Redder Days: Brilliantly original post-apocalyptic tale will intoxicate and unsettle readers

A mysterious new illness is ravaging the population and disrupting daily life. Unsure of how to stop the spread, the public have adopted rigorous hygiene practices and practice social distancing, while researchers attempt to understand the symptoms.

The more troubling elements of Sue Rainsford’s second novel, Redder Days, hold greater resonance during the pandemic, yet the Dublin-based author manages to create something much subtler and more unexpected out of details that have become uncomfortably familiar, in her subversion of the tropes of both contagion and dystopian fiction.

The disease in this case is “red”, which manifests as a vivid bloom on the skin that takes over bodies and minds. It’s never made clear where or when the story takes place, and Rainsford’s lyrical, elusive style purposely avoids exposition. Instead, she drops us into a post-apocalyptic world where twins Anna and Adam take turns keeping watch in the remains of a remote commune, where they live with their much-diminished former leader Koan.

Many years earlier, Koan was a scientist who began to notice symptoms of the illness before anyone else. His ability to keep a cool ahead throughout the initial crisis drew those around him to follow him to a disused coal mine and build a community there.

By the time we arrive in the story, all but two of Koan’s acolytes have left. Over the decades, the commune was gradually transformed from a sanctuary into a misogynistic cult, where Koan preached about the links between “redness” and a variety of moral or spiritual failings, and warned of an imminent world-ending event known as the Storm. But when his followers came across a jellyfish — an indication of nature’s recovery — they grew disillusioned and fled, leaving the twins behind with the now-feeble Koan.

Rainsford’s timeline is restless. The story is told through a variety of narrators, moving between the points of view of the twins, Koan, and three former members of the commune. Journals tracking the early days of the disease give way to accounts of life on the commune in the present, interrupted by flashbacks to the period in between.

The twins only meet at dawn and dusk to practice “devotion”, before attending to their respective tasks. While Adam sleeps at night, Anna stands guard over the woods and visits Koan, ostensibly bringing him food as she sneaks glimpses at his journals in the hope of finding out what he was hiding from their mother, Eula. We learn Eula was a formidable woman, the only member of the commune who could confront Koan about his manipulation and misogyny.

But just when you think you might be getting a handle on the story, a former follower returns to the commune, plagued by guilt, and their reappearance forces both the twins and the reader to reconsider much of what we’ve heard so far. What is real, what is metaphor and what is delirium?

A literal and figurative stain lies at the centre of Redder Days, “the stain that was Mother loving us”. Hidden under a rug in the twins’ cottage, it serves as a painful reminder of Eula’s disappearance long ago. Anna and Adam were born in the commune, and as twins, they are told that they are immune to the disease. However, there are other issues at hand. The novel is frequently unsettling in its portrayal of the emotional scars of abandonment and the complex, borderline incestuous relationship between the twins.

Rainsford’s exploration of body horror is visceral, drawing on a long literary dialogue with the colour red and its connotations of passion, sin, sex, birth and danger. Combined with her deliberately challenging approach to storytelling, it lends the novel a deeply strange, slippery quality.

In this way, Redder Days is brilliantly original and unlike just about any other dystopian fiction on the market. Much of the plot is slow and subdued. Though it doesn’t convey the urgency or terror of life in a global crisis, it doesn’t appear to be at all interested in the broader context or consequences of “redness”.

This is a novel about the individual over the collective, and Rainsford is squarely focused on interiority — at times frustratingly so, as her esoteric prose means you’re never entirely sure what is literal and what is symbolic. By its conclusion, readers may find they have less of a grasp on the story than they did at the start.

Depending on mood, readers may give themselves over to Redder Days’ intoxicating, dreamlike ambience, or they may find themselves longing for more clarity in the writing so that the experience doesn’t feel like quite such hard work.

This is certainly a book that would benefit from consuming in one or two sittings rather than dipping in and out — part of the pleasure of Redder Days is participatory, as it relies on the reader to put together the connections between the different timeframes themselves. The novel shares these narrative fragments out disconcertingly, the shifting sands and the unreliable narrators fusing to inspire more questions than answers.

Fiction: Redder Days by Sue Rainsford

Doubleday, 272 pages, hardcover €14.99; e-book £7.99

