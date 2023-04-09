Peter Taylor’s compelling account of Northern Ireland’s long road to peace: ‘One is easily moved to tears’
Book review
NJ McGarrigle
Peter Taylor’s absorbing new book, Operation Chiffon: The Secret Story of MI5 and MI6 and the Road to Peace in Ireland, is timely, with this month marking the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement (GFA), and in light of the recent raising of the terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland by MI5 from substantial to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.