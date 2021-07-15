Review: Don’t be a stranger to small talk when you’re out and about

The Power of Strangers: The Benefits of Connecting in a Suspicious World Joe Keohane Random House (€19.80)

When I first picked up The Power of Strangers: The Benefits of Connecting in a Suspicious World I thought I had the essence of it by the first chapter – that there is unknown value in speaking with strangers and we ignore this at our peril – and wondered whether there was any point in reading further.

But there is a hint of Bill Bryson about the author Joe Keohane: he wears his knowledge lightly and his exuberant curiosity leads him to inform his readers of a vast array of random, intriguing facts – so once you start reading you may find that you don’t want to stop.

From the impact of the invention of the throwing spear 400,000 years ago to how man is the only animal that is self-domesticated, there were many concepts in this book that had literally never occurred to me before.

Keohane explains how 200,000 years or so ago we began to civilise ourselves: we shed our heavy brows, our faces became more refined, our serotonin increased, we became less aggressive, and we learned how to speak.

The evolution of language provided bonding and communication within our tribes and, although we consistently favoured our own groups, we needed to leave room for strangers to enter the enclave as they could benefit the community.

This is perhaps why we humans developed the greeting ritual as a quick system to figure out whether a stranger is a “dead nonhuman monster” (as the Korowai people of Papua, Indonesia, describe some foreigners) or a potential friend.

“By successfully executing a greeting ritual… strangers can show self-control and intelligence, and demonstrate that they are not a threat, and could in fact be a boon,” writes Keohane.

The curious sense of relief and pleasure we feel when an interaction with a stranger goes well is analysed and put into historical context.

Research shows that most of us view strangers as less intelligent and less humane so when we have a positive encounter with a stranger we automatically feel a mixture of relief and a restored belief in our humanity.

Keohane deftly makes parallels between indigenous tribal people and modern challenges.

Exploring how the Semai people in central Malaysia have been attacked so often that “fear pervades every aspect of their lives”, Keohane notes similarities in how the 1980s rhyme “stranger danger” taught an entire generation of US children to fear strangers – despite the argument that the true danger is from people known to them.

In 2018 the US’s National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children officially retired the term “stranger danger” as they realised this catchy rhyme had caused more harm than good and had negatively affected American children’s lives.

Religion is given a thorough analysis and Keohane lifts up the point that once societies hit about a million people, religion appeared – perhaps, he mused, because larger societies needed “a kind of celestial surveillance system” to keep tabs on everyone.

According to Keohane there is too much historic conflict between the religions now; religion has had its day and “we need a new social renaissance. We need to talk to strangers.”

The book is divided into three parts: what happens when we talk to strangers, why don’t we talk to strangers and how to talk to strangers.

Keohane doesn’t just focus on prehistoric times and indigenous people to gather information on strangers, he explores an array of random initiatives happening today such as Trigger Conversations, a “human connection organisation” in London which is centred upon social events that facilitates meaningful conversation between strangers.

He takes a 42-hour train across the US in a bid to more fully understand why conversation unfolds more easily when we are in transit.

He even stands on a street corner in LA holding a cardboard sign with ‘Free Listening’ scrawled across it.

If there is a flaw in this book then this is it: these experiences feel gimmicky and hold less weight than the breadth of knowledge that Keohane demonstrates from his understanding of our ancestors’ behaviour.

Some of the initiatives described in this book seem pretty peculiar. I doubt if I’m alone thinking that joining a stranger sat at a table in a park with a sign reading ‘Where are you going?’ is an unattractive way to spend an afternoon.

Keohane lives in New York, the ‘Capital of Strangers’, and we Irish have always been considered a friendly nation and so maybe we’re lucky to not need to consider such measures.

Although we don’t need instructions about how to speak to strangers, having read this book it occurs to me that we need to treasure our innate Irish friendliness.

We live in world where we use our phones as a shield against strangers. Most of us are overloaded and we often don’t feel up to engaging in small talk.

Encouraging us to be xenophiles rather than xenophobes, Keohane proves again and again throughout this book that talking with strangers makes us feel better, that our nervousness around strangers relates to an irrational fear that doesn’t serve humanity and that we lose more than we think we do when we choose the self-service checkout.