán met Elias, a beautiful, infectiously charismatic Swede, while travelling in South America shortly after graduating from Cambridge.

Having fallen deeply in love, he moved to Gothenburg, Elias’s hometown, despite being enrolled as a PhD student in English at the University of Liverpool. Shortly after, a darkness descended on Elias as sharp as the Nordic winter, leaving Seán terrified, “heart-sore”, confused and trapped all at once.

Unlike, say, William Styron’s Darkness Visible or Virginia Woolf’s writings on her own depression, Hewitt’s portrait of the disorder can only be vicarious. He knows there is a barrier to expression that he – poet or not – can’t cross.

Expand Close All Down Darkness Wide by Seán Hewitt / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp All Down Darkness Wide by Seán Hewitt

His efforts to rouse Elias – he tries to “shine the world for him” – only cause him to doubt words themselves; they seem to “unravel the spell of life”. Even so, in its sheer force, his account is an immense feat of both imagination and empathy.

What Hewitt has no trouble articulating, in part because he knows intimately its pleasures and pains, is what it is like to grow up gay. Placed by the world in a sort of “innate opposition”, he, like many others, faced a journey of “lonely discovery”, unguided by norms, and repeatedly encouraged to practice what was really self-denial sold to him as self-protection.

His vaguely Catholic upbringing – he attended mass “so as not to disappoint [his] grandmother” – complicated things further, although in this memoir he is as keen to explore the lasting influence the church has had on him as he is to signal his rejection of it.

Video of the Day

This complex relationship is channelled by Hewitt through his deep investment in the poetry and person of Gerard Manley Hopkins (the book’s title is borrowed from his poem, ‘The Lantern out of Doors’).

For Hewitt, the Victorian poet’s works, and especially his sermons, are searing evocations of the Catholic Church’s torturous relationship to the body, which it sees as both fallen and divine (early in the book, Hewitt compares a threesome to the Trinity).

He admits his own affinity for Hopkins is conflicted, being in part a fascination with “the tragedy of him”.

All Down Darkness Wide is a deeply personal book, but it is also a book about the tragedy of countless queer lives. Revealingly, it opens with Hewitt in the shadow of a church, preparing to meet a lover and ruminating on the wider, often sad, history of which he is a part.

This shadow is ever present, haunting him and many others, but so too is the light from which it is inseparable.