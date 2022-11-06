Rewilding Ireland and Britain: Two journeys into returning ‘zombie’ plantations to lush rainforests

Today, COP27 kicks off in Egypt. For the delegates – who will go on to the Montreal COP on biodiversity in December – two urgent books on our disappearing temperate rainforests should be required reading: Eoghan Daltun’s An Atlantic Rainforest, and The Lost Rainforests of Britain by Guy Shrubsole.

Think of rainforests and we usually picture the tropical variety: steamy, jungle-like terrain, teeming with exotic (and often deadly) wildlife. But we have rainforests in this part of the world too. Temperate rainforests are just as rich in biodiversity, and just as endangered as their tropical cousins. Why we should be concerned is a question both books set out to answer.

Dubliner Daltun’s first glimpse of a 33-acre farm on the Beara Peninsula in west Cork marked a turning point. “I knew with absolute clarity that this was where I wanted to spend the rest of my life,” he writes.

The place would have deterred many a would-be farmer. The land was wild and unkempt, the terrain unforgiving, with crags, ravines, jumbles of rock like “megalithic Jenga blocks”. And though there were heart-stopping views of the Skelligs, the ground rose steeply up to 40 acres of mountain commonage.

Expand Close Eoghan Dalton's passionate plea in 'An Irish Atlantic Rainforest' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eoghan Dalton's passionate plea in 'An Irish Atlantic Rainforest'

But the profusion of native oak, holly and birch, the network of waterways, and everywhere the deep carpet of mosses, lichens and ferns captivated Daltun. What he had fallen for was a vestige of a temperate rainforest – that rich and now rare ecosystem which once covered the western seaboard of Ireland and Britain.

Read More

This rare habitat makes up less than 1pc of land globally. In Ireland that figure may be closer to 0.1pc. Once 80pc of the country was woodland, now the figure is just 11pc, and over 70pc of that is made up of “zombie” plantations of conifer. Our mild, wet climate is ideal for the temperate rainforests that support epiphytes; plants such as mosses, lichens, liverworts and ferns that grow on other plants and underpin our failing biodiversity.

Daltun quickly realises he has “an ecological car crash” on his hands. Overgrazing by wild goats – “desert makers” – and deer has stripped away any new saplings.

An Irish Atlantic Rainforest is Daltun’s engaging account of his work since 2009 to regenerate that patch of rainforest. He tells of an enriching experience of embedding in a rural community, and how the woods come to sustain him spiritually and emotionally – he buries his mum’s ashes beneath one of the gnarled oaks.

Rewilding, he learns, requires interventions. He establishes deer fences, and hunts down rhododendron with deadly fervour.

Video of the Day

Daltun’s book is much more than the ‘personal journey’ of the subtitle

“I usually hang invasives upside down on an adjacent tree… so the roots dry out and die. The shrivelled remains then serve as a sort of totemic trophy that endures into the future... a version of the stuffed and mounted animal heads you sometimes see hung on walls.”

As the years tick by he is rewarded by seeing the woods slowly regenerate and wildlife make a return. But Daltun’s book is also an eloquent discussion on biodiversity: the need for management of rewilded areas; the advantage of letting forests regenerate naturally; the devastating role sheep, goats and deer play; the need for policies that support farmers to shift to more sustainable practices; and the reintroduction of predators including wolves.

Daltun’s book is much more than the “personal journey” of the subtitle, it is a passionate plea to re-evaluate the importance of our fragile ecosystems before it is too late. Reading it will change how you view the landscape.

Irish farmers may claim the title of “custodians of the land” but the result in many places, thanks to misguided EU subsidies, is green deserts – overgrazed land, depleted soil, hollowed-out ecosystems, and conifer plantations that are ecological dead zones.

In Britain, however, it’s clear the tradition of conservation and custodianship is very different. Charities such as the Woodland Trust and the National Trust not only own large tracts of land but can also wield political muscle on campaigning issues such as rewilding.

Expand Close 'The Lost Rainforests of Britain' by environmental campaigner Guy Shrubsole / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'The Lost Rainforests of Britain' by environmental campaigner Guy Shrubsole

Guy Shrubsole has long been an environmental campaigner. He is a seasoned “trespasser” whose first book, Who Owns England?, was a serious piece of research into land ownership that argued the case for reform, and the right to roam. In The Lost Rainforests of Britain he focuses his zeal and meticulous research on the urgent need to regenerate these ancient woodlands.

Roughly 20pc of Britain was once rainforest, but now only tiny pockets survive along the west coast of Scotland, the Lake District, and parts of Wales and Devon. The rest are “ghost woods”, landscapes emptied of trees.

Shrubsole uncovers the roots of these forgotten forests, tracing them back in time through place names, poetry – Wordsworth earns the moniker “the first poet of our rainforests” – history and folklore to reimagine what these ancient places might once have been like, and to unearth their fate. And always the answer is the same: man destroyed them.

It’s hard to resist the charm of Shrubsole’s writing. He describes a visit to a rainforest as “like going into a cathedral”, saying they have “a sepulchral stillness”.

His quest could have become a grim lament for what has been lost. Instead it is an exhilarating read, lifted by forays into topics such as the “fern mania” that struck Britain in Victorian times when collectors and gardeners descended on fern-rich counties such as Devon, armed with their trowels, and decimated local plant populations. Yet here too there is a deeper point: how to connect with nature without killing it with “too much love”.

And while Shrubsole doesn’t flinch from describing the ecological devastation he sees on his travels around Britain, he offers solutions and the odd bright nugget of hope. This includes a visit to a joint project at Wild Haweswater in the Lake District, where a water utility company and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds are collaborating to protect 3,000 hectares of rainforest around a reservoir. To date, the project has prevented flooding, improved water quality and boosted biodiversity.

But, most of all, Shrubsole is a wonderful companion on a dazzling journey through some of Britain’s last wild places. In showing what has been lost, he makes us appreciate the value of what little remains.

‘An Atlantic Rainforest: A Personal Journey into the Magic of Rewilding’, Eoghan Daltun, Hachette, €17.99​

‘The Lost Rainforests of Britain’, Guy Shrubsole, William Collins, €28