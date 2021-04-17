Reclaiming the European Street: Michael D Higgins’ presidential speeches in search of an audience

As might be expected both from the title and the author, this is a determinedly high-minded book from a determinedly high-minded public figure. Indeed, as Myles na gCopaleen remarked of Abbey Theatre plays, you won’t get too many laughs from it.

Comprising 23 speeches delivered since 2016, President Michael D Higgins starts his European journey by honouring Roger Casement at the official commemoration on Banna Strand and ends with a postscript on the Covid crisis addressed to the president of the Hellenic Republic and none too arrestingly titled ‘Towards a Europe Resolute in its Vindication of the Most Vulnerable Among Us’.

In between, there are speeches from all sorts of locations on all sorts of topics, whether in 2020 in the Mansion House remembering the Holocaust, or in 2018 at the University of Athens reflecting on ‘An Ancient and Enduring Relationship Full of New Possibilities’, or once more in 2018 at the Vytautas Magnus University in Lithuania looking ‘Towards a Shared Future Within the European Union’.

Or yet in 2019 at the University of Leipzig considering ‘The Future of Europe: Re-balancing Ecology, Economics and Ethics’, or in 2017 at the Pontifical Irish College in Rome posing ‘Ethical Challenges for the European Union’, or a year later in Florence’s European University Institute speaking on ‘Solidarity in Europe: Achieving Authenticity on the European Street’.

In passing, I trust that this Lilliput Press venture doesn’t become the latest literary fad, or else we can look forward to ‘Stand and Deliver: The Budget Speeches of Pascal Donohoe’ or ‘Hello Mary Lou: the Ard Fheis Orations of the Sinn Féin Leader’. But then Higgins has previous form in this regard — in 2016 he published When Ideas Matter: Speeches for an Ethical Republic, a compendium of his earlier public utterances.

And I presume they’re not meant to be read in the manner of, say, a collection of essays. After all, speeches are not essays — they don’t have the same literary intent or the same wish to confide in a solitary reader. Instead, they’re meant to be delivered to a public audience on a specific, predetermined occasion and really only to that audience, whether it be in Berlin or Iveagh House or Áras an Uachtaráin.

So who is this book for? I’m trying to imagine its intended readership. If I’m being somewhat irreverent, then the volume invites irreverence with its earnest introduction by its two academic co-editors: Joachim Fischer (MA Mainz, PhD TCD), who is the Jean Monnet Professor of European cultural studies at the University of Limerick; and Fergal Lenehan (BA and MA UCD, PhD Leipzig), a lecturer in intercultural communications at the Friedrich-Schiller Universität Jena in Germany.

Serious credentials, you’ll agree, though they might well have spent a little more time attending to the actual text. That way, the reader could have been spared the contrivances of such redundant opening sentences as “It is a great honour for me to receive this award...”; “I have had the pleasure of meeting King Gustaf previously”, “May I first of all extend a céad míle fáilte on behalf of the people of Ireland...”; “It is a great pleasure indeed to return to Athens following our state visit last year...”; “I am delighted to be with you all today...” etc.

All of this merely emphasises the artificiality of reproducing speeches in book form, and in truth they are a slog to read through. Yes, they exhibit all the decent liberal values for which our president is to be cherished, as well as the moral and ethical seriousness with which he has always approached his public role.

These are not to be underestimated in an era when such virtues are commonly either dismissed or derided, but the reader hankers for stylistic felicities, indeed an elegance and lightness of touch, to alleviate the prevailing dogged earnestness.

Without these saving linguistic graces, and without any clear indication of who its intended readership might be, the book has the air of a vanity project.

Lilliput Press, 320 pages, hardcover €25