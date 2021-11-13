Punters by Aaron Rogan: how Paddy Power hit the global jackpot

‘You do the betting, we do the fretting’: The true extent of Ireland’s gambling problem is unknown, but it has been estimated that 50,000 people are severely affected

A gambler with an addiction problem finally manages an act of self-preservation by closing down his Paddy Power online account. For a time, he is just about coping. Then, out of the blue, a text message pings on his mobile phone. “It’s been too long. So here’s a £5 FREE BET! Just go along to a PP shop and login (sic) with your rewards card.”

He ignores it. Two days later his phone pips again. “20% MONEY BACK as a free bet when you play with BIG REWARDS. This WEEKEND only in PP shops!” The inducements keep coming: “Don’t miss out!” and “More free bets”, urge the texts, as persistent as they are unwanted.

The betting firm’s promotions team is trying to incentivise a customer to return to fixed-odds betting terminals in Paddy Power shops, although the online division knows him as a problem gambler who was not in control of his habit.

Despite mounting public concerns about the social costs from gambling — the devastation it can wreak on families — light-touch intervention has been the company’s preferred approach. Paddy Power pays lip service to the notion of any responsibility towards the addicts it helps to create — after all, separating gamblers from their addiction would reduce the company coffers. Instead, psychological triggers are used to keep customers betting, while VIP treatment is extended to people who bet big; and are apt to lose big.

Paddy Power (whose parent company rebranded as Flutter Entertainment in 2016 following a merger with Betfair) has come a long way from its early days when three bookies banded together to compete against British rivals. Its marketing favoured the cheeky-chappie variety, with such slogans as “you do the betting, we do the fretting” and customers offered a punt on who shot Mr Burns on The Simpsons or the outcome of athlete Oscar Pistorius’s murder trial. Flutter outfit is now valued at €30bn, and the world’s biggest gambling company. It has positioned itself as a “behemoth” eyeing up the lucrative US market, according to.

In Aaron Rogan’s in-depth study of the Paddy Power phenomenon, the Business Post journalist traces how the bookmaker achieved its dominant position. A small Irish company has gone global — but, he asks, does its success carry a punitive price tag for society at large?

Gambling has never been so easy or accessible. Once, it stopped when a bricks-and-mortar betting shop closed its doors, but now it happens day and night online via smartphones and laptops. People — usually men — can place bets from their work station or home without colleagues or family knowing.

Adrenaline pumping

Betting companies have revved up their use of psychological techniques to make customers stake higher amounts, and do it more frequently. The business model harvests consumer data and uses it for commercial gain. The worry is that gamblers are prodded into losing much, much more than they can afford. Some get into debt or steal to feed their addiction.

In-play betting — placing bets while a live event is under way, even gambling on what will happen in the next minute — is a relatively new concept. It is addictive by design, and can contribute to problem gambling. One in five of Flutter sports-betting customers gamble in-play, and it accounts for more than 10pc of sports-betting revenues.

Addiction experts warn that a cycle of continuous gambling during a sporting event leads to high-frequency betting. Young men are particularly vulnerable. With adrenaline pumping, their decision-making is impaired, to put it mildly.

Still, at least the pandemic must have slowed things down, you might think. But think again. Paddy Power had a good lockdown — even when sporting events and race meetings were cancelled, it went from strength to strength, because people were stuck at home, bored, and they joined online gambling sites. Flutter’s group revenue rose by 49pc to £1.52bn in the first half of 2020.

The true extent of problem gambling in Ireland is unknown, but it has been estimated that it has a severe impact on 50,000 people and some 250,000 more are affected.

Flutter knows its products don’t simply offer harmless entertainment. Rogan cites evidence of addicted punters who complained of mistreatment by the company, or who raised data protection issues, being paid for their silence. Elsewhere in the book, he looks at the relationship between problem gamblers and how they are reeled in.

A Dubai-based property developer was introduced to Paddy Power by an intermediary paid for his services. “This Tony Parente is a wild man!!” said an internal note on his gambling habits. In one online casino session, he staked £548,000. Clearly, Paddy Power had a compulsive gambler on its hands, but executives were jubilant rather than worried.

Governments have been slow to overhaul their online gambling laws, although Rogan’s book cites a study from this year in which the Centre for Social Justice found online gamblers comprise 0.8pc of the British population but supply 25pc gambling industry’s profits.

Currently, a new Gambling Authority of Ireland is considering how to deal with online operators, some based in other jurisdictions, but it may be 2023 before key aspects of proposed legislation take effect. Plans are afoot to ban credit card betting, free bets, offering credit to gamblers and VIP schemes.

The clash between profit maximisation and social responsibility is a live issue for gambling companies such as Flutter, leading in recent times to a spate of virtue-signalling from some senior staff. Ignore their crocodile tears on the subject. Profit maximisation continues to win hands down.

HarperCollins, 401 pages, hardcover €19.99; e-book £6.99