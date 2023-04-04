Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld review: Comic sketch becomes reality in smart twist on a genre

In the prologue to Curtis Sittenfeld’s latest novel, Romantic Comedy, a “schlub” TV comedy writer called Danny Horst begins dating “a gorgeous, talented, world-famous movie star” called Annabel Lily. It’s the third such pairing to come out of The Night Owls (a late-night comedy sketch show and the book’s answer to Saturday Night Live). To our protagonist, fellow staff writer, Sally Milz, it’s utterly infuriating. “[S]uch couples would never exist with the genders switched,” she believes. “[A] gorgeous male celebrity would never fall in love with an ordinary, dorky, unkempt woman.”

As subject matter, the idea of ‘dating above one’s station’ feels Austen-esque — perfect fodder for the likes of Sittenfeld, who has previously written a modern retelling of Pride and Prejudice (Eligible, 2016), and whose style is never far from the comic social realism of 19th-century fiction. But the phenomenon of male SNL comedy writers hooking up with out-of-their-league female celebrities was also something Sittenfeld had observed in real life, whereas she had never observed the inverse. So, like her protagonist, she decided to write about it.

Sally writes a sketch called ‘The Danny Horst Rule’, about a beautiful and famous man who is arrested for dating women who aren’t as good looking as he is. But in an ironic plot twist, the impossible romantic situation she invents ends up coming to pass. The man for whom the sketch is written — a blonde-haired, blue-eyed pop star named Noah Brewster — captures Sally’s heart, and she his.

If this premise sounds cheesy, the beauty of this novel is that it inhabits and transcends the clichés of the genre. Sittenfeld plays with romantic comedy tropes: two leads who are the yin to each other’s yang, a will they/won’t they storyline, grand gestures, obstacles that leave the reader in a state of mild but amused frustration.

Sally is constantly articulating (and perhaps lightly parodying) the aims of the book. “I’m going to write non-condescending, ragingly feminist screenplays for romantic comedies,” she says at one point, going on to list the reasons why bad romantic comedy scripts fail — they’re “horribly written”, they haven’t “done the work of convincing you the couple is attracted to each other”, the female characters are always “a mess, like waking up really hungover and getting fired”. The book neatly avoids these pitfalls and achieves Sally’s goal to “create characters who aren’t flawless but also aren’t ridiculous or incompetent at life”.

But while the book riffs on gender stereotypes (Noah is often assigned traits typically reserved for female leads), it also understands that gender isn’t the only contributing factor when it comes to relationships and power. Fame, money, beauty, age, intelligence — there are many currencies in which one can trade. In her acknowledgement of such factors, Sittenfeld proves a more sophisticated writer than her writer protagonist, setting up a number of relationships alongside one another for contrast.

The book is divided into three parts. The opening is perhaps the most engrossing. It plunges us into a week-in-the-life on the set of The Night Owls, giving an almost minute-by-minute insight into a late-night comedy sketch show. Again, Sittenfeld plays to her strengths. The likes of Rodham (her fictional retelling of the life of Hillary Clinton) or American Wife (her fictionalised biography of Laura Bush), proved her skill at pulling back the curtain on hard-to-penetrate elite worlds. Here, the detail with which she renders The Night Owls makes for compelling reading.

Detail in general is a strength of Sittenfeld’s. Seemingly innocuous actions, such as grabbing “a blue ballpoint pen”, and pulling “a two-month-old issue of The Atlantic off the windowsill to use as a surface to write against”, ground the work in physical space and time. Sittenfeld’s worlds have weight, tone, texture. You get the sense, with a book like this, that you could reach in and rummage around.

The public and private self, the fallacy of celebrity, the masks we wear — Sittenfeld explores familiar themes to interesting effect. And she’s not afraid to turn an idea on its head: “one of the ways writers in their twenties are different is that they DON’T seem to think we all have public and private selves,” Sally observes. “They’re fine just having public selves and openly discussing their mental health issues and their medical issues and their sex habits and their family trauma.” The rules and structures we live by often come out looking absurd.

The second part of the book is written in an epistolary style. Sally and Noah exchange emails during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown. The reader may feel an awkward turn of pace here, but the physical distance between the pair, and their shy yet probing exchanges build just the right kind of romantic, comic tension.

The third part reverts to first-person narrative prose, and ties up loose ends, though the pace still feels incongruous with the earlier parts of the novel.

Still, Romantic Comedy is an addictive read. Perhaps the most compelling of its concerns is the idea of writing as wish fulfilment. “Can you write some sketches that make me look hot and hilarious in case the love doctor watches this week?” one character asks Sally, to which Sally replies: “On it”. And isn’t this what the best romantic comedies do too: write the most hot, hilarious, optimistic version of the world into existence? It’s an admirable, and deceptively difficult task, but Sittenfeld, most certainly, is on it.

Doubleday, 320 pages, paperback €21; e-book £10.99