| -1.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Reclaiming the European Street: Michael D Higgins’ presidential speeches in search of an audience

A collection of Michael D Higgins’ orations from around Europe shows his virtues but is not an easy read, writes John Boland

Decent liberal values: President Michael D Higgins. Photo by Frank McGrath Expand
Reclaiming the European Street by Michael D Higgins Expand

Close

Decent liberal values: President Michael D Higgins. Photo by Frank McGrath

Decent liberal values: President Michael D Higgins. Photo by Frank McGrath

Reclaiming the European Street by Michael D Higgins

Reclaiming the European Street by Michael D Higgins

/

Decent liberal values: President Michael D Higgins. Photo by Frank McGrath

John Boland

As might be expected both from the title and the author, this is a determinedly high-minded book from a determinedly high-minded public figure. Indeed, as Myles na gCopaleen remarked of Abbey Theatre plays, you won’t get too many laughs from it.

Comprising 23 speeches delivered since 2016, President Michael D Higgins starts his European journey by honouring Roger Casement at the official commemoration on Banna Strand and ends with a postscript on the Covid crisis addressed to the president of the Hellenic Republic and none too arrestingly titled ‘Towards a Europe Resolute in its Vindication of the Most Vulnerable Among Us’.

Most Watched

Privacy